Verizon offers Pixel 2, iPhone X for up to half the price with a trade-in

Share

On Tuesday, April 3, Verizon announced new promotional deals starting on Thursday, April 5. The carrier is offering up to 50 percent off for its top smartphones including the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, and more.

For a limited time, you can trade in your smartphone and receive up to 50 percent off a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, along with a few other perks. The deal also includes two months free of YouTube TV, a Google Chromecast, and a Google Home Mini. But even if you decide to buy the device at full price without a trade in, you still receive the Google bundle.

With YouTube TV, you will be able to stream 50-plus live TV channels which also includes a cloud DVR with unlimited storage space. You can then redeem your YouTube TV trial via YouTube’s website. But it’s important to note that it’s only available for customers who haven’t subscribed to the trial in the past. After the trial period ends, you will be automatically charged $40 per month — unless you cancel beforehand.

In addition, Verizon is also offering a second deal starting April 5. Customers can get up to 50 percent off Android devices including the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, and iPhone X as long as they have an eligible trade-in.

To get 50 percent off the iPhone 8, Galaxy S9, Pixel 2, or Moto Z2 Force, the following devices are eligible for trade in: iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 6S Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, GS8, GS8+, Note 8, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, LG G6, LG V30, Moto Z2 Force, and Moto Z Force.

You will be able to receive 35 percent off when trading in the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, Samsung GS7, Note 5, GS6, GS6 Edge, Gs6 Edge+, LG G5, LG V20, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z2 Play, or HTC 10.

As for the iPhone 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Pixel 2 XL, and LG V30, you can trade in the iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, Samsung GS8, GS8+ Note 8, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, LG V30, or Moto Z2 Force.

For the 35 percent off, you can trade in the iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, Samsung GS7/Edge, Note 5, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, LG G6, LG V20, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z Force, or HTC 10.

Lastly, to get 50 percent off the iPhone X or Galaxy Note 8 you have to trade in either the iPhone 8 Plus, GS8+, or Note 8. To get 35 percent off you can trade in the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 8, Samsung GS8, Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, or LG V30.

The deal is available for both those who either switch to Verizon from another carrier or choose to upgrade. Trade-in credits will be issued over 24 months, and they will appear within one to two billing cycles after Verizon receives the device you traded in.