It’s not very often that a U.S. carrier wants to save you money. However, that’s the case with the latest Verizon promotions.

Whether you’re a new or long-time Verizon user, the company is now offering YouTube Premium as one of its myPlan perks. It costs $10 per month, which is a 30% savings compared to the normal $14 per month rate. With YouTube Premium, you can watch millions of videos ad-free and gain access to YouTube Music Premium. The YouTube Premium offering goes live tomorrow, May 30. It’s the latest of other perks Verizon added with its myPlan overhaul a little over a year ago.

Additionally, Verizon’s PlusPlay content hub is adding Peacock to its lineup as of Wednesday, June 5. Peacock offers original movies and TV shows, as well as select live sports games from the NFL, college football, and the Premier League. Additionally, Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, which start on July 26.

Of the new offerings, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, explains: “We’re connecting them to what and who they love, offering them our absolute best deals, our powerful network, and amazing savings, as well as a premium customer experience. And having incredible partners allows us to give our customers what they want at prices they can’t get elsewhere, so we’re excited to unlock these savings with our new partners, YouTube Premium and Peacock.”

Verizon currently offers various bonuses to customers, including a free six-month Disney Bundle, a Netflix and Max bundle (with ads), Apple One, Walmart+ membership, and more. These offerings tend to change throughout the year.

YouTube Premium offers ad-free viewing regardless of device, YouTube Music Premium, and offline downloads. It also unlocks background play.

