The crazy fullscreen Vivo Apex concept is being made into a real phone

A pop-up camera, no bezels to speak of around the screen, and an in-display fingerprint sensor that could recognise two fingers at the same time — just three of the reasons we were so excited to see the Vivo Apex concept phone at Mobile World Congress this year. However, while Vivo said we may see some of the technology from the phone in a future device, it was never certain the Apex itself would be released. The good news is, Vivo has decided to release the Apex on June 12.

How similar will it be to the phone we saw at MWC? A teaser video and image show the phone in some detail, and it’s clear two of the three technologies that made the Apex standout will be in the final version. The bezel-less screen remains, as does the pop-up selfie camera; but it doesn’t appear the exact same in-display fingerprint sensor will make it. That doesn’t mean it won’t have an in-display sensor though. Right at the start of the video, the phone is unlocked with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which more resembles the version we’ve seen on the Vivo X20UD.

It’s likely a sensible decision by Vivo. The Apex’s multi-function in-display sensor wasn’t very reliable, and rarely recognised multiple prints. The Synaptics sensor used on the prototype X20UD was very reliable in our early tests. If it is the same as the X21UD, the Apex has the potential to be a formidable phone.

The screen has almost no bezels at all, no notch, and no chin. Sensors and speakers are all hidden away or sculpted into the body, while the selfie camera motorises up from the top of the phone when the selfie mode is activated, and then slides away again when it’s not needed. It’s a neat, fun, and eye-catching way to deal with the problem of where to put the lens on bezel-less phones. The Apex phone’s design is likely to be very similar too, and a render of the phone published on Twitter, apparently based on leaked photos, may show the device in all its glory.

It’s impossible not to be excited about such a futuristic-looking smartphone. Vivo will launch the Apex at an event in Shanghai on June 12, but no price or availability has been provided yet. Vivo does sell some devices internationally, but not officially in the United States, so if you want one after it’s released you’ll probably need the services of an importer. We’ll keep you up to date with all the Vivo Apex’s release news here.