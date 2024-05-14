Watch Google’s 10-minute recap of its AI-filled I/O keynote

Google unveiled a slew of generative-AI goodies at its annual I/O event on Tuesday in a packed keynote that lasted almost two hours.

If you couldn’t watch it at the time, or really don’t want to sit through all 110 minutes of it on Google’s YouTube channel, the web giant has kindly shared a video that compresses the best bits of the event into a mere 10 minutes. You can watch it below:

Alternatively, you can also enjoy Digital Trends’ extensive coverage of Google’s presentation, which took the wraps off some astonishing technology heading to Android phones and various Google products.

For an overview of the event, check out this article that brings together everything announced during the Google I/O keynote, which was kicked off by Google boss Sundar Pichai. Another Digital Trends piece endeavors to highlight all of the biggest announcements regarding Gemini, Google’s impressive generative-AI suite.

You’ll definitely want to find out more about how the Google Lens search feature can now handle videos, not just images, and discover how Gmail will soon be writing AI emails for you — if you ask it to. And there’s also Project Astra, a super-clever smartphone assistant that will be rolled out via the Gemini app later this year.

But that’s not all. Google Photos is about to deploy more generative AI for some incredible new feature called Ask Photos where you can pull information from your images using a conversational approach.

With Google having now unveiled its latest update for generative AI tools coming to its platform, the pressure will now be ramping up on Apple as it prepares to showcase its latest efforts in the same field at its Worldwide Developers Conference next month.

