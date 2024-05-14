 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Watch Google’s 10-minute recap of its AI-filled I/O keynote

By
The stage for Google I/O 2024.
Google

Google unveiled a slew of generative-AI goodies at its annual I/O event on Tuesday in a packed keynote that lasted almost two hours.

If you couldn’t watch it at the time, or really don’t want to sit through all 110 minutes of it on Google’s YouTube channel, the web giant has kindly shared a video that compresses the best bits of the event into a mere 10 minutes. You can watch it below:

Alternatively, you can also enjoy Digital Trends’ extensive coverage of Google’s presentation, which took the wraps off some astonishing technology heading to Android phones and various Google products.

Recommended Videos

For an overview of the event, check out this article that brings together everything announced during the Google I/O keynote, which was kicked off by Google boss Sundar Pichai. Another Digital Trends piece endeavors to highlight all of the biggest announcements regarding Gemini, Google’s impressive generative-AI suite.

Related

You’ll definitely want to find out more about how the Google Lens search feature can now handle videos, not just images,  and discover how Gmail will soon be writing AI emails for you — if you ask it to. And there’s also Project Astra, a super-clever smartphone assistant that will be rolled out via the Gemini app later this year.

But that’s not all. Google Photos is about to deploy more generative AI for some incredible new feature called Ask Photos where you can pull information from your images using a conversational approach.

With Google having now unveiled its latest update for generative AI tools coming to its platform, the pressure will now be ramping up on Apple as it prepares to showcase its latest efforts in the same field at its Worldwide Developers Conference next month.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
This AI gadget let me speak in languages I don’t know or understand
Timekettle AI interpreter hub held in hand.

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy declares the "Babel" fish to be "probably the oddest thing in the Universe." It's described as a "leech-like" fish that fits into your ear, feeds off of the brainwaves in the surroundings, and then defecates inside your ear to produce sounds in a language that you understand. Effectively, it is a very gross and flagrant, but extremely sophisticated device for real-time translation.

Nearly half a century after Douglas Adams wrote the mind-bending and earth-shatteringly (literally) convulsive saga, the concept of a Babel fish still feels highly spellbinding. While we are still not so close to the brainwave-to-defecations level of immediate translations, a bunch of gadgets are chasing that problem in a much less disgusting way. Google's Interpreter mode and Samsung's Galaxy AI are prime examples of translation technologies that are readily available, but a few brands want to tackle the issue separately from the smartphone. Timekettle is one of those brands, and its latest X1 Interpreter hub is a handheld device that claims to do it differently (read: better) using AI.

Read more
Here’s how Apple could change your iPhone forever
An iPhone 15 Pro Max laying on its back, showing its home screen.

Over the past few months, Apple has released a steady stream of research papers detailing its work with generative AI. So far, Apple has been tight-lipped about what exactly is cooking in its research labs, while rumors circulate that Apple is in talks with Google to license its Gemini AI for iPhones.

But there have been a couple of teasers of what we can expect. In February, an Apple research paper detailed an open-source model called MLLM-Guided Image Editing (MGIE) that is capable of media editing using natural language instructions from users. Now, another research paper on Ferret UI has sent the AI community into a frenzy.

Read more
We finally know the exact date of Google I/O 2024
The Google I/O 2023 logo outside Mountain View.

Google I/O is one of the biggest tech events of the year. With updates everything from Android to Google Search and (more recently) new Pixel hardware, it's one of those events you just can't miss.

Google always holds its I/O conference around the same time each year, typically in early May. However, the exact date is kept secret until a couple of months beforehand. Now, we know exactly when Google I/O 2024 is taking place.

Read more