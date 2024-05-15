The 4 biggest things Google didn’t announce at Google I/O 2024

Google’s big keynote at its I/O 2024 developer conference was mostly focused on Gemini, its AI tool. There are big changes coming to Google Search, Google Photos, Google Workspaces, Android 15, and more, as expected.

If you were expecting more from the Google I/O keynote that didn’t involve Gemini AI, then you may be disappointed. There were no hardware announcements, though there was a possible tease of something in the future.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything that we didn’t get at Google I/O 2024.

Google Pixel 9

Prior to I/O 2024, Google announced the Google Pixel 8a, the latest Pixel A-series device. It’s a budget-friendly Pixel that packs in a lot of powerful features, and it’s even one of the first smartphones under $500 to have Google’s Gemini Nano AI model.

But the next mainline Pixel device will be the Google Pixel 9, which we didn’t see a peep of at Google I/O. The Pixel 8a was shown off during some of the keynote Android demos, but that was it. Since the Pixel 9 was not shown today, we can certainly expect to see it sometime in the fall.

The Pixel 9 lineup is shaping up to be an exciting one. It appears to be the focus of a major redesign, with a flat-edge frame, matte back with a glossy frame, more rounded corners, and a new pill-shaped camera island that doesn’t extend into the frame.

On top of that, we should be getting three Pixel 9 models this year: a standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will be similar in size with a 6.24-inch display, but the standard model may have larger bezels and it will only have a dual camera setup. The Pixel 9 Pro XL will have a 6.73-inch display, and both Pro models will have a triple camera setup.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL may have an impressive 16GB RAM, while the standard Pixel 9 has 12GB RAM. All three phones will have a 120Hz refresh rate display and should have the Google Tensor G4 chip

Again, the Pixel 9 wasn’t shown at Google I/O 2024, but we’re definitely expecting it in the fall.

Google Pixel Watch 3

Similar to the Pixel 9, the Google Pixel Watch 3 was not shown off during I/O 2024. But that should be a given since the Pixel 9 wasn’t shown, and the Pixel Watch typically launches alongside the next flagship Pixel line.

While there hasn’t been much information about what to expect, there are a few key points that we do know. For one, though the circular case’s design should remain the same, it will likely have two sizes this year: 41mm and 45mm.

It’s still unclear what chip will go in the Pixel Watch 3, but last year’s Pixel Watch 2 had a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip, which is better than the Exynos from the first generation. Another improvement we should see is a new ultra-wideband chip, which is used for location tracking and short-range communication.

The Pixel Watch 3 should be revealed in the fall with the Pixel 9.

Google Pixel Fold 2

We were expecting Google to reveal its next-generation foldable, the Google Pixel Fold 2, since the first Pixel Fold was originally revealed at I/O 2023. But we didn’t get a Pixel Fold 2 announcement this year.

We do know a few things about the next iteration of Google’s foldable phone, though. For one, the design may be updated to have a rectangular module with two rows of pill-shaped black outlines for the three camera lenses and sensors. The frame and hinge could also be flatter than on the original, which isn’t surprising since the Pixel 9 is also likely to have that change.

The displays will also be a bit bigger than before for both the cover and inner displays. If Google announced the Pixel Fold 2 today, it would likely have gotten the Tensor G3 chip that is currently in the Pixel 8 line. But since it did not, and we might see it later in the year, the Pixel Fold 2 could just skip the G3 and go straight to the Tensor G4 instead. This would give it a big boost for AI performance, especially if it comes with 16GB RAM, as is rumored.

Google Glass

Google Glass first launched in 2013, but it was a product that was ahead of its time. Now, with the popularity of smart glasses like the Ray-Ban Meta glasses and the rise of AI, this would have been a logical product to launch.

However, we did not see a new Google Glass announcement. Or did we? During its demo of Project Astra, which ties Gemini into the camera and helps you understand and interpret the world around you, we see the user switch to smart glasses with Gemini AI. At the end, the user asks Gemini where she left her glasses, and we see a pair of black glasses next to an apple.

I suspect that is an unnamed product that Google is working on, perhaps a new version of Google Glass. It seemed a bit suspicious that Google showed AI in glasses and then closed out that demo by looking for another pair of glasses. While it could have been Ray-Ban Meta glasses, I don’t think Google would show off a competitor’s product during its own keynote. But I could be wrong.

I just know that Google Glass was one of those products that was way ahead of its time, and the world wasn’t ready for it back then. But it is now, and it would be a great time for Google Glass to make a comeback.

Editors' Recommendations