We are quickly approaching Google I/O 2024, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 14, in Mountain View, California. The keynote address will be available for live-streaming, meaning you can watch it from the comfort of your own home.

But what time does I/O begin? What are we expecting? Here’s what you need to know!

How to watch Google I/O 2024

You can watch the Google I/O 2024 keynote on the official website or on YouTube. A live stream with American Sign Language interpretation will also be available.

Alternatively, you can tap/click the YouTube video player above and watch Google I/O right here once the opening keynote begins.

What time is Google I/O 2024?

That leads us to another important point: What time does Google I/O begin? The opening keynote — where the biggest announcements will happen — kicks off at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

What do we expect from Google I/O 2024?

As we previously noted, we could hear about at least five major announcements during this year’s event. The first announcement is about the release of Android 15, which was launched in the developer preview phase in February. Although this version does not offer any significant new features, it prioritizes privacy and security, provides better support for developers and creators, and optimizes app performance. Given that this is Google I/O, there is always a possibility that a new feature may be announced that has not been publicly disclosed yet.

During Google I/O, the company could also reveal updates on Gemini, Google’s next generation of AI. This platform has been evolving rapidly, so it’s likely that we’ll get to hear about new features and improvements.

It is unlikely that the Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel Watch 3 will be announced on Tuesday. These products are expected to be launched in the fall, which is when Google usually announces updates to these flagship devices. The Google Pixel Fold 2 remains more of a mystery. There’s a chance it will make an appearance at this year’s I/O, but it’s also possible Google will wait until the fall to talk about its next foldable.

Finally, Google could use the event to discuss the Google Pixel 8a, which launched a bit earlier than expected on Tuesday, May 7. The new budget phone is available to preorder and officially starts shipping on Tuesday, the first day of Google I/O.

