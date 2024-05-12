 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

How to watch Google I/O 2024

By
The Google I/O 2024 website, showing the May 14, 2024, even date.
Google

We are quickly approaching Google I/O 2024, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 14, in Mountain View, California. The keynote address will be available for live-streaming, meaning you can watch it from the comfort of your own home.

But what time does I/O begin? What are we expecting? Here’s what you need to know!

Recommended Videos

How to watch Google I/O 2024

You can watch the Google I/O 2024 keynote on the official website or on YouTube. A live stream with American Sign Language interpretation will also be available.

Related

Alternatively, you can tap/click the YouTube video player above and watch Google I/O right here once the opening keynote begins.

What time is Google I/O 2024?

The Google I/O 2023 logo outside Mountain View.
Google

That leads us to another important point: What time does Google I/O begin? The opening keynote — where the biggest announcements will happen — kicks off at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

What do we expect from Google I/O 2024?

Android 15 logo on a Google Pixel 8.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

As we previously noted, we could hear about at least five major announcements during this year’s event. The first announcement is about the release of Android 15, which was launched in the developer preview phase in February. Although this version does not offer any significant new features, it prioritizes privacy and security, provides better support for developers and creators, and optimizes app performance. Given that this is Google I/O, there is always a possibility that a new feature may be announced that has not been publicly disclosed yet.

During Google I/O, the company could also reveal updates on Gemini, Google’s next generation of AI. This platform has been evolving rapidly, so it’s likely that we’ll get to hear about new features and improvements.

It is unlikely that the Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel Watch 3 will be announced on Tuesday. These products are expected to be launched in the fall, which is when Google usually announces updates to these flagship devices. The Google Pixel Fold 2 remains more of a mystery. There’s a chance it will make an appearance at this year’s I/O, but it’s also possible Google will wait until the fall to talk about its next foldable.

Finally, Google could use the event to discuss the Google Pixel 8a, which launched a bit earlier than expected on Tuesday, May 7.  The new budget phone is available to preorder and officially starts shipping on Tuesday, the first day of Google I/O.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
This Google Pixel 8a leak just spoiled everything about the phone
A person holding the Google Pixel 8, showing the back of the phone.

Previous leaked render of the Google Pixel 8a. Smart Prix

We are, in theory, only just over a month away from an official unveiling of Google's newest midrange smartphone, the Google Pixel 8a. However, it seems you won't have to wait until Google I/O 2024 to find out what Google has planned, as a leaker has just revealed everything we need to know about the latest entry in the Pixel roster.

Read more
Google Pixel Watch 3: news, rumored price, release date, and more
Someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch 2 with a yellow/green fabric band.

Though the first Google Pixel Watch suffered from some technical issues, the second generation Pixel was a big improvement. For the most part, it fixed the issues of the first model and was a much better smartwatch because of it.

This year, we should see the Google Pixel Watch 3. Though we’re still some months away from any official announcement, there are already a few things we can talk about. Here’s what we know so far!
Google Pixel Watch 3: release date

Read more
Check your Google Pixel Watch right now for two new features
A person wearing the Google Pixel Watch 2.

If you own a Google Pixel Watch, you may want to check your smartwatch for a new software update. Google has begun rolling out its April 2024 security update for both Pixel Watch models, and it packs a couple of new features you'll want to try out.

In its blog post announcing the new update, Google says it includes "new features, numerous bug fixes, and performance updates for Pixel Watch users." In addition to those ever-important bug fixes, there are two specific upgrades we think you'll really like.

Read more