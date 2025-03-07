 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

WhatsApp makes it easier to get the best out of Meta AI

By
Meta AI WhatsApp widget.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Meta has found another place to push its eponymous AI, after injecting it as a standalone chat character in the world’s most popular messaging app. The latest public beta build of WhatsApp now allows users to create a dedicated widget for Meta AI.

You can either go with a condensed view, or an expanded view where you see three different types of controls. The feature is rolling out with build number v2.25.6.14 of the app via Google Play Store.

Recommended Videos

In the basic format, the widget looks like a clean bar with “Ask Meta AI” written over the text field. Tapping on it takes you directly to the WhatsApp chat window with the AI chatbot.

Meta AI widget setup.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

In the expanded view, you can either go with 1×3 grid layout, or a bigger boxy format where all three controls are labeled for better identification. The expanded view offers a higher degree of functional convenience, just the way Google’s Gemini AI has been implemented as a shortcut on the iPhone’s Lock Screen.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The first one, with the circular Meta AI icon, launches the text chat in WhatsApp. The second button with a camera icon is for uploading photos, while the third option is for starting a voice chat, somewhat like the voice mode in ChatGPT or the Gemini Live interface.

The overarching theme here is ease of access, saving users the hassle of launching the WhatsApp application, scrolling through their chat list, and then picking up the appropriate mode to start a conversation with Meta AI.

Meta AI widget on Home Screen.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

As far as capabilities go, it can hold a conversation like any other voice-based AI chatbot out there. You can also ask it to generate images, or have it summarize documents. I asked it to break down a research paper by providing the URL, and Meta AI did a decent job at it.

Aside from chatting with Meta AI directly, users can also forward messages and even summon it in group chats by using the @ shortcut. It is worth pointing out that Meta might use details of your interactions with the AI, but won’t have access to other chats as they remain end-to-end encrypted.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
How I’m using Google’s Gemini AI app to make me more human
Gemini and Gmail apps on the home screen of an Android phone.

A few months ago, I randomly broke it to my editor that some of our chats on the Teams app had a lift from AI. I was not using AI tools to outright automate all aspects of my work. That would be unethical, of course, and a blatant abuse of contract.

I was, instead, using Apple Intelligence to straighten my sentences, fix my typos, and tone down my em-dash zealotry. On two separate occasions, I narrated my message, transcribed the audio with an AI tool, and used OpenAI’s GPT-4 wizardry to proofread the wall of text.

Read more
WhatsApp will soon save you from the horrors of missed texts
Reminders feature in WhatsApp.

Just over a month ago, WhatsApp introduced a new feature that would occasionally nudge users about status story updates from their contacts list. Now, the company has made a subtle change to it and added messages into the fold, as well.

The feature, which is currently rolling out in the test channel with the v2.24.25.29 build on Android, was first spotted by update tracker WABetaInfo. DigitalTrends can confirm that the feature is now live in the latest beta version available via the Google Play Store.

Read more
Using WhatsApp on an older iPhone? Then take note
WhatsApp logo on a phone.

An update to WhatsApp will reportedly end support for iPhone operating system versions prior to iOS 15.1, which Apple released in 2021. It means that anyone using WhatsApp on an iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6 Plus will have to get a newer iPhone to continue using the messaging service, or ditch the app for another one.

The good news is that there’s plenty of time to decide upon a solution, as support for these older iPhones isn’t set to end until May 5, 2025, according to WABetaInfo, which first reported the development.

Read more