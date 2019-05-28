Digital Trends
Mobile

The Xiaomi Redmi X20 Pro packs a Snapdragon 855 for under $400

Andy Boxall
By
xiaomi redmi k20 pro news

The Redmi K20 Pro squashes the presumption that cheap phones only ever have midrange processors. It does so by including the Snapdragon 855 chip inside a phone that costs less than $400. Remember, the OnePlus 7 Pro has the same processor and costs $750, while the $400 Google Pixel 3a has a Snapdragon 670.

The rest of the K20 Pro’s tech means it eclipses even the Xiaomi-backed Pocophone F1 from last year as the dream low-cost, high-spec smartphone bargain. Never heard of Redmi? It’s now a sub-brand of Xiaomi. After spending several years under its own name as the Chinese manufacturer’s cost-effective range, Redmi was spun off as its own brand in early 2019.

It’s not just the Snapdragon 855 that makes the Redmi K20 Pro such astonishing value for money. The front has a 6.39-inch OLED screen without a notch, as a 20-megapixel pop-up camera takes care of the selfie situation. On the back are three camera lenses, with the main sensor being the Sony IMX586, the same 48-megapixel camera seen on the Xiaomi Mi 9, and the OnePlus 7 Pro. It’s joined by a second 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens for a 2x optical zoom.

A 4,000mAh battery powers the K20 Pro, and is recharged using a 27-watt fast charging system, which is said to take around 70 minutes to reach maximum charge. There’s a choice of RAM and storage memory capacity, plus there is a MicroSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone socket, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 over the top of Android 9 Pie. The curved rear panel looks beautiful in many of the images, with a crazy flame pattern making the red or blue models really catch the eye.

Announced in China with a release at the beginning of June, the cheapest 6GB/64GB Redmi K20 Pro will cost the equivalent of about $360. The most expensive version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost approximately $435. Redmi has also announced a standard K20, which shares the same screen technology, but swaps the 855 for a Snapdragon 730 chip, and makes some other technical alterations to reduce the price even further.

The Redmi K20 Pro is unlikely to see a release in the U.S., but there’s a strong chance it will arrive in Europe and the U.K., where the Redmi brand is already on sale in Xiaomi’s retail locations and online.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
oppo reno 10x zoom review hands on feat
Product Review

Oppo’s cutting-edge Reno has a shark fin pop-up camera, and plenty of bite

The Oppo Reno has a very cool shark fin-style pop-up camera to make it stand out in a crowd, and a rear camera with a 10x zoom, plus there’s a 5G version coming soon. It’s truly up-to-date, with plenty of cutting-edge tech inside.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy S10 family
Mobile

Cardinal red Galaxy S10 doesn't appear destined for the U.S.

Samsung 2019 flagship smartphone lineup is here, and there aren't just two phones as usual — there are four. There's the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, as well as a new entry called the S10e, as well as the Galaxy S10 5G.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Honor 20 Pro
Product Review

It's a shame the U.S. banned Huawei. The new Honor 20 Pro is a kick-ass phone

Where does Honor go after the Honor View 20, the best device it has ever made? The answer is the Honor 20 Pro, which takes what made the View 20 great, and then improves on it by adding more camera lenses and shrinking the size.
Posted By Andy Boxall
oneplus 7 pro
Mobile

OnePlus 7 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: Which Android powerhouse is for you?

If you're after a real powerhouse of a smartphone, then you've probably considered the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. But you could save yourself some cash by opting for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Find out what sets these phones apart in our comparison.
Posted By Simon Hill
google pixel 3a and xl hands on 7
Mobile

Prevent a broken screen with the best Google Pixel 3a XL screen protectors

The Pixel 3a XL is a solid choice if you're looking for a midrange phone with a large screen and a great camera. But it still needs protecting. Here are the best Pixel 3a XL screen protectors to keep your big display safe.
Posted By Mark Jansen
galaxy s9 Plus hands-on review lilac back
Mobile

Guard your Galaxy with the best Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus screen protectors

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are two of the best phones to ever grace this planet -- but the screen still isn't brick-proof. Here are the best Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus screen protectors to keep yours safe.
Posted By Mark Jansen
awesome tech you cant buy yet ninebot kickscooter max feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Tricked-out e-scooters and bike lights that lock

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
huawei p30 pro
Mobile

Huawei's situation in the U.S. may improve when trade war is resolved

The U.S. Commerce Department has added Huawei to its "Entity List." Google, Intel, and ARM are all confirmed or rumored to be ceasing business with the company, which may have disastrous effects on Huawei.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit, Andy Boxall
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart deals

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to use oneplus zen mode 7 pro
Mobile

OnePlus 7 Pro plagued by ghost touch issues: Here’s what might be a quick fix

Some OnePlus 7 Pro owners have complained about ghost touches, which are non-existent taps triggering the device's touchscreen. There may be a quick fix, but it remains unclear if the problem is caused by a hardware or software issue.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
smartphone battery
Mobile

Learn how to boost your smartphone battery life with these tips

Our smartphones are an integral part of everyday life, but to keep them functioning at their best for the long haul, it's critical to preserve battery life. Here are some easy steps you can take every day to boost your phone's battery life.
Posted By Jackie Dove
huawei p30 pro
Mobile

Protect your Huawei P30 Pro with one of these great cases or covers

It's not smart to go without a case for a glass phone like the Huawei P30 Pro, so you should shop for protection before it picks up a scratch or worse. We've rounded up the best Huawei P30 Pro cases and covers right here.
Posted By Simon Hill
apple watch samsung gear s3 frontier deal featured
Deals

Garmin and Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches get hefty price cuts for Memorial Day

Smartwatches can get pretty expensive, but if you've been waiting for a decent discount to pick one up, Amazon is offering some great deals during its Memorial Day sale. Garmin and Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches are on sale now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best apps for teachers education back to school guide feat
Mobile

These apps for teachers and educators will put you at the head of the class

Students shouldn't be the only ones using their smart devices in the classroom. Check out our top picks for the best apps for teachers and educators, whether you're looking to post grades, assign readings, or merely stay organized.
Posted By Jackie Dove