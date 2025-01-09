 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

28 Years Later: Danny Boyle to helm trilogy’s third film. Is Cillian Murphy involved?

By
A bloody Ralph Fiennes walks toward the camera in "28 Years Later."
Sony Pictures Entertainment / Sony Pictures Entertainment

Danny Boyle is returning for more zombie madness. After helming 28 Days Later and 28 Years Later, Boyle will direct the third entry in the 28 Years Later trilogy.

According to Empire Magazine, Boyle’s third film will not go into production until audiences “respond to the first film.” The trilogy’s second film, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, opens in theaters on January 16, 2026.

Recommended Videos

While speaking to Empire, Boyle revealed his “wholly different approach” to 28 Years Later. The film focuses on a community of survivors on Holy Island, aka Lindisfarne, a secluded community connected to the U.K. mainland. The Rage Virus is still wreaking havoc on the overall population, but the Holy Island community has managed to keep it outside its walls.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

It’s a closed and necessarily very tight community,” Boyle said. “There are very strict defense laws, obviously, to survive that long in what is effectively an ongoing hostile environment. They’ve created a successful community, as they see it.”

28 Years Later reunites Boyle with screenwriter Alex Garland, who also wrote 28 Days Later. The cast includes Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Edvin Ryding.

One of the notable names missing is Cillian Murphy, who played Jim in 28 Days Later. In the harrowing trailer for 28 Years Later, many fans believed they briefly spotted an infected Jim in the footage. That’s not the case, as producer Andrew Macdonald revealed Murphy is not in 28 Years Later. Macdonald did leave the door open for Murphy’s return in a later entry.

“He’s involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy,” Macdonald said.

28 Years Later opens theatrically on June 20, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
This forgotten 2015 action film is Netflix’s first No. 1 movie of 2025. Here’s why you need to see it
A promo image for In the Heart of the Sea.

There's a new No. 1 film on top of the most popular movies on Netflix, and it's In the Heart of the Sea, a film that will celebrate its 10th anniversary later this year. We've seen some films come out of nowhere and race to the top of Netflix's standings before, but rarely one that flopped to the extent that this one did. And its failure wasn't because of its quality. In December 2015, Warner Bros. decided to release this film just a week before Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Star Wars sequel broke domestic records with $936 million in North America, while In the Heart of the Sea splashed ashore with only $25 million domestically and $93.9 million worldwide.

In this case, In the Heart of the Sea was the wrong movie at the wrong time. But it's time has finally come now that fans are rediscovering director Ron Howard's historical epic, which is inspired by a true story. Another reason for this film's resurgence is that it's filled with stars, including Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, and Cillian Murphy. Now that the movie has resurfaced, we're sharing the reasons why you should watch In the Heart of the Sea on Netflix in January.
Call me Prequel

Read more
10 most anticipated new and returning TV shows of 2025, ranked
Joel rides on a horse with Ellie in The Last of Us.

Even though 2024 came after the peak of the streaming era, there wasn't a shortage of new shows to watch. And as we step into the first month of 2025, there are already series on the horizon that have us pumped for the year to come. Seven of our picks for the 10 most anticipated TV shows of 2025 are even slated to arrive within the first half of the year.

HBO landed four series on our list, while Disney+ has two, and the rest of the slots are taken by NBC, Netflix, FX, and Apple TV+. This is just a small sampling of the shows coming up in 2025, so there's always a chance that something unexpected can break out and surprise us. But at this point in time, these are the 10 new and returning shows that we're most excited about.

Read more
Reacher season 3 trailer shows Jack going undercover and meeting his match
Jack Reacher stands next to a woman and stares in Reacher season 3.

Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is one of the good guys, but he now must pretend to break bad in the Reacher season 3 trailer.

The DEA recruits Reacher to investigate a rug import business moonlighting as a criminal enterprise, run by a nefarious figure named Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall). The DEA needs Reacher to go undercover behind enemy lines and infiltrate the business to rescue an informant. It wouldn't be Reacher without some violent action, and the titular hero faces his biggest challenge yet: Paulie (Oliver Richters), a massive henchman working for Beck.

Read more