 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 Netflix movies like Talk to Me you should watch right now

Anthony Orlando
By

With Talk to Me scaring up a success in theaters, A24 has announced that directors Danny and Michael Philippou will return to develop a sequel to this instant classic.

To those who haven’t seen it yet, the film follows teenager Mia when she and her friends communicate with the dead using a magical embalmed hand, which naturally leads to unfathomable terrors. While the world waits for the sequel to come out, audiences can pass the time with these three similar movies that are available to stream on Netflix right now.

Recommended Videos

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

It’s not often that a prequel is so much better than the story it’s based on. When a fake medium purchases an Ouija board to use in her business, she actually summons a malevolent spirit that takes control of her young daughter, Doris. Just like how Talk to Me shows how its young cast messing with the supernatural, director Mike Flanagan‘s prequel proves that the occult is not a game.

The latter film similarly takes possession to the extreme as it shows the Zander family deteriorate at the hands of a literally unspeakable evil. At the same time, Ouija: Origin of Evil shows how grief can send people on the road to self-destruction, as Doris seals her fate attempting to speak to her dead father just as Mia tried to talk to her mother’s spirit.

The Ring (2002)

DreamWorks / DreamWorks

Much like how Talk to Me came out of New Zealand, director Gore Verbinski’s modern horror classic was based on the popular Japanese film Ringu. This American remake follows a journalist who investigates the death of her young niece after she watched an allegedly cursed videotape that kills its viewers after seven days, only to become a target of the curse herself.

Though this is a very different premise from Talk to Me, the film does depict the fallout of people delving too deep into a deadly supernatural force that manifests through Samara’s VHS tape. And while A24’s horror movie addresses people’s isolating addiction to their smartphones, The Ring addresses the dangers of modern technology as Samara’s ghost torments and secludes her victims through the hypnotic glow of a TV screen.

Lights Out (2016)

Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

In director David F. Sandberg’s feature-length debut, the depressed Sophie and her two children find themselves stalked by a deadly spirit that can only appear in the darkness. Based on the viral short film of the same name, Lights Out takes the audience’s fear of the dark and uses it to create a unique and inventive horror experience that deals with issues of mental health.

This theme comes in the form of the spectral villain Diana, who does whatever she can to break Sophie’s mind and stay with her forever, comparable to how the evil spirits torment Mia by driving her loved ones away. All in all, both films are really about the isolating and harmful effects of depression, but they still present dark and thrilling ghost stories that will make any viewer want to sleep with the lights on.

Editors' Recommendations

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
This 2013 comedy is one of Netflix’s most popular movies. Here’s why you should watch it
A family of four looks to the left in We're the Millers.

Now that the beloved comedy Ted Lasso is over, fans are trying to get their Jason Sudeikis fix by watching We're the Millers on Netflix. Basically Breaking Bad meets National Lampoon's Vacation, this 2013 flick follows an irresponsible marijuana dealer who forms a fake family with his down-on-their-luck neighbors so he can smuggle a load of drugs across the Mexican border and pay off his boss.

We're the Millers may have divided critics back when it premiered a decade ago, but this fan-favorite film still made it all the way up to No. 3 on Netflix's top 10 movies list for the week. It just goes to show that any film can become a hit with audiences. So while the movie is still popular on Netflix, here are the reasons why We're the Millers is one of the most underrated comedies to come out in the last decade.
Why is We're the Millers so popular? The short answer: it has a talented cast

Read more
5 movies leaving Prime in August 2023 you need to watch
A man raises an arm in a boxing ring in The Fighter.

Few streaming services have the wide array of titles that Amazon Prime offers, but the movies on the streaming service aren't necessarily there forever.

As is the case with all streamers, the titles on Amazon Prime Video cycle on and off the service fairly frequently, and as a result, it's important to catch the movies you really want to watch before they leave altogether. Here, we've gathered five of the best movies that are set to exit the streamer this month.
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
O Brother, Where Art Thou? Official Trailer #1 - John Turturro Movie (2000) HD

Read more
Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: Everything you need to know about the fight
elon musk vs mark zuckerberg everything you need to know about the fight

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are one step closer to squaring off in a fight. What started as an internet joke has become a real event, with Musk recently announcing that the fight will be live-streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," Musk said on his X account.

With the rise of celebrity fights popularized by internet celebrities like Logan and Jake Paul, watching two tech billionaires settle their differences with their fists is not at all surprising in 2023. How did we get here? Scroll below for a timeline of events on everything you need to know about Musk versus Zuckerberg.
Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight plans date back to June 2023
The idea for a fight between Musk and Zuckerberg dates back to June 2023, with Meta's plans to launch a rival to X called Threads. Musk poked fun at the announcement, saying Earth "can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options." When a Twitter user joked that Musk needs to be careful now since Zuckerberg trains in jiu-jitsu, Musk tweeted, "I’m up for a cage match if he is lol."

Read more