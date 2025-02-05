3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in February 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Fifth Element (1997) I, Robot (2004) The Endless (2017)

Peacock is home to some great original TV shows like Twisted Metal and The Day of the Jackal. But if a movie is what you desire, the streamer has plenty of those, too. In fact, Peacock adds new movie titles each month to its list of offerings to delight those who want to watch a library title again or for the first time.

If you’re really into sci-fi, chances are you have seen these three sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in February 2025. But they’re all movies worth watching again. If you have never seen them, you won’t be disappointed to watch them for the first time.

The Fifth Element (1997)

THE FIFTH ELEMENT [1997] – Anniversary Trailer

A Bruce Willis classic, The Fifth Element was often used to demo the latest and greatest TVs in stores and at trade shows when it was released on DVD and later Blu-ray. And for good reason: it’s a stunningly visual cinematic masterpiece. The sci-fi action movie is set in the future 23rd century, where Korbon Dallas (Willis), a taxi driver, unwittingly becomes responsible for helping the Earth survive an attack. Thankfully, Dallas was also a former special forces major, so he knows a thing or two about defending against enemies and how to fight. Together, he and Leeloo (Mila Jovovich), a mysterious young woman who gets into his cab, fight the cosmic entity looking to take over the planet.

Dubbed one of those fantastic campy action movies, our writer calls The Fifth Element “camp in its purest and most unadulterated form, a guilty pleasure if ever there was one.” He lauds the “intentionally, over-the-top” stories as “completely irresistible.” Plus, who can resist a good, old-fashioned Bruce Willis action movie? Add sci-fi to the mix, and The Fifth Element is one of those movies you’ll never get tired of watching.

Stream The Fifth Element on Peacock.

I, Robot (2004)

I, Robot (2004) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Back when Will Smith was starting to be recognized as an A-list action movie star, he starred in this sci-fi action movie that some might say was art imitating life now that we take a look at how prevalent AI is in society. In I, Robot, he’s Detective Del Spooner, who is not convinced that Dr. Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell), who founded U.S. Robotics, actually died by suicide. He suspects that a human-like robot named Sonny murdered him, which further strengthens his existing skepticism about these robots.

Depicting the scenario so many fear, the “robot takeover,” and based on the story by Isaac Asimov, I, Robot is intensely terrifying. It’s an eye-opening look at the risks that come with deeper technological development. Consider that the movie took place in the future year, 2035, which isn’t that far off from today. Named by our writer as one of the best AI movies of all time, he applauds how well the film explores the “philosophical questions in AI” and particularly the “conundrum of machine ethics” while still maintaining an entertaining story.

Stream I, Robot on Peacock.

The Endless (2017)

THE ENDLESS (2018) Official Trailer | Supernatural Thriller

A passion project by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, both star in The Endless as brothers Justin and Aaron Smith, who decide to revisit a camp they were once members of after receiving a troubling videocassette tape from there. They have very different recollections of their time there, with Justin convinced it was a UFO death cult and Aaron recalling it as a friendly commune. The only way to find out the truth is to go back. Benson wrote, directed, and produced the film while Moorhead served as cinematographer.

What also prompts them is discussions of ascension in the tape, which Justin fears could mean mass suicide. With nothing to lose in their regular lives, the two men set out on a journey where they are met with puzzling, strange occurrences. The movie has an impressive 92% Rotten Tomatoes critics score, with reviewers like Matthew Lickona of San Diego Reader describing it as a “smart, sweetly creepy good time.”

Stream The Endless on Peacock.