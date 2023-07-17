Summer is a big time for movies, as Hollywood typically releases million-dollar blockbusters during this season to get as many people in theaters as possible and rank in the cash. But more importantly, people are able to get together to enjoy their favorite films, and that couldn’t be any easier with the rise of digital streaming services.

Hulu, in particular, is now home to many classic movies that are perfect to watch with family and friends this summer. Since there are so many riveting pictures to choose from, here’s a list of the five best films to stream this season.

“I am serious … and don’t call me Shirley.” Parodying air disaster films like Zero Hour! and Airport 1975, this iconic comedy follows a former fighter pilot haunted by his past who must fly a plane full of people suffering from food poisoning to safety.

Every minute of this film is packed with hysterical lines and visual gags that are guaranteed to make audiences laugh, no matter how many times they see the film. All in all, Airplane! is a masterclass of comedy that anyone would love to see on their next summer movie night.

The Sandlot (1993)

This coming-of-age film just breathes pure summer fun. Set in 1962, The Sandlot follows an awkward young boy who makes friends with the baseball-loving kids in his new neighborhood. Together, they get into all kinds of shenanigans, from creating chaos at the local pool to playing against their rival team, and it all culminates in their heist to steal back a prized baseball signed by Babe Ruth from a monstrous dog.

Similar to The Goonies and the excellent Stephen King adaptation Stand By Me, The Sandlot features a fun and relatable tale about the struggles of growing up and the importance of friendship. Pretty much everyone has fond memories of spending their dog days with their pals, and this film achieves the right balance of humor, nostalgia, and tender storytelling that makes it the cult classic it is today.

Bridesmaids (2011)

Weddings most commonly occur in the summertime, which is also the right time to watch the modern comedy classic Bridesmaids. When an unlucky woman learns her best friend is engaged, she tries to give her and her fellow bridesmaids the best time leading up to the big day. However, her plans backfire in hilarious fashion, as she accidentally gives them all food poisoning, gets drunk and disorderly, and pretty much implodes every aspect of her life.

Despite following the titular girl group in their chaotic celebrations, Bridesmaids is mainly a profound examination of its protagonist’s self-destructive tendencies that shows how the only person who can provide the most love and hate is yourself. Nevertheless, the film features a gut-busting story and a terrific cast who make the most out of every scene. However, it is Melissa McCarthy’s Oscar-nominated performance as Megan that steals the show, making it a must-see rom-com for the ages.

With Deadpool 3 set to bring back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine from Fox’s superhero universe, now is an especially good time to revisit the landmark comic book film that led up to it. In a world where superpowered people are common and feared, mutants Wolverine and Rogue join Professor X’s titular team of heroes as they battle Magneto and his Brotherhood of Mutants for the fate of both human and mutant-kind.

Though it may not fully embrace its source material or measure up to the likes of Spider-Man or The Avengers, 2000’s X-Men helped open the door for such comic book films to dominate the cinema landscape today. For those looking to break from the standard Marvel formula, this film presents audiences with a thoughtful, exciting story and a fantastic cast of characters who remains some of the best heroes and villains ever seen in cinema.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Since Harrison Ford just went on his last journey as Indiana Jones in The Dial of Destiny, audiences can look back on the character’s illustrious legacy with his first cinematic expedition. Created by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, Raiders of the Lost Ark follows Indy when he teams up with his old flame Marion to retrieve the long-lost Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis can use its divine power in their quest for world domination.

Indy may not be a textbook hero, but the world still fell in love with him with this sprawling blockbuster adventure with its mesmerizing story and memorable action scenes. And after all this time, this film has not lost its ability to captive and inspire audiences and remains the best Indiana Jones movie in the franchise.

