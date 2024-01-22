 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

5 movies leaving Hulu in January you have to watch right now

Blair Marnell
By
People step into suits in Pacific Rim.
Warner Bros.

Hulu is already off to a good start in 2024, but that doesn’t mean it’s free from the monthly churn of films and TV shows that affects all streaming services. Even some of Hulu’s 20th Century Studios titles are going out the door this month, presumably to reside on some non-Disney-owned platform.

We’ve always felt that subscribers of any given platform deserve to get their money’s worth, especially when it comes to their favorite movies. While we’ve previously run down everything leaving Hulu in January, these are the five movies that you have to watch before January 31 arrives. If you want to catch these five movies leaving Hulu in January, start making your plans now.

Recommended Videos

Armageddon (1998)

The cast of Armageddon.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

We’re not going to pretend that Armageddon is a masterpiece, but this Michael Bay flick is fun to watch because it’s so hilariously over the top. Just over two weeks before an asteroid strike will wipe out all life on Earth,  NASA recruits driller Harry Stamper (Bruce Willis) to go up into space and drill a hole in the asteroid before dumping a nuke inside of it to blow it off course.

Related

Under less than ideal circumstances, Harry and his team, including A.J. Frost (Ben Affleck), Rockhound (Steve Buscemi), Charles “Chick” Chapel (Will Patton), Oscar Choice (Owen Wilson), Max Lennert (Ken Campbell), and Otis “Bear” Curlenbear (Michael Clarke Duncan), have to learn how to be astronauts in an accelerated time frame. And that’s a recipe for disaster in space. Like the Aerosmith song that was made for this movie, you won’t want to miss a thing.

Watch Armageddon on Hulu

Australia (2008)

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman in Australia.
20th Century Studio

Baz Luhrmann never does anything small, and Australia certainly lives up to that statement. In the runup to World War II, Nicole Kidman plays Lady Sarah Ashley, an English woman who arrives in Australia in 1939 following the murder of her husband. Lady Sarah is also the new owner of a cattle station called Faraway Downs, and she needs all the help that she can get running it.

That’s where The Drover (Hugh Jackman) comes in. The handsome stranger agrees to work with Lady Sarah and they slowly fall in love. Meanwhile, Lady Sarah also sees a young Aboriginal boy named Nullah (Brandon Walters) as her surrogate son, and she’ll fight to protect him and her station no matter what it costs her.

Watch Australia on Hulu.

Pacific Rim (2013)

The cast of Pacific Rim.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Pacific Rim‘s story is only there to justify the film’s battles between giant robots and giant monsters, and there’s nothing wrong with that! Director Guillermo del Toro was clearly having a blast with his Kaiju versus Jaegers movie, which is why the first film is so much more enjoyable than the lifeless sequel, Pacific Rim Uprising.

Charlie Hunnam stars as Raleigh Becket, a washedup Jaeger pilot who hasn’t been the same since his brother died while they were fighting a Kaiju. But because Raleigh is the first person to fly a Jaeger solo, Marshal “Stacker” Pentecost (Idris Elba) recruits him back into the defense program. Now, Raleigh just needs a new co-pilot who is “drift compatible,” and the only suitable candidate is Pentecost’s adoptive daughter, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi), a woman with a lot of hidden trauma of her own.

Watch Pacific Rim on Hulu.

The Sandlot (1993)

The cast of the film "The Sandlot."
20th Century Studios / 20th Century Studios

If you grew up in the ’90s, you probably heard “you’re killin’ me, Smalls!” a lot. That came from The Sandlot, and was directed at its leading character,  Scott “Scotty” Smalls (Tom Guiry). In 1962, Scotty is the new kid in town and is having trouble finding a place for himself. That’s why he joins a local sandlot baseball team that includes Benjamin Franklin “Benny” Rodriguez (Mike Vitar), Hamilton “Ham” Porter (Patrick Renna), Michael “Squints” Palledorous (Chauncey Leopardi), Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan (Marty York), and Kenny “The Heater” DeNunez (Brandon Quintin Adams).

The summer is magical until Scotty uses a baseball owned by his stepfather, Bill (Denis Leary), which turns out to be a valuable collectible signed by Babe Ruth himself. When the ball is lost in the yard of the enigmatic Mr. Mertle (James Earl Jones) and his dog, “The Beast,” Scotty decides to embark on a foolhardy plan to retrieve it.

Watch The Sandlot on Hulu.

Trance (2013)

Rosario Dawson in Trance.
Searchlight Pictures

Hypnotherapist Elizabeth Lamb (Rosario Dawson) is thrust into a heist in Trance, and she may be in over her head. Elizabeth has to help Simon Newton (James McAvoy) remember where he put a stolen painting after he double-crossed his partner, Franck (Vincent Cassel). But ever since Franck cracked Simon on the head, his memories have been less than reliable.

Although Elizabeth is able to negotiate a cut of the heist for herself if she is successful, she underestimates the danger involved. The situation is also complicated by Simon’s fractured recollections, which place Elizabeth at the scene of the crime and hint at a deeper obsession. The answers lie somewhere in Simon’s mind, and time is running out for all of them.

Watch Trance on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 movies leaving Peacock in January 2024 you have to watch
Tom Cruise wields a futuristic gun in Oblivion.

With a ton of content that's new on Peacock in January, the streaming service has been off to a good start in 2024. But once January comes to an end, Peacock will be losing a number of high-profile movies, including Fast X. Some of these films will likely be on other streaming services before you know it. Regardless, Peacock subscribers deserve to get the most out of their money. That's why we've selected the three movies leaving Peacock in January 2024 that you have to watch now.

This month's picks include a Tom Cruise action flick, a heist film with an all-star cast, and a road trip romance movie that takes a few detours. But watch them while you can, as all three movies will be leaving Peacock on January 31.
Oblivion (2013)

Read more
3 underrated Hulu horror movies you need to watch in January
Woody Norman holds a flashlight in a dark crawlspace in Cobweb.

Sure, we might be a few months removed from Halloween. But that doesn't make the horror genre any less appealing as a source of entertainment. For those who thrive on elevated heart rates and adrenaline, a haunting cinematic experience is ideal. It's the sinister entities that stalk the darkness and deal in bloodshed and screams that intrigue the most ardent fans of the horror genre. And in the age of streaming services, there's no shortage of options.

Hulu, in particular, has some choice material for seekers of horror cinema. You might not associate the service with horror offerings, but you'd be surprised at what you can find. So, if you're looking to settle into the new year with a few hair-raising adventures, we've got a few selections in mind that you should pay attention to.
Cobweb (2023)

Read more
3 great Netflix crime movies about the mafia you should watch in January
A man stands in jail in The Informer.

HBO's The Sopranos is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month, and it's another reminder that the public just can't seem to get enough of the mafia. The Godfather helped popularize mafia stories over five decades ago, and there always seems to be new material to explore in film and television.

Netflix doesn't have The Sopranos or The Godfather for mafia aficionados, but it does have a lot of crime stories available to stream, only a few of which actually deal with the mafia. For this list, we've narrowed down the selections to three great Netflix movies about the mafia. But you may want to make your viewing plans soon, since our second selection, The Informer, is leaving Netflix at the end of January.
The Irishman (2019)

Read more