7 TV shows you need to watch in November

The holiday season is closing in on us quickly. Before you know it, you’ll be cleaning up after a big Thanksgiving turkey day and prepping for Christmas or the particular holiday you celebrate. This is also the time many of us slow down, relax, recharge, and spend quality time with the family before shifting back into full gear for the new year. It’s also the perfect time to immerse yourself in a new or returning show.

When it comes to TV shows you need to watch in November, they mostly include shows that are returning with new seasons. Notably, there’s a multi-Emmy-winning series about the Royal Family that is finally coming to an end. There’s also a new show based on a popular 2010 cult classic movie and a long-awaited reality show based on Netflix’s most popular foreign series that features the biggest cast and largest single cash prize ever in the history of the genre.

Invincible season 2 (November 3)

Invincible - Season 2 Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

If you love Robert Kirkman’s work on The Walking Dead, you’ll appreciate Invincible. While it’s an animated superhero series that’s miles away from The Walking Dead zombie universe, it’s also graphic, gory, and foul-mouthed. Plus, it stars Steven Yeun (Glenn from The Walking Dead) as 17-year-old Mark, who is slowly transforming into a superhero. He’s guided by his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the world’s most powerful superhero, which puts a lot of pressure on the young man to deliver.

The first season, which also features the voice of Sandra Oh as Mark’s mother, Debbie, received high praise. Invincible has already been renewed for a third season ahead of its second season premiere. Once you finish binging season 2, check out the prequel special Invincible: Atom Eve.

Stream Invincible on Prime Video.

For All Mankind season 4 (November 10)

For All Mankind — Helios Recruitment | Season 4 | Apple TV+

Back for its fourth season, For All Mankind continues to tell an alternate history. In the fictional course of events from the show, the Soviet Union succeeded in achieving the moon landing first instead of the U.S. Because of this, the global space race continued on.

Featuring an A-list ensemble cast, the series begins in 1969 and the story is told through the decades, with each season taking place a decade later than the last. Thus, season 4 will be set in the 2000s, presenting how a very different outcome on that fateful day might have changed the course of history in so many ways.

Stream For All Mankind on Apple TV+.

A Murder at the End of the World (November 14)

A Murder at the End of the World | Official Trailer | FX

Delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the FX series A Murder at the End of the World is finally here this month. Originally titled Retreat, the limited series is yet another in the growing murder mystery genre, which has been reinvigorated of late thanks to movies like Knives Out and shows like Poker Face. Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) is at the center of the story. The amateur detective is invited to a retreat, along with eight others, by a reclusive billionaire. No surprise here, one of the guests winds up dead and it’s up to Darby to figure out what happened.

The story in A Murder at the End of the World is one that has been told time and time again, dating all the way back to classic Agatha Christie novels and board games like Clue. But with a fresh cast that also includes Clive Owen, Jermaine Fowler, and Alice Braga, fans are sure to dive right into this new interpretation, draw comparisons, and revel in the comforting predictability of the plot.

Stream A Murder at the End of the World on Hulu.

The Crown season 6, part 1 (November 16)

The Crown: Season 6 | Date Announcement | Netflix

Fans knew the end was coming: The Crown was always promised as a six-season series, with each season covering a different decade and pivotal time period in the life of Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the British Royal Family. Season 6 will be delivered in two parts, the first half of which is out this month.

Marvel in the glorious outfits and scenery of one of the most expensive TV series ever made. The sixth season will take place between 1997 and 2005, and it will cover the tragic death of Princess Diana of Wales, the beginnings of the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles’ wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles. It will be a bittersweet end for fans of the show, who will be at the edge of their seats to see how Princess Diana’s harrowing death is handled.

Stream The Crown on Netflix.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (November 17)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off | Official Trailer | Netflix Anime

If you loved the cult classic movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World from 2010, you’ll be delighted to know that the original cast is reprising their roles for this animated series based on the movie (which itself is based on the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley). This includes Barbie‘s Michael Cera as the title character, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Brie Larson (Envy Adams), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), and others.

The title character is a slacker and part-time musician who falls in love with a delivery girl. But before he can officially be with her, the scrawny, nerdy young man must defeat her seven evil exes. A perfect story to exist in the animated universe, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be nostalgic for parents and an exciting introduction to the story for a new generation of teens.

Stream Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on Netflix.

Fargo season 5 (November 21)

Fargo | Installment 5 Teaser - There's a New Cowboy in Town (Jon Hamm) | FX

It has been a long wait for fans of this black comedy crime drama anthology series based on the work of the Coen brothers, but the fifth season is finally coming this month. With an all-new cast that includes Juno Temple (The Dark Knight Rises), Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani, and Dave Foley, the story this time takes place in 2019.

Temple leads the cast as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon, a housewife with a secret past who finds herself thrust back into a world she thought she left behind. Her biggest adversary, meanwhile, is a ruthless sheriff named Roy Tillman (Hamm). With a chain reaction of events that has become par for the course with Fargo, fans can expect yet another compelling and entertaining story.

Stream Fargo on Hulu.

Squid Game: The Challenge (November 22)

Squid Game: The Challenge | Official Teaser | Netflix

This show has been talked about ever since Squid Game, Netflix’s most successful foreign series ever, attracted more than 1.65 billion viewing hours in its first month. Now, more than two years after the show premiered and took the TV world by storm, a reality competition series based on its premise is finally here. Just like in the South Korean drama, a total of 456 players will compete to win the final cash prize of $4.56 million. This gives Squid Game: The Challenge the distinction of having not only the largest cast in reality TV series history, but also the largest single cash prize ever in the genre.

There will be challenges like those seen on the series (yes, including that creepy “Red Light, Green Light” girl) but, naturally, without the threat of imminent death. How far will players go to win? Squid Game delivered brilliantly subversive commentary on human nature and inequality, and though the reality show won’t put anyone’s life at risk, chances are that it may lead to similarly controversial outcomes, heroes, and villains.

Stream Squid Game: The Challenge on Netflix.

