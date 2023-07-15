 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

8 animated DC films you need to watch now

Anthony Orlando
By

DC may have yet to master making live-action films, but it sure knows how to do animation. The House of Batman and Superman has one-upped Marvel by making numerous animated movies over the years, many of which don’t get the recognition they deserve.

To put that into perspective, DC has built not one but two cinematic universes following various characters in the past decade. DC fans looking for something better might want to check out these eight animated movies.

Recommended Videos

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)

The ruined Watchtower in a river in "Justice League Dark: Apokolips War."
DC

After the Justice League launches a failed attack on Apokolips, John Constantine and a de-powered Superman must lead Earth’s surviving heroes and villains in a final battle against Darkseid to save the Earth. Fans of DC’s Snyderverse will enjoy Apokolips War, as it features many plot elements that would’ve been used in the two canceled sequels to Justice League.

With a post-apocalyptic Earth, a superhero massacre, a brainwashed Batman, and monstrous “Paradooms,” this film holds nothing back in presenting the bleak and bloody finale to the League’s war with Darkseid.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

The shadowy silhouette of Bruce Wayne donning the Batman mantle.

Though many people call The Dark Knight Batman’s best movie, some lists have ranked this film as the Caped Crusader’s greatest. Set in the same universe as Batman: The Animated Series, Mask of the Phantasm shows Bruce confronting his past when his former lover, Andrea Beaumont, appears alongside another masked vigilante, the Phantasm.

And as Batman tries to prove his innocence of Phantasm’s crimes, the film depicts the hero’s tragic origins in a unique way by showing how the world and Bruce himself have denied him the chance to live a happy, healthy life.

Batman: Under the Red Hood (2010)

Batman standing with Gotham and the Red Hood looming overhead.

This spectacular film shows Batman confronting his greatest failure in the form of his protégé, Jason Todd, who returns as a violent vigilante after presumably dying at the Joker’s hands. As the Red Hood, Todd battles Batman in a clash of ideals that raises questions about the Dark Knight’s moral code.

Whether or not his approach to crime-fighting is the best, this film does a terrific job of analyzing why Batman won’t break his one rule, not even for Jason nor the Joker.

Batman: The Long Halloween Parts 1 and 2 (2021)

Batman and Harvey Dent in "Batman: The Long Halloween - Part 1."
DC

Fans of The Dark Knight and Matt Reeves’s The Batman should enjoy this two-part adventure. Adapting the storyline of the same name, The Long Halloween shows the World’s Greatest Detective team up with Catwoman and Harvey Dent to stop a serial killer named “Holiday” from murdering members of the Falcone crime family, culminating with Harvey’s transformation into the villain “Two-Face.”

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)

The Flash in promo art for the Flashpoint Paradox.

For those disappointed by Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, this film presents a more faithful adaptation of the iconic “Flashpoint” comic. After going back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, the Scarlet Speedster ends up de-powered in an alternate timeline in which Thomas Wayne is Batman, Martha Wayne is the Joker, and Wonder Woman and Aquaman have started World War III.

The Flashpoint Paradox makes full use of its source material to present a dark, time-traveling epic that forces the Flash to face the full weight of his tampering with fate, along with his greatest enemy, Professor Zoom.

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker

Batman standing atop a building with the cityscape and Joker looming overhead.

Set in the futuristic Neo-Gotham, Bruce Wayne’s latest protégé, Terry McGinnis, faces off against the Dark Knight’s greatest enemy after inexplicably returning from the dead.

This Annie Award-winning film is an especially dark chapter in DC’s Animated Universe, depicting how the Joker brainwashed Tim Drake into fighting Batman, leaving deep scars in the minds of both the Dark Knight and his young ward. However, audiences should watch the uncut version of this film if they want to feel the full force of this haunting thriller.

The Death of Superman (2018)

Superman's cape hung as a flag in "The Death of Superman."
DC

In his continuing war against the Justice League, Darkseid sends his new bioweapon, Doomsday, to wreak havoc on Earth, pitting him in an epic battle against Superman.

While Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice may have mashed Doomsday into its third act, The Death of Superman puts a greater emphasis on the Man of Steel, his personal struggles, and his climactic showdown against the alien monster, making for a more faithful and focused adaptation of the infamous comic storyline.

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Parts 1 and 2 (2012 and 2013)

Batman jumping through the night sky with a lightning bolt next to him in "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns."
DC

A decade after retiring as Batman, a middle-aged Bruce Wayne returns to crime-fighting in a Gotham overrun with crime, leading to battles against Two-Face, the Joker, and even Superman. Every shot of this film looks like it was taken straight from the panels of Frank Miller’s classic comic.

And as it stays loyal to the beloved source material, The Dark Knight Returns stretches out into two films to showcase the aged Batman’s epic war against Gotham’s criminals and a struggling government humiliated by his actions.

All of these movies are available to stream on Max.

Topics
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
5 comedies on Netflix that are perfect to watch in the summer
The main cast of "Wine Country."

Netflix features many comedy films that they either created themselves or took from the theaters. While many of these movies are popular classics, some have seemingly been buried deep in the platform's ever-expanding streaming library when they should really be making the site's top 10 most popular movies list more often.

With the summertime bringing families to the movies, audiences should stop to take a look at these five comedies on Netflix that are ideal to watch in the summer. From a comedic romp through wine country to a sunny 1970s California crime comedy, these movies are perfect to watch while the kids are on vacation or the relatives are away.
The Nice Guys (2016)

Read more
David S. Goyer and the Foundation cast on season 2 of the Apple TV+ sci-fi show
Lee Pace stares into the distance while another man looks at him in Foundation.

David S. Goyer told his writers before starting work on season 2 of Foundation that "the training wheels are off." Foundation, the sci-fi drama co-created by Goyer and Josh Friedman that's based on Isaac Asimov's book series, returns to Apple TV+ for its second season on July 14. With so much exposition and worldbuilding in season 1, Goyer, the showrunner on Foundation, and his team were happy to "dive right in and start the story" to begin season 2.

It has been two years since the season 1 finale, but more than a century has passed in the series' timeline. The impending Second Crisis is on the horizon, with the galaxy's fate in the hands of "crucial individuals" that transcend time and space. Foundation stars Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk, and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn.

Read more
The best shows on Netflix in July 2023
Marcus Mariota. Patrick Mahomes, and Kirk Cousins in Quarterback.

Given that the actors are now on strike with the writers, it's only a matter of time before even Netflix's assembly line of content is affected. But at this moment in time, there's still something new to watch on Netflix every week. The latest additions to Netflix's lineup are an NFL docuseries called Quarterback, and Insecure, a dramedy that ran for five seasons on HBO. But if you haven't finished the first part of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 yet, then you still have other options in our latest edition of the best shows on Netflix.

We’ve also rounded up all the best movies on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime, and the best shows on Disney+ because we take our streaming seriously. Watching while traveling abroad? Use a Netflix VPN to access your country's catalog from anywhere in the world.
New this week
Quarterback

Read more