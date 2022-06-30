A married couple uncovers a mystery in Peacock’s The Resort

The vast majority of Peacock‘s original series tend to be fairly conventional, like Rutherford Falls. But this summer, The Resort is spicing things up with a splash of comedy, romance, and possibly a dark murder mystery that goes back over a decade. How I Met Your Mother and Made For Love star Cristin Milioti is headlining the new series as Emma alongside The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper, who will portray Emma’s husband, Noah. In the new trailer below, Emma and Noah celebrate their 10th anniversary together at a tropical resort. But things start to veer off-track when Emma discovers a clue to the fate of a long-missing teenage boy named Sam Knowlston (Skyler Gisondo).

The trailer also offers some insight into Sam’s life shortly before he went missing 15 years earlier. He arrived at the resort with his parents, Carl (Dylan Baker) and Jan Knowlston (Becky Ann Baker), as well as his girlfriend, Hanna (Debby Ryan). However, Sam disappeared alongside another girl whom he didn’t know prior to his arrival. Emma is so intrigued by the mystery that she refuses to let it go, even when Noah warns her that there may be no answers left to find.

Here’s the official synopsis courtesy of Peacock:

“A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior.”

Luis Gerardo Méndez also stars in the series as Baltasar Frías, with Nina Bloomgarden as Violet Thompson, Nick Offerman as Murray Thompson, Gabriela Cartol as Luna, Ben Sinclair as Alex, Michael Hitchcock as Ted, and Parvesh Cheena as the other guy named Ted.

The Resort was created by Sam Esmail and Andy Siara. The series will premiere on Peacock on July 28.

