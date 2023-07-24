 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2023

Jason Struss
By
People stand around a table in Dungeons & Dragons.
Aidan Monaghan/Paramount Pictures

Summer may be winding down, but Amazon’s streaming service is still cranking out the streaming hits. Prime Video‘s August 2023 programming slate offers a diverse slate of genres: sci-fi movies, comedies, romance films, dramas, stand-up specials, and a 2023 movie about an animal all loaded up on drugs.

The list of new arrivals throughout the month features quite a few noteworthy additions to the Prime Video library, including the return of Thursday Night Football, the debut of the rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue, the premiere of Harlan Coben’s new series Shelter, and library titles like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Cocaine Bear, and Bones and All.

Recommended Videos

We’ve provided the full list of everything new on Amazon Prime Video in August 2023 below.

Available August 1

3 Idiotas (2017)

A Shot in the Dark (1965)

Amadeus (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Behind the Sun (2001)

Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988)

Cahill: U.S. Marshall (1973)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Chato’s Land (1972)

City of Men (2008)

City Slickers (1991)

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Filth (2004)

Frost/Nixon (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gonzo (2008)

Hazlo Como Hombre (2017)

Hollywood: The Great Stars (1963)

I Wish (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Killers (2010)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Missing In Action (1984)

Missing In Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Monster’s Ball (2002)

One for the Money (2012)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Pinero (2001)

Posse (1993)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Red 2 (2013)

Red Dawn (2012)

Rio (2011)

Rio 2 (2014)

Road to El Dorado (2000)

Rumor Has It (2005)

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Stealth (2005)

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015)

Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969)

Swordfish (2001)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Day of the Jackal (1973)

The Goonies (1985)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

The Punisher (2004)

The Watch (2012)

Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead (1995)

Traffic (2001)

Un Padre No Tan Padre (2017)

Valentina’s Wedding (2018)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Ya veremos (2018)

Yes Man (2008)

Available August 8

Bones and All (2022)

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (2023)

Two men look at each other in Red, White & Royal Blue.
Amazon Studios

Available August 11

2 Guns (2013)

Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

Available August 15

Cocaine Bear (2023)

Of an Age (2023)

Available August 18

Unseen (2023)

Available August 22

The Black Demon (2023)

Available August 25

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Red (2010)

*Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (2023)

Available August 29

Champions (2023)

Snowpiercer (2014)

Women Talking (2023)

Available August 31

Camino A Marte (2017)

Honor Society (2022)

Volverte a ver (2022)

4 teens stand looking shocked in Harlan Coben's Shelter.
Amazon Studios

TV Shows

Available August 4

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (2023)

Available August 10

The Killing Vote (2023)

Available August 18

New Bandits (2023)

Harlan Coben’s Shelter (2023)

Available August 24

Thursday Night Football (2023)

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
The best rom-coms on Amazon Prime right now
Elle Woods in Legally Blonde leaning against a table in a courtroom.

Let's face it. Sometimes rom-coms can be pretty cheesy. But that's precisely what we love about them. They deliver an adorable, romantic story with a healthy dose of laughs. Those who aren't into sappy movies can enjoy them while those who love a good, well, love story can get on board, too. When you find the right rom-com, it makes for a perfect night in with your partner, or even on your own with a box of Kleenex and a bowl of mint chocolate chip.

Whatever your reason for watching, the best rom-coms all tell a typical story of discord between two people or one-sided attraction that eventually turns into something more, often with a happy ending. Because of the predictability, they aren't always the best-reviewed movies. But that's OK because we have distilled it down to the best rom-coms on Amazon Prime right now. These rom-coms are worth watching, whether critics have given them two thumbs down or an emphatic two thumbs up.

Read more
What’s new on Paramount+ in July 2023
Marlon Brando in The Godfather.

Just a few days ago, Paramount+ and Showtime officially became Paramount+ with Showtime. But not for every tier. While it's true that the newly merged streaming service has hit Showtime original series like Yellowjackets and a vastly improved selection of movies, it's not exactly a bargain. If you want the premium content of Showtime, then you'll have to upgrade to a higher (and more expensive) tier of Paramount+ to get it.

For the first month of the merger, it sure looks like Paramount+ is coasting on the newly added Showtime titles, as well as the new episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. We have once again assembled a list of everything new on Paramount+ for the month of July. But keep in mind that the shows and movies below that are marked with an asterisk (*) are only available on Paramount+ with Showtime. We've also highlighted our picks for the month in bold.

Read more
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in July 2023
Javier Bardem in No Country For Old Men.

Whoever curated Amazon Prime Video's movies this month deserves a raise. Starting on July 1, Prime Video is adding a truly impressive selection of films that perfectly blend modern flicks with classic movies from the last few decades. The new additions include two Oscar-winners for Best Picture, Gladiator and No Country For Old Men (adapted from the novel by the late Cormac McCarthy), as well as a crowd-pleasing lineup that has something for everyone. And that's just the first day of the month!

Later in July, two of Prime Video's hit series are back for new seasons: The Summer I Turned Pretty and Good Omens. And to close out the month, there's another Best Picture winner: Dances With Wolves. We can't really argue with those additions! There's a lot of great content coming in the next 31 days.

Read more