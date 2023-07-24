Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2023

Summer may be winding down, but Amazon’s streaming service is still cranking out the streaming hits. Prime Video‘s August 2023 programming slate offers a diverse slate of genres: sci-fi movies, comedies, romance films, dramas, stand-up specials, and a 2023 movie about an animal all loaded up on drugs.

The list of new arrivals throughout the month features quite a few noteworthy additions to the Prime Video library, including the return of Thursday Night Football, the debut of the rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue, the premiere of Harlan Coben’s new series Shelter, and library titles like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Cocaine Bear, and Bones and All.

We’ve provided the full list of everything new on Amazon Prime Video in August 2023 below.

Available August 1

3 Idiotas (2017)

A Shot in the Dark (1965)

Amadeus (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Behind the Sun (2001)

Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988)

Cahill: U.S. Marshall (1973)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Chato’s Land (1972)

City of Men (2008)

City Slickers (1991)

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Filth (2004)

Frost/Nixon (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gonzo (2008)

Hazlo Como Hombre (2017)

Hollywood: The Great Stars (1963)

I Wish (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Killers (2010)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Missing In Action (1984)

Missing In Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Monster’s Ball (2002)

One for the Money (2012)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Pinero (2001)

Posse (1993)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Red 2 (2013)

Red Dawn (2012)

Rio (2011)

Rio 2 (2014)

Road to El Dorado (2000)

Rumor Has It (2005)

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Stealth (2005)

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015)

Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969)

Swordfish (2001)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Day of the Jackal (1973)

The Goonies (1985)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

The Punisher (2004)

The Watch (2012)

Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead (1995)

Traffic (2001)

Un Padre No Tan Padre (2017)

Valentina’s Wedding (2018)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Ya veremos (2018)

Yes Man (2008)

Available August 8

Bones and All (2022)

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (2023)

Available August 11

2 Guns (2013)

Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

Available August 15

Cocaine Bear (2023)

Of an Age (2023)

Available August 18

Unseen (2023)

Available August 22

The Black Demon (2023)

Available August 25

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Red (2010)

*Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (2023)

Available August 29

Champions (2023)

Snowpiercer (2014)

Women Talking (2023)

Available August 31

Camino A Marte (2017)

Honor Society (2022)

Volverte a ver (2022)

TV Shows

Available August 4

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (2023)

Available August 10

The Killing Vote (2023)

Available August 18

New Bandits (2023)

Harlan Coben’s Shelter (2023)

Available August 24

Thursday Night Football (2023)

