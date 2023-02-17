Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s ending explained

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features the return of everyone’s favorite small-sized hero. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprise the titular roles, joined by an all-star cast, including the returning Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, plus the long-awaited quasi-debuts of Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang, the Conqueror.

The film features the Lang/Pym-Van Dyne clan on an unexpected and dangerous adventure to the Quantum Realm. While far from Marvel’s best effort, Quantumania benefits greatly from top-notch performances by Pfeiffer and Majors and Rudd’s seemingly inexhaustible charm. Its somewhat uneven plot offers plenty of visual thrills and silly humor, leading to the traditional MCU finale, an all-out war between the good guys and Kang. As per Marvel tradition, multiple battles are happening, but we have all the crucial details ready.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features the Quantum Realm oppressed under Kang’s despotic rule. Several rebels have emerged to challenge Kang’s rule, but neither has succeeded in overthrowing him. Soon, it becomes clear that Janet’s actions trapped Kang in the Quantum Realm by using her Pym Particles to enlarge his ship’s Multiversal Power Core, rendering it useless; thus, Kang needs more Pym Particles to restore it to its normal size and escape at last. He coerces Scott to do so by threatening Cassie’s life, and Scott complies, succeeding with Hope’s help. However, Kang reneges on their deal, leaving Scott, Hope, and Hank to die while taking Janet prisoner.

The trio gets rescued by the ants Hank sent to the Quantum Realm, where they evolved and became hyper-intelligent, forming a society and offering to help their former master. Scott and Hope lead the charge to rescue Cassie from Kang, while Hank stays behind to work with the ants. Meanwhile, Kang has powered his ship using the Multiversal Power Core. His plans get derailed by Cassie, who escapes imprisonment and releases Jentorra, the rebel’s leader also captured by Kang. Together, they transmit a message encouraging the oppressed people of the Quantum Realm to rebel against Kang,

The people arrive along with Scott, with everyone attacking Kang’s citadel. Scott assumes his Giant-Man form and stops Kang’s ship from taking off. Elsewhere, Cassie, using a suit similar to her dad’s, fights against MODOK, previously revealed to be Darren Cross, Pym’s former protégé and the villain from the first Ant-Man movie. After an extended chase, Cassie convinces Cross to stop being “a dick” and rushes to help her father, assuming her Stature form.

What happens at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

With his plans to escape ruined, Kang begins slaughtering the rebels with his considerable powers. However, he and his forces get overwhelmed by Hank’s ants, who arrive in the nick of time. The ants destroy Kang’s robotic army and subdue the Conqueror with the help of a reformed MODOK, who dies from his injuries. Janet powers the Multiversal Core and opens a portal home, with Cassie, Hank, Hope, and her making it safely back to Earth. However, Scott is stopped by a surviving Kang, determined to escape from the Quantum Realm.

A one-on-one battle ensues, with Kang brutally beating Scott up while mocking his abilities. Just as the Conqueror is about to escape, Hope emerges from the portal and knocks him back. Together, Scott and Hope destroy the Multiversal Core, which sucks Kang into oblivion. They lovingly look at the newly-freed Quantum Realm while Cassie opens a new portal that sends them back home.

On Earth again, Scott reminisces about his adventures. He briefly fears Kang’s warnings about his death triggering the arrival of others like him to terrorize the multiverse but quickly discards them as needless overthinking. Scott then celebrates Cassie’s birthday with Hope, Hank, and Janet. The film has two post-credit scenes, which we’ve broken down in detail as well.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters nationwide.

