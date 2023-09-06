 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

This 2016 sci-fi film is one of Netflix’s most popular movies now. Here’s why you should watch it

Guillermo Kurten
By

Director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Dune) is one of the most exciting and acclaimed directors in the modern age of filmmaking, and his sci-fi hit Arrival is making waves again after being added to Netflix’s vast catalog. The movie earned critical acclaim upon release, as well as a handful of Academy Award nominations, with Arrival still holds up just as well nearly seven years later.

Villeneuve has made no secret of his talents for sci-fi with his work in the Blade Runner franchise and now Dune, but the 2016 film is arguably one of his most inventive efforts. Between Arrival‘s subversive storytelling approach to the commanding performance of its lead, now’s as good a time as any to see why the movie is ranking in Netflix’s top 10 this week.

Recommended Videos

A subversive take on the ‘alien invasion’ trope

While the pulpier sci-fi stories and movies like Roland Emmerich’s Independence Day lean into the bombastic alien invasion trappings, one of Arrival‘s greatest assets is how it subverts this trope. The aliens in question aren’t overt threats with the predator drive of Xenomorphs, rather, Villeneuve tackles this premise in a much more grounded, but no less compelling manner.

These extraterrestrials and the way they are depicted are awe-inspiring in a unique way that audiences wouldn’t typically expect from a sci-fi movie with such a premise. Likewise, the reason behind these larger-than-life beings landing on Earth in the first place is something that will grip audiences and raise the stakes throughout the story.

A creative blend of sci-fi, drama, and thriller elements

A woman attempts to touch an alien in Arrival.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Similar to how Arrival turns elements of the “alien invasion” premise on its head, Villeneuve and screenwriter Eric Heisserer (Shadow and Bone) blend several genre and plot elements in creative ways to make the narrative as engrossing as it is. Much of this comes down to how protagonist Louise Banks’ role and character background contribute to the story’s conflict, as the linguist is desperately recruited by the United States Army to try and understand how to communicate with the aliens.

With some of the world’s biggest political powers struggling to do the same and agree on the best way to proceed, the uncertainty and looming threat of war make Arrival consistently and palpably tense. The stakes are undeniably widely scaled, but the human element of Banks’s personal life and tragic background with her daughter makes the plot deeply intimate as well.

One of Amy Adams’ strongest performances to date

A man helps a woman in Arrival.
Paramount/Sony

The main cast of Arrival deserves plenty of collective praise, but Amy Adams’ performance is easily the standout. Adams has long since proved her acting prowess, ranging from the likes of director David O. Russell’s American Hustle to Marti Noxon and Jean-Marc Vallée’s Sharp Objects for HBO. However, her performance in Arrival can be argued as one of the bigger snubs from the 89th Academy Awards.

Similar to the tantalizing slow-burn of Sharp Objects, Amy Adams conveys much of the emotional — and even tortured — impact in Villeneuve’s sci-fi drama. In the same vein, she carries much of the humanizing elements in Arrival, especially when her character is so often surrounded by dangerously tense military officials and politicians who are equal parts terrified, anxious, and all too eager to plunge the world into war.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Guillermo Kurten
Guillermo Kurten
Freelance Writer, Entertainment
A University of Houston graduate in Print Media Journalism, Guillermo has covered sports entertainment and practically all…
3 movies leaving Netflix by September 1 you should watch
A couple in bed while a camera records them in the film Paranormal Activity.

With August nearing its end, Netflix is about to do its monthly withdrawal of films and TV shows from its streaming library. This may be an unfortunate time for certain subscribers, as Netflix will be removing some popular and iconic movies on September 1st, including Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Bruce Almighty, Magic Mike, and all three Rush Hour films.

But with the summer winding down to its last days, audiences should use whatever vacation time they have left to view these three films before they leave Netflix.
American Graffiti (1973)

Read more
The best sci-fi movies on Max right now
Caesar leading his army of apes in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

Unlike some other streaming services, Max is making sure that sci-fi fans are getting served this month with the addition of a classic film, The Omega Man, and a more recent film that may reach the same status, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Additionally, 20th Century Studios has Avatar on loan to Max, so it can play alongside Avatar: The Way of Water, which arrived earlier.

There's a lot to love on Max if you're a science fiction fan, and we've gone through each and every movie in the library to narrow this list down to the best sci-fi movies on Max right now. These are the sci-fi flicks that will leave you with a smile on your face.

Read more
3 Netflix movies like Gran Turismo you should watch right now
Archie Madekwe looks at David Harbour in Gran Turismo.

Although the true story behind Gran Turismo is unique, the movie is far from the first to tell a story about the world of professional racing. In the long history of Hollywood, plenty of major movie stars have set their sights on the world of racing, whether those stories are set in America or elsewhere in the world.

While some of those prior movies were based on true stories like Gran Turismo, that certainly wasn't the case for all of them. What makes the movies on this list so great, though, is that, whether they're true stories or not, they understand both the thrills and dangers of racing perfectly.
Hustle (2022)
Hustle starring Adam Sandler | Official Trailer | Netflix

Read more