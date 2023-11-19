Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

With even the best streaming services rising prices and constantly shuffling content in and out of their rosters, many of you have been returning to physical media or are considering doing so. If you have one of the best Blu-Ray players, now is an incredibly great time to start a collection or add more discs to your current one. Why? Best Buy has over 500 Blu-Ray discs on sale, either as part of official Best Buy Black Friday deals or experiencing other sales, and they go as low as $4 apiece. Tap the button below to see the massive wall or discs for yourself or keep on reading to see an overview of our select choices.

Best Buy Blu-Ray Black Friday deals worth buying

If you don’t have time to go through all of the movies and shows, here are the ones that we think you’ll be interested in based on common preferences:

Lowest Price: Heat — $4, was $6

The 1995 crime movie’s Director’s Definitive Edition is the lowest price disc in the whole sale at just $4.

Don't Miss:

Best Savings: Band of Brothers — $10, was $45

This 6 disc album contains the complete 10-part HBO miniseries, telling the story of soldiers from the 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army. It’s one of the most seriously discounted sets included in the sale.

Great for Christmas: Home Alone — $6, was $15

This two disc set features the pursuits of two unlucky would-be burglars as they attempt to rob the booby-trapped house of a boy genius. While their is some debate from film critics as to whether or not these films are true “Christmas movies,” they are both set at that time of year, which is good enough for us.

Marvel Goodness: Avengers Endgame — $17, was $25

You may have already seen this up for grabs, especially if you’ve been shopping Marvel Black Friday deals. Avengers: Endgame follows the “post snap” world of Marvel superheroes.

More Best Buy Blu-Ray Black Friday deals worth buying

Beyond our picks, Best Buy’s include some 2023 favorites:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie —

Fast X —

Barbie —

John Wick: Chapter 4 —

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse —

Editors' Recommendations