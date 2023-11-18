Whether you can fly or swing around town on spider string, these deals are worth swooping down to. As part of Black Friday deals, Amazon has put tons of Marvel super hero toys and gear on sale. From a Marvel Mr. Potato Head to Marvel-themed board games, there’s something to get for you or your Marvel obsessed friend or child. Seriously, they’re some of the best Black Friday toy deals you’ll find. Unfortunately, though, there is so much that it might take awhile to sort through everything yourself. Tap the button below, where all the deals are, and you’ll see what we mean. That’s why we’re also pulling out some recommended favorites., if only you keep reading…

The best Marvel Black Friday deals

It’s only $3. That’s the deal with the toy. This makes it one of the most harmless collectibles you can imagine and a legendary buy if you know the right collector.

What’s a Spider-Spud? The is 21% off right now, kicking it to under $10. It’s part Mr. Potato Head, part Spiderman, and pure-hearted fun.

Don't Miss:

Connect with this deal. Spiderman-themed is down to just $14, from its usual price of $20.

Thor’s hammer. This lets you build your own copy of Thor’s hammer. It’s 50% off for Black Friday, down to just $10. For even easier building fun, check out our collection of select Lego Black Friday deals, too!

Marvel apparel is on sale too. It’s starting to get chillier outside, meaning it is the perfect time to get your child a jacket or sweater that reflects their passions. These with various themes are down to just $21. Meanwhile, you can get a cute for your daughter for just $18!

As you can see, most items in this sale are reduced to a quite low price and they all make for wonderful stocking stuffers. Our recommendations, above, are a great start, but you’ll probably want to browse through all of the items if you have a particular favorite character or style that you like. To do so, simply tap the button below. But, be warned, there are a ton of great items on sale now, so your scroller finger might get tired.

Editors' Recommendations