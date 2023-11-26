There’s no shortage of Cyber Monday deals for Lego sets, and we’re happy to say that we’ve come across some amazing offers. There are loads of Lego Cyber Monday deals on popular franchises such as Star Wars, Marvel, Technics, and Speed Champions, but there are also some excellent discounts on generic Lego sets if you want to focus on building based on your imagination. Most of the bargains that we’ve rounded up here come from the Walmart Cyber Monday Lego sale, so feel free to check out what else is available.

Cyber Monday Lego Marvel deals

The Lego and Marvel collaboration has brought joy to children for years now. If you want a cheap way to collect figures from your favorite Marvel comics, movies and TV shows, Lego sets are a great place to start. Below we’ve pulled some cheap sets that include adult-focused sets like the Infinity Gauntlet and full-size action figures as well as some kid-friendly sets that focus on a mini-fig with some scenery.

Lego Infinity Gauntlet —

Lego Marvel The Hulkbuster —

Lego Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales vs. Morbius —

Lego MArvel Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters —

Lego Spider-Man Action Figure —

Lego Ant-Man Action Figure —

Cyber Monday Lego Technic deals

The Lego Technic line focuses on recreating vehicles, both real and imagined, that have moving parts. It’s a great way to naturally introduce some engineering concepts to kids, and it’s a cool way for adults to get miniature versions of the cars and bike we wish we could own in real life. We’ve pulled some of the coolest Technics sets below, including some Monster Trucks and a Lamborghini.

Lego Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica —

Lego Technic Monster Mutt —

Lego Technic Dump Truck

Lego Technic Monster Jam Dragon —

Lego Technic Motorcycle —

Cyber Monday Lego Star Wars deals

Lego and Star Wars have been collaborating for decades. If the Lego Star Wars games got you excited about building sets from a galaxy far, far away, here are some of your cheapest options. Among the list of our favorites is the 2023 Advent Calendar, which will let you count down the days to Christmas one simple Lego set at a time.

Lego Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar —

Lego Star Wars The Razor Crest —

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter —

Lego Star Wars X-Wing —

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon —

Cyber Monday Lego Speed Champions deals

Lego Speed Champions focuses on realistic car builds. One cool feature about most of these sets is the digital step by step guide, which lets you see a 3D model of the car as you’re building. We’ve picked some cool vehicles below, including the special 007 Aston Martin.

Lego Speed Champions Aston Martin Valkyrie —

Lego Speed Champions 1970 Ferrari 512 —

Lego Speed Champions Lotus Evija 7607 —

Lego Speed Champions Porsche 963 —

Lego Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin —

Other Cyber Monday Lego Set deals we love

While themed sets are fun, we have to remember that Lego has existed for many, many years on there own. For that reason we pulled some generic sets and a sale on simple blocks. Sometimes the most fun can come from making your own creations rather than following a step by step guide.

Lego Classic Creative Color Fun —

Lego Friends Mia’s Wildlife Rescue —

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar —

Lego Ninjago Ninja Dojo —

Lego Architecture London Skyline —

