Audible Black Friday deal: 40% off your first four months

If you want to do more reading, but can't seem to get the time in to hold a book or eBook in your hands, you might want to consider listening to more audiobooks. One of the most popular audiobook subscription services, Audible, is currently offering four months of their service at a discounted rate. If you sign up between now and November 27th (Cyber Monday), you can get four months for just $6, which is $9 less than the typical $15. You'll also get a $20 Audible credit for more premium selections alongside a monthly credit for that will get you any premium title. After the four months are up, you'll return to the $15 per month standard rate, but you can cancel at any time.

Why you should subscribe to Audible for Black Friday

First of all, what is Audible? Audible is a subscription service that provides tens of thousands of audio programs, mostly audiobooks. You can also get more premium titles. As previously mentioned, you’ll get a credit for one of these premium titles per month and $20 towards any others with your subscription. Programming includes the Audible Original (meaning it will not cost any credits) The Light Podcast, hosted by former first lady Michelle Obama. You can also listen to Britney Spears’ The Woman in Me or the, only from Audible, Starter Villain novel which includes unionized dolphins and dangerous, talking spy cats.

If it seems a bit much, even with this deal going on, to just subscribe consider getting an Audible free trial. In this way you can get 2 premium audiobooks for free. This is a fantastic way to poke around the shop and trying listening it to see how you feel about the audio quality and other features of the app.

This is a Black Friday deal, and ends by Cyber Monday on the 27th, so don't wait too long to take Audible up on it. You'll get Audible for just $6 per month for four months, instead of the usual $15, $20 in credits towards premium books, and a credit for a free premium book during each of those months.

