As a professional movie reviewer, I get to watch hundreds of movies each year. While it definitely has its pros and cons, one particular perk is that it comes in handy when the holiday season approaches. Why? There are usually tons of deals, sales, and discounts around this time, especially on Blu-rays and DVDs, and it helps to know what’s worth buying and what should be left on the shelf.

This year, Best Buy has some terrific Black Friday deals on some of 2023’s best and most popular movies like Barbie and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as timeless classics like The Godfather. The below movies have such low prices that it will be hard for anyone, from hardcore moviegoers to casual fans, to ignore for too long.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Marvel had a terrible year in 2023; any studio would if they had to release both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels. And that’s not even acknowledging the Disney+ output, which ranged from disappointing (Loki season 2) to outright awful (Secret Invasion).

One of the lone bright spots was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn’s concluding chapter in the space adventure trilogy he started nearly a decade ago. The movie is a solemn blast, giving everyone’s favorite space renegades a proper sendoff. For just $18, you can own one of the best sci-fi movies Marvel has ever put out.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

I don’t have kids, but I know plenty of people who do, and if you’re looking for a gift that’s easy, cheap (only $10!), and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, you can’t go wrong with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. As one of 2023’s most popular movies, the animated film is visually dazzling, bringing the world of Nintendo’s cherished mascot to vibrant life.

Adults will enjoy it for its nostalgic value and for Jack Black’s bananas performance; it’s easily his best work in years. His song, Peaches, has already gone viral, making it it’s one of the year’s catchiest ballads.

The Godfather (1972)

Cue the obvious “we’ll make you an offer you can’t refuse” joke. But seriously, Best Buy’s offer this season for Francis Ford Coppola’s mob saga, just $8 for three hours of cinematic perfection, is so good that no cinephile can refuse. One of most popular and critically acclaimed movies of all time, The Godfather tells an epic story io America as seen through the eyes of Michael Corleone, who just happens to be the son of the titular mafia Godfather, Vito Corleone.

Featuring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, James Caan, Robert Duvall, and Rocky‘s Talia Shire in their prime, The Godfather is a must-own item for anyone who enjoys a truly great story told perfectly. There will never be another movie like it. (Not even The Godfather Part II, which came out two years later and is also an absolute classic.)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Usually, franchises wear a little thin once they reach the fourth installment; anyone remember the disappointing Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers? Not so with John Wick. After reaping growing critical acclaim and box office receipts with the previous three films, Lionsgate’s premier action franchise hits its zenith with John Wick: Chapter 4, an audacious mixture of reality-defying stunts, uncanny set pieces, and Greek tragedy.

Keanu Reeves is known for his action movies nowadays, and John Wick: Chapter 4 may very well be his best work in the genre. It’s not just a movie worth seeing — it’s worth owning as well. And at $15, it would be a crime to pass a deal this criminally good up.

Barbie (2023)

What more can be said about Barbie? The year’s most popular movie is also the one that’s most written about, and I can only add to the chorus of well-wishers in praising the movie’s breezy, Technicolored light comedy, the committed lead performance by Margot Robbie, and the comedic zeal that Ryan Gosling’s Ken exudes every chance he appears on screen.

It’s movie that unexpectedly captured the hearts and minds of just about everyone, so owning it feels like a duty at this point. Don’t worry though, Barbie is more than “Ken-ough” at just $10. And yes, I apologize for that last pun.

