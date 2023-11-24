 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I review movies for a living — here are the best Black Friday DVD deals

Jason Struss
By

As a professional movie reviewer, I get to watch hundreds of movies each year. While it definitely has its pros and cons, one particular perk is that it comes in handy when the holiday season approaches. Why? There are usually tons of deals, sales, and discounts around this time, especially on Blu-rays and DVDs, and it helps to know what’s worth buying and what should be left on the shelf.

This year, Best Buy has some terrific Black Friday deals on some of 2023’s best and most popular movies like Barbie and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as timeless classics like The Godfather. The below movies have such low prices that it will be hard for anyone, from hardcore moviegoers to casual fans, to ignore for too long.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

The main cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lined up together.
Disney/Marvel Studios

Marvel had a terrible year in 2023; any studio would if they had to release both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels. And that’s not even acknowledging the Disney+ output, which ranged from disappointing (Loki season 2) to outright awful (Secret Invasion).

Don't Miss:

One of the lone bright spots was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn’s concluding chapter in the space adventure trilogy he started nearly a decade ago. The movie is a solemn blast, giving everyone’s favorite space renegades a proper sendoff. For just $18, you can own one of the best sci-fi movies Marvel has ever put out.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Donkey Kong drives behind Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Universal Pictures / Universal

I don’t have kids, but I know plenty of people who do, and if you’re looking for a gift that’s easy, cheap (only $10!), and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, you can’t go wrong with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. As one of 2023’s most popular movies, the animated film is visually dazzling, bringing the world of Nintendo’s cherished mascot to vibrant life.

Adults will enjoy it for its nostalgic value and for Jack Black’s bananas performance; it’s easily his best work in years. His song, Peaches, has already gone viral, making it it’s one of the year’s catchiest ballads.

The Godfather (1972)

Marlon Brando stars in The Godfather, directed by Francis Ford Coppola.
Paramount / Paramount

Cue the obvious “we’ll make you an offer you can’t refuse” joke. But seriously, Best Buy’s offer this season for Francis Ford Coppola’s mob saga, just $8 for three hours of cinematic perfection, is so good that no cinephile can refuse. One of most popular and critically acclaimed movies of all time, The Godfather tells an epic story io America as seen through the eyes of Michael Corleone, who just happens to be the son of the titular mafia Godfather, Vito Corleone.

Featuring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, James Caan, Robert Duvall, and Rocky‘s Talia Shire in their prime, The Godfather is a must-own item for anyone who enjoys a truly great story told perfectly. There will never be another movie like it. (Not even The Godfather Part II, which came out two years later and is also an absolute classic.)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

John Wick stands behind a car in John Wick: Chapter 4.
Lionsgate

Usually, franchises wear a little thin once they reach the fourth installment; anyone remember the disappointing Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers? Not so with John Wick. After reaping growing critical acclaim and box office receipts with the previous three films, Lionsgate’s premier action franchise hits its zenith with John Wick: Chapter 4, an audacious mixture of reality-defying stunts, uncanny set pieces, and Greek tragedy.

Keanu Reeves is known for his action movies nowadays, and John Wick: Chapter 4 may very well be his best work in the genre. It’s not just a movie worth seeing — it’s worth owning as well. And at $15, it would be a crime to pass a deal this criminally good up.

Barbie (2023)

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ken singing in a car in Barbie.
Warner Bros. Pictures

What more can be said about Barbie? The year’s most popular movie is also the one that’s most written about, and I can only add to the chorus of well-wishers in praising the movie’s breezy, Technicolored light comedy, the committed lead performance by Margot Robbie, and the comedic zeal that Ryan Gosling’s Ken exudes every chance he appears on screen.

It’s movie that unexpectedly captured the hearts and minds of just about everyone, so owning it feels like a duty at this point. Don’t worry though, Barbie is more than “Ken-ough” at just $10.  And yes, I apologize for that last pun.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
5 great TV shows to watch this Thanksgiving
Justin Long and Zooey Deschanel in New Girl.

If you're not a football fan, you may be at a loss for something to watch on TV during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There just isn't a lot of Thanksgiving content to begin with, especially since the twin actor and writer strikes left most of the networks without new shows. Luckily, fans get to make their own schedules when they subscribe to the various streaming services.

Assuming you have major streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Max, then you'll easily be able to find our picks for five great TV shows to watch this Thanksgiving. All of our picks below are considered classics, and they're bound to be perennial Thanksgiving favorites for many years to come.
New Girl (2011-2018)

Read more
3 best Hulu movies to watch for Thanksgiving
Two adults sit at a table as kids stand on a stage in Theater Camp.

When the turkey’s been eaten, the leftovers have been distributed, and you’re trying to figure out what to do with the rest of your day, the answer is often a movie or TV show. While there are always some solid options to check out in theaters, you may also find that you’re not really interested in leaving the house.

If that’s the case, then Hulu has some great recent titles that you can explore. These are titles that had limited runs in theaters, or never were in theaters at all, but are definitely just the right thing to use to cap off your Thanksgiving.
Theater Camp (2023)
THEATER CAMP | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

Read more
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions live stream: watch the NFL on Thanksgiving
The Detroit Lion football players run out of the tunnel on a field.

Thanksgiving is a time for family, food, and football, with the NFL hosting a tripleheader of intriguing matchups. The first game features an NFC North showdown between the Green Bay Packers (4-6) and Detroit Lions (8-2). Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on November 23. The game will air on Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi providing commentary on the broadcast.

The Lions have been playing on Thanksgiving since 1934. Since 1966, the Lions and Dallas Cowboys have been the only two NFL teams to play on Thanksgiving annually. The Lions are 37-44-2 in Thanksgiving games. Unfortunately for Lions' fans, Detroit has not won a Thanksgiving Day matchup since 2016. However, the Lions are the second-best team in the NFC this season, and Detroit is favored over the Packers by more than a touchdown on FanDuel.

Read more