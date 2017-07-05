From crime stories to experimental films, here are the best drama movies on Netflix

Drama is one of the oldest film genres, and one of the most respected. Few films can match the gravitas of a truly great drama, whether it be an epic story of dueling crime families or an intimate look at the day in the life of a blue-collar worker, the best dramas create impressions that last a lifetime. If you’re looking for a quality drama among Netflix’s many great titles, read on for a list of the absolute best drama movies on Netflix.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) Stanley Kubrick's films are often so jarring, unexpected, and off-putting on first watch that they're nearly impossible to associate with any other director. Full Metal Jacket, a two-act ordeal that follows a platoon of marine recruits through basic training and the Vietnam War's Tet Offensive, is no different. It's a grim war film adapted from a Gustav Hasford novel, and as such, it's filled with eclectic elements that examine brainwashing, our own human limitations, and the emptiness of war. The incredible cast keeps it all afloat — particularly Lee Ermey as foul-mouth Gunnery Sergeant Hartman — though, it often seems like the characters function as mere set pieces amid Kubrick's ominous, fantastical landscapes. It never feels quite real, but, then again, perhaps that's the point.

Daughters of the Dust (1991) The year is 1902, and on an island off the coast of Georgia lives the Peazant family, Gullah islanders who make every effort to keep the traditions of their ancestors alive. Those traditions are in danger, however, when relatives arrive telling of a better life on the mainland. Daughters of the Dust follows the many members of this community as they ponder whether to remain on the island or travel to the mainland and an unknown future. It's a mesmerizing film, with lush visuals and a nonlinear structure that leaves viewers feeling as if in a dream, caught up in the flowing river of time and generations. The characters speak in proper Gullah dialogue, too, giving the film an authenticity that is to be admired. Daughters of the Dust is a beautiful film, one that eschews conventional narratives to tell a story unlike any found in Hollywood movies.

Schindler's List (1993) Based on historical events, Schindler's List tells the story of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German industrialist looking to make a profit during World War II. Schindler, having bribed Nazi officials, sets up a factory in Poland, hiring mostly Jewish workers. When he sees Nazi soldiers massacre a Jewish ghetto, Schindler decides he must do what he can to save as many Jews as possible, draining his fortune and trying to curry favor with a sadistic SS officer, Amon Göth (Ralph Fiennes). Although he is not normally counted among the great auteur directors, Steven Spielberg shows the depth of his talent throughout Schindler's List, shooting the film in stark black and white, and employing some beautiful, subtle tracking shots.

Midnight in Paris (2011) Many people find Paris to be a magical city — metaphorically, of course. For screenwriter Gil Pence (Owen Wilson), however, the magic might just be real. On vacation with his wife (Rachel McAdams), who prefers California to rainy Paris, Gil slips off at night to wander the city, and somehow stumbles back in time to the 1920s. He soon meets idols like Hemingway (Corey Stoll) and Gertrude Stein (Kathy Bates), and after spending time with them and an enigmatic woman named Adriana, Gil starts to feel more at home in the past than the present. Directed by Woody Allen, Midnight in Paris is full of witty dialogue and wry reflections on the nature of nostalgia. Wilson slides perfectly into the role of Allen's avatar, channeling the comedian's self-deprecation and vulnerability, as well as a hint of arrogance.

Milk (2008) Every actor or actress deserves credit when credit is due, and in the case of Milk, that would be Sean Penn. His portrayal as late politician Harvey Milk, the first openly-gay activist to be elected to public office in California, is nothing short of mesmerizing, owing largly in part to Penn's ability to convey Milk's kindness and draw the pragmatism from Dustin Black's engaging screenplay and research. What this all amounts to is a film that, for better or worse, functions as a multi-layered history lesson regarding Milk's rise to prominence and subsequent assassination at the hands of city supervisor Dan White (Josh Brolin). Director Gus Van Sandt adds his own touch to the fractured narrative as well, further interspersing it with long-tracking shots and experimental techniques designed to add emotional gravity to a story that already teams with it.

Magic Mike (2012) Released in 2012, Magic Mike follows Adam "The Kid," played by Alex Pettyfer, as he learns the ropes of male stripping under the tutelage of Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) a seasoned veteran of the business. While Adam is lured in by glitz of the industry, Mike on the other hand has his own entrepreneurial dreams he hopes to pursue after stripping. That being said, Magic Mike is not as much a "Tale of Two Strippers" as it is a 21st century retelling of a diluted American Dream (albeit slathered in body glitter and baby oil.) It's part love story, part Sunshine State of Mind with just the right amount of Pony by Ginuwine. A ragtag cast anchored by none other than a leather chap festooned Matthew McConaughey keeps the narrative flowing without overselling the script. The film was a 'uge success, grossing $167,221,571 worldwide from a modest seven million dollar budget.

The Big Short (2015) Based on a nonfiction book by Michael Lewis, The Big Short explores the systemic failures that led to the 2008 financial crisis through the lens of several men who saw the crisis coming and made millions by betting that the housing bubble would burst. The film is broken into several stories, all tied together by narrator Jared Vennet (Ryan Gosling), a trader whose path intersects with several of the characters. Director Adam McKay (of Anchorman fame) brings his usual flair for the kinetic and comedic, but here the satire is vicious rather than pleasant. Between the meticulous planning of the protagonists and the frantic direction, The Big Short resembles a heist film, though the score is not a bank vault or rare painting, but the economy itself. The film is also educational, interspersed with strange, humorous segments meant to explain aspects of the housing market, such as Selena Gomez and economist Richard Thaler using a blackjack game to explain synthetic CDOs.

The Imitation Game (2014) Benedict Cumberbatch gives a masterful performance as British codebreaker Alan Turing, whose ability to decipher the German Enigma machine proved vital to the Allied victory in World War II. Nominated for eight Academy Awards and a winner for Best Adapted Screenplay, director Morten Tyldum's stirring film was lauded by the Human Rights Campaign for its portrayal of Turing's legacy as a gay man. Keira Knightley and Charles Dance also shine in supporting roles.

No Country for Old Men (2015) In this mighty adaptation of Cormac McCarthy novel, filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen present a tale of greed and inescapable fate, set against the sparse plains of Texas. The film's protagonist, such as he is, is Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), a hunter who stumbles upon the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong. He takes a briefcase full of money from the scene, not knowing that this act will make him a target of Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem), a vicious, unstoppable hitman. With starkly beautiful cinematography and commanding performances, No Country for Old Men is a masterpiece of Western filmmaking.

Boyhood (2014) So much has been said about the lengthy process behind Richard Linklater's Boyhood — the film's 12-year production cycle has been praised both as an undertaking and mocked as a gimmick — that the results are often overlooked. The film, which follows a boy named Mason (Ellar Coltrane) from childhood to his first day of college, is staggering in its portrayal of time. The film is made up of various vignettes from Mason's life: a baseball game he attends with his father (Ethan Hawke), a high-school party, the small events that comprise a life even though they may not stand out. By the time a teenage Mason creeps through the front door after a "little bit" of drinking and smoking, the weight of the years really hits. Like Mason's mother (Patricia Arquette), whose attempts to balance work and motherhood form their own narrative, the viewer may be shocked how quickly everything went by.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) Robert Mulligan's To Kill a Mockingbird has been heralded as a masterpiece ever since it first graced the silver screen in 1962. The heartfelt film is based upon Harper Lee's Pulitzer-winning novel of the same name, which follows lawyer Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck) and the maelstrom of hate and prejudice that swirls around him as he works to defend an innocent black man (Brock Peters) accused of raping a white woman. In many ways, the film is a strong portrayal of how justice functioned in small-town Alabama, one that also examines the innocence of the Finch children and the special bond between a father and child. Peck's incredible performance is also one for the books, so much so that his role has essentially become synonymous with the book character.