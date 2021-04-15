What does your Amazon Prime subscription do for you? Getting your items faster is definitely a great benefit. But Amazon Prime Video also happens to be one of the top streaming services for original dramas. That’s more than enough incentive to binge hours and hours of TV at your leisure. To sweeten the deal, Prime Video has also lined up additional prestige dramas from other studios and networks. There are a lot of shows to choose from, but we’ve already narrowed down the picks for the best drama series that you can stream on Prime Video right now.

If you’ve already burned through the Amazon Prime Video catalog and need more ideas, we’ve also put together a list of the best original series on Amazon Prime Video.

Them

It would not be inaccurate to say that Them is a spiritual descendant of American Horror Story, since both shows embrace a seasonal anthology format. But Them dives deeper into real-world horror in addition to its otherworldly thrills. Season 1 takes place in 1953, as Henry (Ashley Thomas) and Livia “Lucky” Emory (Deborah Ayorinde) move their family from North Carolina to Los Angeles in a bid to escape the racism of their former home. But the city of angels has plenty of racism bubbling just beneath the surface, and the Emory family has to deal with dark threats beyond the scope of their understanding as well as the malevolent actions of their own neighbors.

Created by: Little Marvin

Cast: Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd, Ryan Kwanten

Number of seasons: 1

The Vineyard

The Vineyard is another recent addition to Amazon Prime Video that brings an international flavor to its epic tale of romance and tragedy in the 19th century. The story of Mauro Larrea (Rafael Novoa) and Soledad Montalvo (Leonor Watling) keeps them apart for most of the first season as they struggle to face challenges that threaten to destroy them and their families. But when Mauro and Soledad finally come face to face in Mexico, they find that they desperately need each other. And perhaps something greater can grow from their mutual attraction as well.

Created by: Susana López Rubio, Javier Holgado

Cast: Leonor Watling, Rafael Novoa, Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Juana Acosta

Number of seasons: 1

The Night Manager

The Night Manager has a cast that would be the envy of any movie or TV show, with Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie in the leading roles alongside Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, and Elizabeth Debicki. In this adaptation of John le Carré’s classic novel, Hiddletson plays Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier turned night manager for a luxury hotel. After Jonathan becomes too close to one of his guests, British intelligence officer Angela Burr (Olivia Colman) uses that as leverage to convince him to help her take down an international arms dealer named Richard Roper (Laurie). But the deeper Jonathan goes into Richard’s world, the harder it becomes to pull himself out.

Created by: David Farr

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki

Number of seasons: 1

Good Girls Revolt

Good Girls Revolt was one of the earliest original dramas on Amazon, and it probably should have had a much longer run than just a single season. Regardless, this is a compelling period drama that takes place in 1969. Patricia “Patti” Robinson (Genevieve Angelson), Jane Hollander (Anna Camp), and Cindy Reston (Erin Darke) are overworked and underpaid researchers at News of the Week. Slowly, all three women realize that their male counterparts are getting all of the credit and far bigger paychecks. As they come together to challenge the status quo at work, they also become more assertive in their personal lives.

Created by: Dana Calvo

Cast: Genevieve Angelson, Anna Camp, Erin Darke, Hunter Parrish, Chris Diamantopoulos

Number of seasons: 1

The Americans

Originally produced for FX, The Americans is a criminally underrated period drama set during the Cold War in the ‘80s. Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell play a seemingly all-American couple, Philip and Elizabeth Jennings. On the surface, the Jenningses are loving parents and loyal citizens. But in reality, Philip and Elizabeth are KGB spies tasked with some of the Soviet Union’s most dangerous espionage missions in Washington D.C. Although initially placed together in a loveless marriage, the Jennings’ feelings for each other become a reality even as Philip clearly has more of an affinity for his adopted country than his homeland.

Created by: Joe Weisberg

Cast: Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Holly Taylor, Noah Emmerich

Number of seasons: 6

Billions

Billions is currently one of Showtime’s signature dramas, but Amazon Prime subscribers can watch the series through season 3. Paul Giamatti stars as Charles “Chuck” Rhoades, Jr., a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York who is obsessed with bringing down Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), a wealthy hedge fund manager whose activities tend to be illegal. Further complicating their rivalry is Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), Chuck’s wife and a longtime employee of Bobby’s Axe Capital. Wendy also feels a great deal of loyalty to Bobby, which puts additional strain on her marriage to Chuck. This high-stakes cat-and-mouse game is still unfolding, and there are no winners yet.

Created by: Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin

Cast: Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, Malin Åkerman

Number of seasons: 5

Bosch

Police procedurals are pretty common on network TV, but less so on streaming services. Regardless, Amazon’s Bosch is among the best in the genre, and it is also a largely faithful adaptation of Michael Connelly’s novels. Titus Welliver stars as the title character, Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch. Harry is a homicide detective for the LAPD who has a knack for finding himself in trouble and in the middle of major cases. In addition to navigating his dangerous job, Harry also tries to maintain his bond with his daughter, Madeline “Maddie” Bosch (Madison Lintz). It’s never an easy road, but Bosch is a cut above other police dramas.

Created by: Eric Overmyer

Cast: Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Lance Reddick

Number of seasons: 6

Downton Abbey

Streaming services tend to mine British TV shows to round out their programming, and Amazon picked a winner with Downton Abbey. This period drama was an international sensation for six seasons. It takes place in the early 20th century, as Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville) and his wife, Cora (Elizabeth McGovern), face the very real prospect that their ancestral home, Downton Abbey, may not be inherited by their daughters despite their plans. Additionally, the series fleshes out the lives of the Crawley family’s servants and support staff, many of whom have romances, personality clashes, and even betrayals in the name of advancing their lot in life. There’s always intrigue in Downton Abbey, whether from above or below.

Created by: Eric Overmyer

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Phyllis Logan, Jim Carter

Number of seasons: 6

Homecoming

Amazon recruited Julia Roberts to headline its original thriller, Homecoming, and it’s one of the most compelling shows on Prime. In season 1, Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a social worker for the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. In the past, Heidi’s job was to help U.S. war veterans readjust to civilian life. A few years later, Heidi is working as a waitress with few memories about her time at Homecoming. But when Heidi eventually goes looking for answers about her missing past, she won’t like what she finds. Season 2 picks up with a new story, as Janelle Monáe’s Jacqueline Calico also finds herself bereft of her memories and her identity.

Created by: Eli Horowitz, Micah Bloomberg

Cast: Julia Roberts, Bobby Cannavale, Janelle Monáe, Stephan James

Number of seasons: 2

House

House really turned medical procedure dramas on their ear, thanks to a dynamite performance by Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House. The good doctor is uncommonly talented when it comes to diagnosing patients, but less so when it comes to bedside manners. Additionally, Dr. House is less than shy about telling his patients what he really thinks of them. But at the end of the day, House and his team — Dr. Robert Chase (Jesse Spencer), Dr. Allison Cameron (Jennifer Morrison), and Dr. Eric Foreman (Omar Epps) — will do anything and everything they can to save lives.

Created by: David Shore

Cast: Hugh Laurie, Lisa Edelstein, Omar Epps, Robert Sean Leonard, Jennifer Morrison

Number of seasons: 8

Mr. Robot

Hackers have become fairly commonplace in fiction, but Mr. Robot is one of the few dramas that has actually made it compelling in and of itself. Rami Malek stars as Elliot Alderson, a gifted hacker turned cybersecurity engineer for Allsafe. Elliot also deals with crippling depression and mental illness. The titular Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) introduces a new level of chaos to Elliot’s life when he recruits him for a mission to destroy all records of debt within the files of Allsafe’s biggest client. No matter which path Elliot chooses, he will have to compromise himself.

Created by: Sam Esmail

Cast: Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday

Number of seasons: 4

Small Axe

Small Axe is the junction where television and film intersect. Writer and director Steve McQueen created Small Axe as an anthology series that explores the lives of London’s West Indian immigrants from the ‘60s to the ‘80s. Each episode stands alone as a full-length film, with a fantastic lineup of performers that includes Letitia Wright, John Boyega, Malachi Kirby, Shaun Parkes, Rochenda Sandall, Alex Jennings, and Jack Lowden.

Created by: Steve McQueen

Cast: Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes, John Boyega, Sheyi Cole

Number of seasons: 1

The Expanse

The Expanse has been favorably described as a sci-fi series with the scale and gravitas of Game of Thrones. The shows’ large ensemble cast navigates a difficult future in which humanity has colonized the solar system. However, Earth and Mars are locked in a buildup to war, while the Belters in the outer colonies feel exploited by both factions. During this volatile period, James Holden (Steven Strait) and the surviving members of his crew stumble across the biggest conspiracy in human history and proof that an alien protomolecule exists. However, the protomolecule has an agenda of its own, and it may wipe out humanity in its wake.

Created by: Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby

Cast: Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Thomas Jane

Number of seasons: 5

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

It’s a testament to the skill behind The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel that the series works equally well as a drama and a comedy. Rachel Brosnahan stars as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife in the late ‘50s whose husband, Joel (Michael Zegen), abandons her and their children. In response, Midge strikes out on a daring career as a standup comedian, with Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) as her manager. However, Midge makes an enemy out of Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch), a rival comedian who becomes eager to crush her competition.

Created by: Amy Sherman-Palladino

Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle

Number of seasons: 3

Editors' Recommendations