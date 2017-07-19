From silver screen to tablet: The best movies on HBO

True to its name, HBO has always aimed to bring the box office into people’s homes. That is easier than ever thanks to the network’s twin streaming services — HBO Go and HBO Now. At any given time, the service offers hundreds of films, from obscure documentaries to summer blockbusters. However, not all of them necessarily qualify as “great.” If you feel like streaming a movie and don’t want to waste your time on dreck, we’ve rounded up the best movies on HBO.

If you don’t have HBO access, well, this probably isn’t the best resource for you. Still, we’re here to help, so we’ve compiled lists for the best movies on Netflix and the best movies on Hulu. If you’re in more of a TV mood, we’ve also got picks for the best shows on HBO, the best shows on Netflix, and the best shows on Hulu.

The Big Lebowski Please enable Javascript to watch this video It is a testament to the quality of the writing in The Big Lebowski, and the stellar performances, that a movie with a plot so convoluted is nevertheless beloved by so many viewers. The story involves one Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski (Jeff Bridges), who, after a brief home invasion, gets involved in a ransom scheme. The plot plays out like a Raymond Chandler detective story, as The Dude swerves from one lead to another, and ultimately, the plot is not terribly important. What matters is how the plot gives The Dude an excuse to run into a variety of strange characters, with hilarious results. The Big Lebowski is far from the tightest comedy the Coen Brothers have made, but the sprawl is part of its charm. Watch now on: HBO Go HBO Now

The Blues Brothers Please enable Javascript to watch this video It seems improbable that a skit, however funny it is, could be stretched out to feature length and remain funny, but somehow, The Blues Brothers managed to do it. Based on an early Saturday Night Live skit, the film follows the titular brothers, Jake (John Belushi) and Elwood (Dan Aykroyd), a pair of blues musicians who want to save the orphanage where they grew up, which is now facing foreclosure. The two journey across America to gather the members of their old band for a charity concert. Along the way, they encounter numerous eccentric characters and obstacles, and the film is broken up by musical numbers. As expected of a film pairing Aykroyd and Belushi, The Blues Brothers is funny, but it also works remarkably well as a musical. Numerous musicians make appearances — including Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin — and despite the humor, the songs pay authentic tribute to blues and soul music. Watch now on: HBO Go HBO Now

Fast Times at Ridgemont High Please enable Javascript to watch this video Fast Times marked the big-screen debut for a litany of Hollywood superstars, earning itself a spot in the National Film Registry in the process. Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous) wrote the film at the age of 22, going undercover at San Diego’s Clairemont High School for research purposes. The coming-of-age movie spans several storylines, from sophomore Stacy (Jennifer Jason Leigh) exploring her burgeoning sexuality to seniors Brad (Judge Reinhold) and Spicoli (Sean Penn), who seek a measure of freedom from girlfriends and oppressive teachers alike. Nicolas Cage, Forest Whitaker, Phoebe Cates, and several other big-name actors have roles in Fast Times, which jump-started several careers and became a cultural touchstone for American cinema. HBO Go HBO Now

Friday Please enable Javascript to watch this video This stoner comedy spawned two (mostly terrible) sequels solely off the strength of its cast, who take a rather menial concept and make it great via dedicated, hilarious performances. When Craig (Ice Cube) loses his job, he resorts to spending days on his porch, smoking joints with Stoney (Chris Tucker) and ogling their beautiful neighbor. When Stoney smokes all the weed that he was supposed to sell, his supplier (Faizon Love) begins threatening the two. Per usual, Cube plays the straight man, while Tucker is simply hysterical — partly by virtue of his voice alone. Strong supporting performances from the likes of John Witherspoon and Tiny Lister Jr. also helped make Friday a cult classic. Watch now on: HBO Go HBO Now

Robin Hood: Men in Tights Please enable Javascript to watch this video Robin Hood: Men in Tights is one of Mel Brooks’ less-celebrated films, but it remains on par with classics such as Blazing Saddles and Spaceballs. The film features Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) as the titular hero, who escapes from a Jerusalem prison and returns to England, only to find that the villainous Prince John (Richard Lewis) has taken control of the kingdom in his father’s absence. Brooks’ signature comedy is in full effect here, with ridiculous musical numbers and great roles from heavyweights like Dom DeLuise (Don Giovanni) and Isaac Hayes (Asneeze), who help tie the film together. Dave Chappelle even made his film debut here as Hayes’ son, Ahchoo. Watch now on: HBO Go HBO Now