The 10 best Hulu shows to check out this summer

Although it’s never been as big as Netflix or even Disney+, which has now subsumed it, Hulu remains one of the best places you can go if you’re just looking for a great show to watch. Even though it’s now owned by Disney, Hulu remains one of the best generators of quality fiction shows out there.

If you’re looking for something to check out there this summer, we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together a list of 10 great shows that are well worth your time, all of which are available on Hulu. Check them out now:

Alien: Earth (2025-)

A prequel to the original Alien, Alien: Earth is a fascinating shift for this decades-old franchise. There are still xenomorphs, to be sure, but the show is set on Earth, which is already a departure, and its main focus is on a group of children who have had their minds placed in synthetic bodies.

Alien has always been a franchise interested in the boundaries between machine and human life, but Alien: Earth pushes that to new extremes and has the great cast and production value necessary to make you feel like you’re living 100 years in the future.

You can watch Alien: Earth on Hulu.

Dying for Sex (2025)

A brilliant dramedy that showcases Michelle Williams‘ capabilities, Dying for Sex follows a woman who decides to leave her husband after she receives a terminal breast cancer diagnosis. The reason she decides to leave is because she’s unfulfilled sexually and is tired of making excuses for her husband’s lack of interest in her.

From there, she explores her desires in all of their complexity and deals with the remaining time she has by transforming into a version of herself that she’s always wanted to be.

You can watch Dying for Sex on Hulu.

King of the Hill (1997-)

You can and should watch King of the Hill from the beginning, and all of it’s available on Hulu. What’s even more exciting, though, is that after more than a decade, the show released a new season in 2025.

To its immense credit, King of the Hill manages to acknowledge all the ways the world changed between its original run and this new season without becoming explicitly political. King of the Hill, which follows the small community of Arlen, Texas, as they deal with the banality of everyday life, is a welcoming, funny place to return to over and over.

You can watch King of the Hill on Hulu.

The Bear (2022-)

Although it’s defined as a comedy for awards purposes, The Bear is a pretty stressful show (that can also be funny on occasion). The series tells the story of Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), a highly trained chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to take over his brother’s sandwich shop in the wake of his brother’s death.

As he deals with grief and his high standards for himself and everyone around him, he tries to turn the sandwich shop into one of the finest restaurants in town. Featuring an outstanding cast, The Bear has become one of the most popular shows on Hulu, and with good reason.

You can watch The Bear on Hulu.

Paradise (2024-)

A fun, pulpy drama series that didn’t overstay its welcome in season 1, Paradise is a hard show to describe without spoiling bits of the premise. At its basic level, it follows a secret service agent who has to deal with the aftermath of the assassination of the president.

As he investigates the president’s death, he begins to realize that the powers that be around him are not exactly what they appeared to be. Paradise is a great vehicle for Sterling K. Brown, but just as crucially, it’s a show that knows how to pace out its reveals so that you’re always eager to watch the next one.

You can watch Paradise on Hulu.

Normal People (2020)

Few TV shows are capable of launching new stars, but Normal People was so good that it launched not one but two. The series, which follows two young Irish people as they fall in love with one another and are pulled together and apart by circumstances over a series of years, is heartbreaking and deeply felt.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, the two central performers, were both basically unknown prior to the series, but both of them deliver remarkably captivating performances and make every moment of Connell and Marianne’s journey feel utterly real.

You can watch Normal People on Hulu.

Under the Bridge (2024)

Although she didn’t ultimately win the Oscar for Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone’s central performance there proved that she is one of the great actresses of her generation, and Under the Bridge gave her an ideal vehicle to do some more flexing.

Gladstone plays a detective and co-stars with Riley Keough as the two of them learn more about the murder of a 14-year-old girl and the shocking circumstances surrounding the case. A show as much about the deranged lives of young girls as it is about its two leads, Under the Bridge is riveting and occasionally harrowing.

You can watch Under the Bridge on Hulu.

Shogun (2024-)

One of the most masterful series of the past five years, Shogun is set in 17th-century Japan and tells the story of a Portuguese man who finds himself on Japanese soil and being used as a pawn in a struggle for power.

Featuring totemic performances from Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, Shogun is largely in Japanese but managed to find a massive audience because of the quality of its central story. Sawai, in particular, is a revelation as a woman caught between obligation and her own feelings when she must make an incredible sacrifice.

You can watch Shogun on Hulu.

High Potential (2024-)

Sometimes, you just want to watch an intelligent lady solve crimes. High Potential is a familiar idea, but thanks to an inspired central performance from Kaitlin Olson, it’s also remarkably fun.

The show follows a single mother of three with a particularly keen mind who, after helping the police solve a difficult investigation, is brought in to consult with the department. If you’re looking for a relatively easy watch that is nonetheless pretty compelling throughout, High Potential is perfect for you.

You can watch High Potential on Hulu.

Say Nothing (2024)

A dark, difficult limited series, Say Nothing tells the story of the Troubles in Ireland in the 1960s and ’70s. Focusing in particular on the IRA, the series chronicles the lives of several central characters as they risk everything and commit heinous acts on behalf of Irish independence.

The series examines the dark heart of some revolutionary movements and the way the IRA eventually curdled as the walls started to close in around it. Say Nothing is a show that wonders what it might mean to dedicate your entire life to a cause, only to realize that everything you were fighting for was meaningless.

You can watch Say Nothing on Hulu.