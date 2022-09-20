Best Latino shows on Netflix (September 2022)

Latino television is here to stay. The world is full of Latin Americans who offer unique perspectives that are worth being told, so it’s no surprise that Latino shows have been popular on Netflix. Series like Narcos and Money Heist have brought in subscribers from around the world. Since you don’t have time to watch everything on Netflix, we’ve created a list featuring several Latino shows you should prioritize. Keep in mind that not all the shows on this list are in Spanish, but they do focus on Latino characters and themes.
The House of Flowers (2018)
3 Seasons
Genre Drama, Comedy
Cast Aislinn Derbez, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Arturo Ríos
Created by Manolo Caro
If you want a Mexican dark comedy about a dysfunctional family, look no further than The House of Flowers. This series centers on a wealthy, flower shop-owning family whose picture-perfect image begins to fall apart when the patriarch’s mistress threatens to expose some shocking secrets. American viewers may liken The House of Flowers to Succession since both are about rich families that turn themselves apart, but the former is different because it subverts stereotypes and explores many LGBTQ+ issues. While not the most culturally significant show on this list, The House of Flowers was popular enough to warrant three seasons and even a movie.
Money Heist (2017)
5 Seasons
Genre Crime, Drama
Cast Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Úrsula Corberó
Created by Álex Pina
Similar to the British anthology series Black Mirror, the first two seasons of Money Heist came to Netflix from the Spanish television network Antena 3 before the remaining seasons became Netflix-exclusive. This show initially revolves around a diverse crew of bank robbers led by a mysterious professor who rob the Royal Mint of Spain and hold 67 people hostage while also dealing with a strong-willed police investigator. American viewers may notice the similarities between this show and the critically acclaimed Spike Lee joint Inside Man. Not only do both stories share a premise, but they also incorporate unique storytelling methods such as flashbacks and flashforwards. Still, there’s a lot to love about Money Heist, from its irresistible characters to its insane twists and turns. Netflix even announced a spinoff and has already released a South Korean remake.
Maya and the Three (2021)
1 Season
Genre Animation, Family, Action & Adventure, Comedy
Cast Zoe Saldaña, Jorge R. Gutierrez, Sandra Equihua
Created by Jorge R. Gutierrez
From Jorge R. Guitierrez, the filmmaker behind The Book of Life, comes the epic English-language animated Netflix miniseries Maya and the Three. This story, which pulls heavily from ancient Mesoamerican history, revolves around the fearless warrior princess of Teca, who recruits three fellow warriors from three other kingdoms to help her defeat the Aztec God of War and save humanity. Outside of featuring terrific voicing acting performances from a star-studded cast that includes Zoe Saldana, Diego Luna, Gabriel Inglesias, Alfred Molina, and Stephanie Beatriz, Maya and the Three is a fun and heartfelt adventure wrapped in beautiful animation and awe-inspiring culture. Truly a must-watch for both kids and adults alike.
Mystery Lab (2020)
1 Season
Genre Documentary, Comedy, Family
Cast Felipe Castanhari, Guilherme Briggs, Bruno Miranda
Created by Felipe Castanhari
Another great Latino television program for kids and adults is Mystery Lab. Made in Brazil, this Portuguese-language docuseries follows YouTuber Felipe Castanhari and friends as they examine some of the world’s biggest mysteries. Throughout eight episodes, Mystery Lab successfully uses factual evidence to make sense of major historical and scientific phenomena such as the Bermuda Triangle, artificial intelligence, and global warming. There are even engaging animated sequences and references to pop culture to help viewers process this information. If you don’t have access to Disney+ and its plethora of National Geographic docuseries, then Mystery Lab is a more-than-satisfactory substitute.
On My Block (2018)
4 Seasons
Genre Comedy
Cast Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray
Created by Jeremy Haft, Eddie Gonzalez, Lauren Iungerich
An English-language, Latino-centric series from Netflix, On My Block is a funny yet heartfelt tale about four close friends in South Central Los Angeles who slowly learn to discover themselves as they each make their way into high school. Even though it may come off as yet another teen comedy about growing up and finding one’s identity, On My Block goes the extra mile by incorporating themes about growing up in a diverse neighborhood and getting involved with gang life. The young actors also do a great job and bring unique personality traits to their respective characters. You’re bound to be attached to at least one of them by the end of the first season.
Invisible City (2021)
1 Season
Genre Mystery, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Manuela Dieguez, Marco Pigossi, Alessandra Negrini
Created by Carlos Saldanha
Invisible City is a Portuguese-language Netflix series from Brazil. This show revolves around an Environmental Police detective whose investigation into the mysterious death of his wife uncovers evidence that mythical creatures walk among them. There’s a lot to love about Invincible City. Not only is the series a slow-burn thriller that grabs your attention within the first few episodes, but it also features several complex themes such as grief and environmentalism. Not many shows like that have freaking mermaids! Thankfully, Invisible City was renewed for a second season. The first season is only seven episodes, and each is around 36 minutes, so you can knock it out in a weekend.
Narcos (2015)
3 Seasons
Genre Crime, Drama
Cast Pedro Pascal, Matias Varela, Damián Alcázar
Created by Chris Brancato, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard
If you didn’t see this highly popular Latino-centric American Netflix show when it first came out, Narcos is a gritty, no-nonsense look at the beginnings of the Colombian drug trade and how it caught the attention of the U.S. government. Even though the three-season series largely revolves around the rise of Pablo Escobar, it also looks at other major kingpins, such as Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela and his Cali cartel. If you like this show, you should also check out the prequel series Narcos Mexico, which looks at the early Mexican drug war and examines how it ties back to what happened in Colombia.
Jane the Virgin (2014)
5 Seasons
Genre Comedy, Drama
Cast Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Yael Grobglas
Created by Jennie Snyder Urman
Even though Jane the Virgin is an English-language show that originally aired on The CW, it is still a parody of Latin American soap operas, better known as telenovelas. The series revolves around Jane Gloriana Villanueva, an innocent young Mexican Catholic woman who is accidentally inseminated with the sperm of a rich hotel owner that she currently works for and used to have a crush on. Many critics have praised Jane the Virgin for its loving satire of telenovelas and the star-making performance of Gina Rodriguez as the title character. It’s also more fun and lighthearted than other CW shows like Gossip Girl and Riverdale.
3% (2016)
4 Seasons
Genre Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Bianca Comparato, Vaneza Oliveira, Rodolfo Valente
Created by Pedro Aguilera
Netflix did not feature any original Brazilian shows until 2016 when 3% was released. This post-apocalyptic teen drama is set in a world split into two sides — the poverty-stricken “Inland” and the more affluent “Offshore.” Each year, 20-year-olds from the Inland participate in “The Process,” a series of tests that, if passed, allows them to live in the Offshore, but only 3% of participants can pass these tests. What separates 3% from other post-apocalyptic teen dramas is how quickly the show makes you sympathize with this diverse set of characters. If anything, 3% is a precursor to the much more popular South Korean Netflix series Squid Game.
Elite (2018)
5 Seasons
Genre Crime, Mystery, Drama
Cast Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Valentina Zenere
Created by Carlos Montero, Darío Madrona
This series also deals with socioeconomic division except it’s in a completely different genre. Elite revolves around three working-class teenagers who receive scholarships to a much more prestigious high school after their previous school collapses. But tensions between them and their wealthier classmates lead to dangerous consequences. Elite may come off as yet another edgy teen drama like Euphoria and 13 Reasons Why, but there’s much more to it than viewers may initially realize. Each season offers a mystery element and deals with new themes such as religion and sexuality.
