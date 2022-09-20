Best Latino shows on Netflix (September 2022)

An English-language, Latino-centric series from Netflix, On My Block is a funny yet heartfelt tale about four close friends in South Central Los Angeles who slowly learn to discover themselves as they each make their way into high school. Even though it may come off as yet another teen comedy about growing up and finding one’s identity, On My Block goes the extra mile by incorporating themes about growing up in a diverse neighborhood and getting involved with gang life. The young actors also do a great job and bring unique personality traits to their respective characters. You’re bound to be attached to at least one of them by the end of the first season.

Read less