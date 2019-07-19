Movies & TV

Hollywood has had a field day with the moon, but these are the films to watch

Rick Marshall
By

This article is part of Apollo: A Lunar Legacy, a multipart series that explores the technological advances behind Apollo 11, their influence on the modern day, and what’s next for the moon.

Humans were fascinated with the moon long before Neil Armstrong took a giant leap for mankind, and that interest has held long after the landmark Apollo 11 mission that touched down on the lunar surface on July 20, 1969.

Along with the myriad advances in science and technology that have come out of mankind’s interest in the moon, we’ve also been given some great cinematic explorations of our lunar fascination. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, here are some of the best movies about the moon.

Apollo 13

Ron Howard directed this Oscar-nominated 1995 film inspired by the Apollo 13 lunar mission that was intended to be the third moon landing for the U.S., but instead turned into a life-or-death struggle to bring its crew home safely. Critically lauded for its attention to technical details and NASA’s involvement as a consultant on the film, Apollo 13 chronicles the 1970 mission that experienced an accidental explosion en route to the moon, leaving the trio of astronauts aboard with minimal electrical power and oxygen.

Tom Hanks wi joined by Kevin Bacon and Bill Paxton in portraying the Apollo 13 crew, with Gary Sinise and Ed Harris joining them in the ensemble cast as members of the ground team determined to get the astronauts back to Earth safely. A critical and commercial hit in theaters, Apollo 13 was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including a nod in the coveted Best Picture category. Perhaps most importantly, it made even more famous one of the most popular catchphrases of our time: “Houston, we have a problem.”

A Trip to the Moon

This 1902 silent film from director Georges Méliès is widely regarded as not only one of the first science-fiction films ever made, but also one of the most influential movies of all time. The short film (you can watch the entire movie above), follows a group of scientists who travel to the moon via a ship shot out of a cannon. During their expedition, they explore the moon’s surface, encounter a new species living there, and eventually return home with a captive lunar inhabitant.

A Trip to the Moon became a wildly successful feature around the world, celebrated for its groundbreaking special effects, set design, and fantastic story. Film scholars regard it as one of the formative genre movies in cinema, having influenced countless filmmakers whp followed with its emphasis on storytelling and fantasy. The famous shot of a ship landing in the blinking face of the moon is one of the most iconic images in cinematic history.

First Man

Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle managed to capture lightning in a bottle not once, but three times in a row, with a trio of critical and commercial hits that began with 2014’s Whiplash, continued with 2016’s La La Land, and most recently included 2018’s biographical drama First Man. The latter film casts Ryan Gosling as Apollo 11 astronaut and aeronautical engineer Neil Armstrong, and follows the events leading up to and including his famous walk on the moon.

Chazelle’s uncanny knack for pulling his audience into a moment using carefully crafted sound and imagery earned First Man heaps of praise as one of the most authentic, immersive films ever made about the first lunar landing. Nominated for four Academy Awards, the film took home a well-deserved Oscar in the Best Visual Effects category due to the groundbreaking techniques Chazelle used to perfectly re-create some of history’s most iconic footage, bringing Armstrong’s experiences as both a test pilot and astronaut to reality on the screen.

The Right Stuff

Tom Wolfe’s bestselling 1979 novel of the same name inspired this film about the test pilots who would become the Mercury Seven — the crew of the first manned spaceflight by the U.S. pioneers in the international space race and the daring pilots became national heroes as they competed to prove they had “the right stuff” to make the country’s aeronautical ambitions a reality and lay the groundwork for mankind’s journey to the moon a short time later.

Nominated for eight Academy Awards (and a winner in four categories), the 1983 film features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Ed Harris, Scott Glenn, Sam Shepard, Fred Ward, Dennis Quaid, and Barbara Hershey. The importance of The Right Stuff was formally recognized in 2013 when the Library of Congress selected it for preservation in the United States National Film Registry.

Moon

This entry could probably get into this list on its title alone, but it’s also a great watch. Sam Rockwell plays a lunar miner living an isolated life on the far side of the moon in this 2009 film that earned critical acclaim for first-time director Duncan Jones (David Bowie’s son) and high praise for its star’s performance. Rockwell plays Sam Bell, who is nearing the end of his three-year contract mining resources on the moon, only to experience an existential dilemma after an injury causes some strange events to unfold around him.

The film is essentially a one-man show, although Kevin Spacey voices Sam’s robot assistant, GERTY. Well-regarded for its scientific plausibility, Moon was a hit on the film festival circuit, winning multiple awards for its intriguing, mind-bending narrative.

Honorable Mention: From the Earth to the Moon

Although it isn’t a movie, the 1998 HBO miniseries From the Earth to the Moon ideserves inclusion on this list, as it’s one of the most compelling, comprehensive, and enjoyable explorations of the Apollo space program during the 1960s and ’70s. Tom Hanks serves as the series’ co-producer (along with Ron Howard) and host, introducing each chapter in the docudrama that chronicles mankind’s pursuit of the means to journey beyond the stars.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
Comedians turned dramatic actors
Movies & TV

From Big Daddy to Murder Mystery, these are Adam Sandler’s best movies

Adam Sandler has gone from being a Saturday Night Live star to one of the biggest forces in comedy, having both produced and starred in a long list of hit movies over the last 30 years. Here's a ranking of his 10 best films to date.
Posted By Christine Persaud
Gravity
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater, from Us to Infinity War

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in several genres for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Chris Gates, Ryan Waniata
Google's Apollo 11 Doodle
News

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s lunar landing, Google has created an interactive Google Doodle that takes users to the moon. The Google Doodle, made in partnership with NASA, features a short illustrated video…
Posted By Allison Matyus
40 best nasa images buzz aldrin on the moon 1968
Emerging Tech

Watch live: Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins reflect on the moon landing

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the famous Apollo 11 mission, NASA will hold a live broadcast featuring a retrospective and presentations by the astronauts involved. You can watch the event live on July 16 at 6:15 a.m. PT.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
thor: ragnarok
Movies & TV

Director Taika Waititi is back for Thor 4, and that’s all we needed to know

Director Taika Waititi and actor Chris Hemsworth, the team that brought you Thor: Ragnarok, will reunite once again for Thor 4. That's good news for MCU fans. For Waititi's live-action Akira? Not so much.
Posted By Chris Gates
james bond movie directors daniel craig new casino royale
Movies & TV

The new 007 is a woman. What does this mean for James Bond’s future?

According to the latest rumors, the new 007 will be played by Lashana Lynch, a black woman, in Bond 25, but don't worry. Ian Fleming's macho, womanizing superspy isn't going anywhere.
Posted By Chris Gates
disney plus streaming service news tv home window edit jpg
Movies & TV

Jon Favreau already working on The Mandalorian's second season for Disney+

Disney is bringing the full weight of its massive content library to its own streaming service in 2019. How will Disney+ compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime? Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
Disney Plus Nintendo Switch subscription streaming
Movies & TV

Disney+: Everything coming to the streaming service so far

Disney's direct-to-consumer streaming video service Disney+ will launch with an impressive catalog of classic content, new projects, and original shows and movies. Here is everything confirmed and rumored to be coming to the platform.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
every upcoming marvel show and movie black widow
Movies & TV

From Hawkeye to Hit-Monkey, here’s every Marvel show and movie coming your way

The MCU's third phase might have ended, but Marvel's takeover of theaters and TV screens is just getting started. If you're hungry for more superhero action, here's every upcoming project to look forward to, from the MCU and otherwise.
Posted By Chris Gates
Apple TV+
Movies & TV

Apple TV+: Everything we know about Apple’s Netflix-style streaming service

Apple has an ambitious slate of original programming it has been developing for its streaming service Apple TV+, and now we know some details about where and when we'll be able to see it. Here's everything we know about Apple TV+ so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
apple showtime plus copycat tv header
Home Theater

Everything coming to Apple TV+ that we know about so far

Here's everything we know is coming to Apple TV+, Apple's subscription video service, which already has an impressive lineup of original series and films in the works from some of Hollywood's biggest names.
Posted By Rick Marshall
game of thrones season 8 news cast rumors 01
Movies & TV

Comic-Con 2019 preview: The biggest movie and TV panels you won’t want to miss

Even with more competition than ever, Comic-Con International is still one of the biggest pop culture events of the year. For the latest news about your favorite shows and movies, these are the biggest panels to follow.
Posted By Chris Gates
pennywise bill skarsgard stephen king it crop
Movies & TV

It: Chapter Two trailer brings Pennywise back with plenty of nightmare fuel

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new, terrifying trailer for It: Chapter Two, the upcoming sequel to the 2017 film It. Both films are based on the novel of the same name written by Stephen King.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Tom Cruise
Movies & TV

Top Gun: Maverick: Everything we know about the movie so far

The 1986 action drama Top Gun helped make Tom Cruise a superstar, and now he's returning to the role of hotshot pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick. Here's what we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall