The scariest TV shows you can binge this Halloween

There’s no better time to curl up on the couch with some popcorn and a scary movie than the Halloween season. Given the amount of television now available in binge-friendly formats, though, you might also want to consider catching up with some of the scariest, most chilling, and even TV shows out there, too.

Here are 13 terrifying series that you can stream right now to get you into the Halloween spirit.

Haunting of Hill House

The recipient of rave reviews from viewers, critics, and even the incomparable horror genius Stephen King, the 10-episode first season of this Netflix series, which King calls “close to a work of genius,” should be first on your binge list. It’s a modern reimagining of the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name and follows five siblings who live briefly in a haunted house. After a family tragedy, the adult siblings reunite with their estranged father to confront demons that exist both inside of the house, and in their own minds. Offering more than just gore and standard bumps in the night, it’s no surprise this series has a 92-percent score on RottenTomatoes.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

This dark take on Sabrina Spellman, the teenage witch character from the Archie Comics universe, promises more than just the typical spookiness and high jinx involving a high school girl who’s actually half-witch. The supernatural drama, which stars Kiernan Shipka and serves as a companion series to Riverdale, features creepy events like satanic rituals and battles with overpowering evil forces. It debuts October 26, so you can start bingeing the first season just in time for Halloween.

Stranger Things

Even if you’ve already binged the two seasons of this ‘80s-set sci-fi/horror series, it’s worth watching again to celebrate the spooky holiday. With kids vanishing, paranormal and supernatural happenings, a girl with psychokinetic abilities mysteriously showing up in a small town, and a terrifying creature called a Demogorgon from a strange alternate dimension, it has all of the elements you need for a perfect Halloween binge night.

The Walking Dead

As any fan of this AMC series will tell you, it’s not about the zombies, it’s about humanity’s struggle for survival in dire circumstances. That said, every episode of the post-apocalyptic horror series, currently airing its ninth season, contains oodles of blood and gore, from brutal kills (like this one) and dismemberments that will make you cringe, to zombies in various states of horrifying decay.

American Horror Story

As an anthology series, you’ll get a fresh, self-contained story with every season, of with eight to choose from thus far. Start from the beginning, or choose which storyline suits your mood, and enjoy creepy, electric performances from lauded actors like Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Dylan McDermott, Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, and Kathy Bates. Boasting murders, hauntings, insane asylums, and freak shows, there’s something to whet every type of thrilling appetite.

Lore

Developed by Aaron Mahnke, the creator of the popular podcast of the same name, this horror anthology series follows a unique story each episode. With two seasons and 12 episodes under its belt, it combines both cinematic scenes and documentary footage to add a level of realism to the horrifying stories. Each takes place in a different time period, and looks at topics that range from the undead to werewolves, a cursed doll, ghosts, and witchcraft. The second season debuted October 19.

Ash vs. Evil Dead

It was canceled after three seasons, but you can still binge the comedy-horror sequel to the original cult classic, ‘80s-era Evil Dead movie trilogy in its entirety. Bruce Campbell reprises his role in the series as Ashley J. Williams, whose weapon of choice against the undead include a sawed-off shotgun and a chainsaw attached to his forearm. Despite fans petitioning for the Starz show to return, Campbell confirmed that he’s retiring from the role. Still, you can quench your thirst for blood this Halloween by bingeing all 30 blood-soaked episodes.

Stan Against Evil

The comedy/horror series from IFC has been renewed for a third season, but you can binge the first two 16-episode seasons now. Set in New Hampshire in a small town built on the site of a massive witch-burning event, it’s no surprise that the region is haunted by spirits, witches, and demons of all kinds looking for revenge on the people who took them out. The former sheriff and his replacement team up to fight the supernatural beings, facing terrible traumas at every turn.

Fortitude

In a fictional town on the Norwegian Arctic island of Svalbard, strange deaths — including one purportedly caused by an exotic parasite that has managed to survive thousands of years on ice — plague the seemingly quiet community. The British psychological thriller, which originally aired on Sky Atlantic back in 2013 and counts Dennis Quaid and Stanley Tucci among its cast, has 22 episodes streaming. Once done, you can keep the momentum going post-Halloween with a third and final season of just four episodes scheduled for release later this year.

Hannibal

This psychological thriller, inspired by the novel Red Dragon and its infamous serial-killer character Dr. Hannibal Lecter, casts Mads Mikkelsen as the title character. It was surprisingly canceled by NBC after its third season due to low ratings, but the series, which received critical acclaim, is still available to binge. With 39 episodes to keep you busy in the lead-up to Halloween, it follows the story of FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), and Dr. Lecter, a forensic psychiatrist with a real hunger for his subjects.

Penny Dreadful

Created for Showtime and Sky, this British-American horror drama ran for three seasons from 2014 through to 2016, so you can binge its disturbing story in its entirety. It draws on public-domain characters from 19th-century British and Irish Gothic fiction, including Dorian Gray, Abraham Van Helsing, Count Dracula, Dr. Henry Jekyll, and Victor Frankenstein, providing a perfect backdrop for your Halloween festivities.

Santa Clarita Diet

With a third season coming in 2019, Halloween is the perfect time to catch up on the first two seasons of this horror-comedy about a suburban couple in California (played by Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant) just trying to live a normal life despite the fact that Sheila (Barrymore) has become a flesh-eating zombie. If you’re looking for blood, gore, and big laughs this Halloween, this series will suit your tastes just fine.

Black Mirror

Featuring more psychological trauma than gore, you might find this British anthology science fiction series too dark to binge. You’ll want to take some time to immerse yourself in the 19 episodes of the first four seasons. Each stands on its own, with a unique and mind-bending premise, mesmerizing characters, and a dark take on modern society as it explores the worst possible consequences of our dependence on technology.

