‘Broad City’ season 4 delayed again, releases its first scene online for free

Why it matters to you It's one of the most beloved comedies on TV, but the delays may be starting to wear on the show's hardcore fans

The upcoming, hotly anticipated fourth season of Comedy Central’s Broad City has been delayed more than a New York City subway. OK, so maybe we’ ae being a bit hyperbolic. But it is is being pushed back for a second time.

As reported by ScreenCrush, the series premiere — initially delayed until August — has now been pushed back until September 13. That’s the bad news. The good news is that you can watch the first scene for free online. It’s a flashback to 2011, when BFFs Abbi and Ilana first crossed paths, and offers two different branches of reality — one in which they barely make the F train and then go their separate ways and one in which they narrowly miss it, only to find out that service at the station has been suspended, leaving them stuck on the platform together.

This happens after they hopped a turnstile, dodged the vomit of a sick, besuited businessman, and ignored the seemingly incoherent ramblings of a homeless man named Rob. The latter actually turn out to be a prophecy in reverse: “Donald Trump will be President.”

The 1-minute, 49-second clip (embedded above) may be enough to temporarily whet the appetite of hardcore fans but — with no official explanation for the delays — we are left blowing in the wind with everybody else. If the series were not confirmed for a fourth and fifth season already, we would be a bit worried, but creators/stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson have earned the benefit of the doubt, so we are going to go ahead and assume/hope that they are just taking their time to make sure they get it right.

While you wait, you can check out the season 4 trailer (below), which promises the sort of off-the-wall, irreverent action that you have grown accustomed to over the course of the first three seasons, but it might backfire and make you yearn for the show’s return more than you already did.

When the season 4 finally makes its way to your TV, it will feature 10 episodes and a host of celebrity cameos, including Shania Twain, Steve Buscemi, Wanda Sykes, and RuPaul, among others.