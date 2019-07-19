Movies & TV

Cringeworthy Cats trailer reminds us we’re not out of the Uncanny Valley yet

Rick Marshall
By

Just when it seemed like Hollywood had found the right formula for blending live-action performances with computer-generated characters, the trailer for Cats comes along and makes all of that success feel like a distant … wait for it … memory.

The first preview of director Tom Hooper’s theatrical spin on the insanely popular Andrew Lloyd Webber stage musical generated no small amount of buzz when it debuted this week, and very little of what was being said was kind.

The trailer features an all-star cast including Dame Judi Dench, James Corden, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, and various other high-profile stars singing, dancing, and generally doing all the things one would expect from a movie based on a musical stage production — except that they do so beneath a heavy mix of CG effects and makeup that gives them a freaky feline appearance. That they’re also performing within a comically oversized human world adds another layer of off-putting digital lacquer to the on-screen antics, with familiar faces peering out from hair-covered, whisker-twitching, still-quite-humanoid bodies frolicking amid gigantic furniture.

Basically, it’s kind of a furry mess.

It’s also a bit of a bummer, given how great movie audiences have had it in recent years.

Recent films like Alita: Battle Angel and many of the Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have given us CG characters that seamlessly blend human performances with digital artistry, to the point where it’s difficult to tell where the acting ends and technology takes over. They’ve put human faces on robot bodies, brought deceased actors back to cinematic life, and given a sentient tree and a talking raccoon a level of emotional depth that would have seemed impossible a decade ago.

So what went wrong with Cats?

Universal Pictures struck gold with Hooper’s 2012 adaptation of Les Misérables, so it makes sense that the studio would attempt to replicate that formula by bringing another enduring stage musical to the screen under his direction. Unlike the historical foundation that Les Misérables and its visual elements are built on, however, Cats has always been firmly set in a world of flexible fantasy, full of elaborate costumes, that relies heavily on the suspension of disbelief.

The stage musical asks its audience to believe the actors on stage are cats without going all-in on turning them into actual felines. They wear makeup whiskers and fur coats and play dress-up with a Broadway-level costume budget, but there’s an unspoken agreement between the audience and cast that no one is going to look too closely or judge their perceived cat-ness too harshly.

In the movie world, however, CG effects strive for realism. The effectiveness of CG artists’ work is often measured by how little we’re aware of their contributions. The inability to determine what was filmed in-camera and what was digitally created is a sign of success, and even a sentient tree is expected to feel — to the movie’s audience, at least — like it’s perfectly natural for it to be interacting with human characters.

And therein lies the problem when it comes to bringing the wink-and-nod fantasy of Cats to life in the modern, CG-driven cinematic environment.

The concept of the “Uncanny Valley” suggests that the more human we attempt to make an artificial creation look, the more uncomfortable we become. Getting past that Uncanny Valley to the point where computer-generated characters could hold their own on the screen with human actors was a relatively recent achievement for visual effects artists.

A look at the Cats trailer suggests that plenty of time, money, and artistry was invested in bringing the feline characters to life — particularly when it comes to their hair. Hair and animal fur is a notoriously tricky element to create authentically with CG effects. Its imperfections and unpredictable growing patterns make anything that’s too uniform look unnatural — particularly on a body covered with it.

The human face is a similarly tricky element to replicate digitally, with skin tone, shadows, blemishes, and yes, human hair, all combining to make faux-faces a tough sell to audiences — particularly on massive screens that amplify any digital shortcomings.

Both the CG fur and the human faces in the Cats trailer look good, and that might be part of the problem.

Whether you’re a fan or not, realism has never been part of the deal in the Cats stage musical. The production, which ostensibly follows a group of cats who must decide which of their number is given the chance at reincarnation, has always been more about the catchy songs and memorable dance numbers than the implications of their feline existence. We’re told these human actors in fur and makeup are supposed to be cats and we just go along with it.

That unspoken agreement gets tossed out when the film offers a host of real-world cat-folk, though, and the audience is left to deal with a disturbing world of actual, humanoid cats doing (sort of) what cats do (and singing a lot, too).

Instead of talented actors doing what they do best, we have human-cat hybrids romping around with those actors’ faces, and it somehow manages to feel both a little too real and a little too off.

When the film’s CG effects blur the barrier between human actor and cat-like humanoid hybrid, the implied suspension of disbelief that came with the stage costumes and makeup is gone, and what we’re left with is, well … the visual equivalent of the sound a cat makes when you step on its tail.

It’s not a nice look (or sound), certainly — and serves up a powerful reminder of how easily we can be plunged back into the valley.

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
Up Next

Digital Trends Live: Google Stadia update, 2020 Corvette, SpaceX Crew Dragon
The new 'Terminator' movie: Everything we know so far
Movies & TV

Terminator: Dark Fate’s new assassin is front and center in latest movie poster

The latest posters for Terminator: Dark Fate put the spotlight on the film's updated android assassin and returning franchise star Linda Hamilton, and offer a peek at the showdown to come between these two characters.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Linda Hamilton in Terminator: Dark Fate
Movies & TV

Edward Furlong, Terminator 2's John Connor, returns for Terminator: Dark Fate

The most recent Terminator films didn't do so well, but now James Cameron has returned to try and reinvigorate the franchise. Here's everything we know about the cast, crew, and story of the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate movie.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
Tom Cruise
Movies & TV

Top Gun: Maverick: Everything we know about the movie so far

The 1986 action drama Top Gun helped make Tom Cruise a superstar, and now he's returning to the role of hotshot pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick. Here's what we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Gravity
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater, from Us to Infinity War

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in several genres for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Chris Gates, Ryan Waniata
every upcoming marvel show and movie black widow
Movies & TV

From Hawkeye to Hit-Monkey, here’s every Marvel show and movie coming your way

The MCU's third phase might have ended, but Marvel's takeover of theaters and TV screens is just getting started. If you're hungry for more superhero action, here's every upcoming project to look forward to, from the MCU and otherwise.
Posted By Chris Gates
Apple TV+
Movies & TV

Apple TV+: Everything we know about Apple’s Netflix-style streaming service

Apple has an ambitious slate of original programming it has been developing for its streaming service Apple TV+, and now we know some details about where and when we'll be able to see it. Here's everything we know about Apple TV+ so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
pennywise bill skarsgard stephen king it crop
Movies & TV

It: Chapter Two trailer brings Pennywise back with plenty of nightmare fuel

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new, terrifying trailer for It: Chapter Two, the upcoming sequel to the 2017 film It. Both films are based on the novel of the same name written by Stephen King.
Posted By Rick Marshall
apple showtime plus copycat tv header
Home Theater

Everything coming to Apple TV+ that we know about so far

Here's everything we know is coming to Apple TV+, Apple's subscription video service, which already has an impressive lineup of original series and films in the works from some of Hollywood's biggest names.
Posted By Rick Marshall
game of thrones season 8 news cast rumors 01
Movies & TV

Comic-Con 2019 preview: The biggest movie and TV panels you won’t want to miss

Even with more competition than ever, Comic-Con International is still one of the biggest pop culture events of the year. For the latest news about your favorite shows and movies, these are the biggest panels to follow.
Posted By Chris Gates
top gun maverick trailer comic con surprise
Movies & TV

Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con crowds with first Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Tom Cruise crashed Paramount's Terminator: Dark Fate panel to share the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, which explains what his character, ace pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell, has been up to for the past 30 years.
Posted By Chris Gates
Stranger Things Season 3 in the mall
Home Theater

Stranger Things season 4: Here’s everything we know so far

After three wildly successful seasons of Stranger Things, everyone wants to know where Netflix will take the gang in season 4. Here's everything we know about the fourth season of Stranger Things so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

The 7 best TV episodes you can watch on YouTube for free

TV networks have made a habit of putting episodes from popular series on YouTube for free. From premium platforms like Showtime to experimental newcomers like Viceland, we compiled a few of the best episodes available on YouTube.
Posted By Rick Marshall
First Man Best Movie 2018
Movies & TV

Hollywood has had a field day with the moon, but these are the films to watch

From a 1902 silent film to a biopic of astronaut Neil Armstrong, these films celebrate everything that led to mankind setting foot on the surface of the moon. Check them out in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.
Posted By Rick Marshall
netflix hacks tips tricks tv head
Movies & TV

Did I really watch that? Here's how to delete your Netflix viewing history

Everybody has some skeletons in their streaming closet, but you don't have to live with them if you don't want to. Learning how to delete your Netflix viewing history is easy, and we're here to help.
Posted By Rick Marshall