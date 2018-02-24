Even their mothers might have trouble telling these celebrity lookalikes apart

They say that everyone has a doppelgänger somewhere in the world – a person who eerily looks just like you, with facial features so similar one might believe you were separated at birth.
With so many celebrities in Hollywood, it’s inevitable that there would be some similarities in looks. But in the case of these pairs of actors and musicians, the resemblances are downright uncanny.
Matt Damon and Jesse Plemons
It’s not only the facial features, but even the mannerisms that make these two seem like long lost twins. It’s no surprise that one of Plemons’ first film roles at the age of 12 was as a young version of Damon’s character in All the Pretty Horses (2000). Today, Plemons is known most for distinctive roles in Fargo, Friday Night Lights, and Breaking Bad. But even after playing the drug-pushing villain Todd in the latter AMC series, Plemons couldn’t escape the comparisons, earning the nickname “Meth Damon.” Most recently, Plemons appeared in the lead role in the first episode of Black Mirror’s fourth season, “USS Callister,” which even prompted article headlines to confirm that no, Matt Damon is not in Black Mirror.
Amy Adams and Isla Fisher
The mistaken identity has gone so far between these two redheads that, in 2015, Fisher played a prank on her family by placing Adams’ face overtop hers on a Christmas card to see if anyone would notice. Late last year, Fisher even shared a mock PSA on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to tell viewers that she is not Adams. Aside from the fiery red hair, fair skin, and big eyes, their careers couldn’t have taken more different trajectories. Married to funnyman Sacha Baron Cohen, Fisher is Australian, and is known for playing comedic roles in films like Wedding Crashers and Confessions of a Shopaholic. Meanwhile, as a five-time Oscar nominee, Adams has appeared in serious films like American Hustle and Arrival. That said, both actors did star together in the film Nocturnal Animals.
Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard
In a second case of the duelling redheads, Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard have also appeared in a movie together (The Help). The two have also poked fun at how often they’re mistaken for one another; back in 2015, Chastain posted a clever meme on Twitter about how people think they are the same person.
Howard got in on the fun, creating a Dubsmash video donning sunglasses that Chastain then posted to her Facebook account to dupe fans. Taking it even further, YouTube user LegoLambs created a video called Jessica Chastain: The Musical, featuring Howard singing a song “I Am Not Jessica Chastain.”
Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman
Alright, so the resemblance may have been a bit more apparent when these two ladies were younger, and wearing some serious makeup from back in the late ‘90s when both appeared in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Interestingly, Knightley played Portman’s character, Queen Amidala’s, handmaiden (and decoy double), Sabe, and the cast and crew reportedly had issues telling them apart once they were in full costume. But even today, now in their 30s, both beauties still bear a striking resemblance to one another, with similar bone structure, lips, and deep eyes.
Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton
According to the interwebs, Saldana looks like a lot of other actors, including Jada Pinkett Smith. But the most notable likeness is that of fellow actor Newton. Their backgrounds might have something to do with it: Saldana is half Dominican and half Puerto Rican while Newton is half English and half Zimbabwean – very different cultures, yet a mix of matching skin tones and impressive bone structure makes them look very similar.
Will Ferrell and Chad Smith
Arguably the eeriest of them all, it’s possible that even their parents or spouses could confuse these two – the likeness is uncanny. Ferrell, of course, is a hilarious actor who started his career on Saturday Night Live before moving on to star in several hit films like Anchorman, Old School, and Daddy’s Home (along with its recent sequel). Smith’s career has taken a decidedly different path, as drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. At just a year apart in age, are these guys long lost brothers? In 2014, they hilariously appeared together on The Tonight Show, where they dressed the same, swapped roles, and had a “drum-off.”
Helen Hunt and Leelee Sobieski
There’s more of a mother-daughter vibe here, given the big age difference between the two: Hunt is 54 years old, while Sobieski is just 34. But if we could put current-day Sobieski in a room with Hunt from 20 years ago, it would be tough to tell them apart. Sobieski has moved away from the spotlight over the last few years, but Hunt continues to be active in the industry, most recently appearing in the series Shots Fired.
Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Chances are that Bardem has been asked more times than he’d like “Who’s Negan?” The actors bear a striking resemblance to one another. With Morgan’s now high-profile role as Negan in The Walking Dead, which fully emphasizes his stature (he’s 6’1’’), the 2-inches-shorter Bardem might not be mistaken for his fellow thespian quite as often these days. That said, Google the two actors’ names together, and you’ll find plenty of searches for “are they related.”
Jaime Pressly and Margot Robbie
While Pressly is now 40 and Robbie just 27, there’s something about these two that make you do a double take. Robbie, who hails from Australia and is up for as Oscar for her role as Tonya Harding in the film I, Tonya, could be Pressly’s twin, thanks to their similar bone structure, full lips, and blonde hair. Search on Twitter, and you’ll find many a “mind blown” comment from users who came to the realization, and wonder if the ladies are secret sisters.
Zach Braff and Dax Shepard
Both of these actors have appeared in hilarious roles, so it’s no surprise that internet searchers and folks on the street have noticed a serious the resemblance. Back in 2013, Shepard even joked about it, tweeting that Twitter might be broken since it’s been a few hours since someone pointed out how they look alike.
@zachbraff its been 2 hours since someone has pointed out that we look alike. I think twitter might be broken!
Brothers? Nope. While these two actors look a lot alike, they come from very different backgrounds. The 36-year-old Schwartz, best known for his roles in Parks and Recreation and House of Lies, grew up in the Bronx, and writes and directs along with acting. Meanwhile, the decade-younger Keery, who appears as the beautifully-coifed Steve in Stranger Things, grew up in Massachusetts, and his acting career has only just begun. The pair capitalized on the resemblance by doing a bit for the Late Late Show with James Corden and VISA (promoting protection against fraud, of course) where they get confused for one another by passers-by on the street, including Keery’s own mother.