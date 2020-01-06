Oscar-winning actor and former Bruce Wayne-portrayer Christian Bale seems primed to cross comic book universes as he is in talks to join Chris Hemsworth in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, according to a Collider report.

The star of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy is no stranger to superhero films but this would be his first foray into comic book films since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. His role is being kept under wraps and given that lovable villain turned good guy turned villain again, Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston), appears to be returning in some capacity, it’s difficult to speculate if Bale will be an ally or enemy to Thor.

Marvel did not comment on the report.

Taika Waititi is returning to direct the fourth film in the God of Thunder franchise after giving it a major tonal overhaul (and critical boost) with 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. Likewise, Tessa Thompson will reprise her Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame role as Valkyrie, while Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Thor’s love interest, Jane Foster, for the first time since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. She has indicated that she will also pick up the Thor mantle (or hammer) as a female version of the God of Thunder. Waititi will also continue to provide the voice of Korg, a fan-favorite gladiator who befriended Thor on the planet Sakaar.

Ragnarok grossed $853 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film in the series thus far. Love and Thunder, naturally, will attempt to outpace that and it’s certainly attracting the star power to do just that.

Bale was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for Fox/Disney’s racing drama Ford v Ferrari, which has been a box office and critical hit. He has previously won a Best Actor Oscar for The Fighter and been nominated for American Hustle, The Big Short, and Vice.

Of course, Bale would not be the first Oscar-winning actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A whopping 17 Oscar winners have appeared in the MCU, including Portman, Anthony Hopkins, and Cate Blanchett in the Thor franchise.

Disney will release Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

