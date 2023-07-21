5 comic book movies and TV shows on Hulu that are perfect to watch in the summer

Summer can be a great time to go outside, hit the pool, or do some yard work. When that heat is really getting to you, though, summer can also be an ideal time to stay inside where it’s cool and you’re protected from the sun’s harmful rays.
Once you’re inside, you may find you’re looking for something to watch, whether it’s a movie or a TV show. Few genres fit better with summer than things adapted from comic books, so with that in mind, we’ve pulled together the five best movies and TV shows based on comic books that you can catch on Hulu.
Legion (2017)
Kick-Ass (2010)
Before Matthew Vaughn introduced us to the young X-Men, he directed Kick-Ass, a send-up of the superhero movie when the superhero movie was not yet what it would eventually become. Starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Nicolas Cage, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the film is based on a comic book of the same name and follows a teenager who decides he wants to become a superhero. The movie follows all the beats of a regular superhero movie, complete with a mentor figure and an evil crime boss, but it has enough style and humor to keep it from feeling as dour as even your average Marvel movie.