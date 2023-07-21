 Skip to main content
5 comic book movies and TV shows on Hulu that are perfect to watch in the summer

Joe Allen
By

Summer can be a great time to go outside, hit the pool, or do some yard work. When that heat is really getting to you, though, summer can also be an ideal time to stay inside where it’s cool and you’re protected from the sun’s harmful rays.

Once you’re inside, you may find you’re looking for something to watch, whether it’s a movie or a TV show. Few genres fit better with summer than things adapted from comic books, so with that in mind, we’ve pulled together the five best movies and TV shows based on comic books that you can catch on Hulu.

Legion (2017)

Legion
tv-ma 3 Seasons
Genre Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza
Created by Noah Hawley
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
Maybe the trippiest comic book adjacent movie or TV show ever made, the ambitious Legion tells the story of its titular hero turned villain over the course of three mind-bending seasons. The show is really an origin story, but it’s one in which many of the powers are mental, and the main character is not as sympathetic as you might initially find him to be. In a show where nothing is ever as it seems, and the main character is initially unsure whether he actually has superpowers or is just delusional, Legion is definitely high-brow superhero content, but it’s also excellent from start to finish. 
Legion Official Trailer #1 [HD] | An Original Series From FX and Marvel

Kick-Ass (2010)

Kick-Ass
117m
Genre Action, Crime
Stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nicolas Cage
Directed by Matthew Vaughn
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu

Before Matthew Vaughn introduced us to the young X-Men, he directed Kick-Ass, a send-up of the superhero movie when the superhero movie was not yet what it would eventually become. Starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Nicolas Cage, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the film is based on a comic book of the same name and follows a teenager who decides he wants to become a superhero. The movie follows all the beats of a regular superhero movie, complete with a mentor figure and an evil crime boss, but it has enough style and humor to keep it from feeling as dour as even your average Marvel movie.

Kick-Ass (2010) Trailer #3 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Hulk (2003)

Hulk
138m
Genre Science Fiction, Adventure, Action
Stars Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly, Sam Elliott
Directed by Ang Lee
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
One of the most visually inventive comic book movies ever made, Hulk baffled audiences when it was first released in 2003. The film, which was directed by venerated auteur Ang Lee, put some weighty significance behind the idea of the Hulk as a character. The film follows Bruce Banner as he deals with the trauma of being experimented on as a child, and is forced to deal excise personal demons. There are no world-ending stakes here. Instead, Ang Lee’s Hulk is razor-focused on its central characters, which makes it deeply unusual for a comic book movie in this or any era. 
Hulk (2003) Official Trailer #1 - Erica Bana Movie HD

Teen Titans Go! (2013)

Teen Titans Go!
tv-pg 8 Seasons
Genre Animation, Comedy, Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Family
Cast Scott Menville, Greg Cipes, Khary Payton
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
A DC animated series that takes the much more serious original Teen Titans and turns it into a much lighter, more comedic series. Anyone who loved the original Teen Titans may understandably be skeptical about what this new show is doing to the characters, but Teen Titans Go! is funny enough to make everything it tries feel right on the money. Featuring many of the same voice actors from the original show, and genuinely fun storylines that complement the original series, Teen Titans Go! is sure to be a delight for viewers of all ages. 
Teen Titans GO! | Teen Titans GO! | Cartoon Network

Batman & Bill (2017)

Batman & Bill
93m
Genre Documentary
Stars Michael Uslan, Roy Thomas, Marc Tyler Nobleman
Directed by Don Argott, Sheena M. Joyce
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
Fans of documentaries can get their fix with Batman & Bill, which tells the story of Bill Finger, one of the creators of Batman who didn’t receive credit for his creation until after his death. Batman & Bill is the story of the many fans who, after his death, ensured that Finger received the credit he deserved for creating one of the most famous comic book characters of all time. It might not be a superhero story, but Batman & Bill is a tribute to one of the men who made us fall in love with comic books in the first place, and it’s deeply moving for that alone. 
Batman and Bill: Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Documentary
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
