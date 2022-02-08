Conversations With Friends trailer reveals a secret affair

Two years ago, Hulu and BBC Three adapted Sally Rooney’s second novel, Normal People, as a miniseries. Later this year, BBC Three and Hulu are reteaming for a new adaptation of Rooney’s debut novel, Conversations With Friends. Now, the first trailer for the miniseries has arrived, and it reveals the complicated relationships within.

The main characters are Frances and Bobbi, two young women who were previously in a relationship with each other. Despite the end of their romance, Frances and Bobbi are still seemingly joined at the hip. They even perform spoken word poetry together. However, their unity is challenged when they meet another couple, Melissa and Nick. And while the couples are fast friends, it isn’t long until Frances and Nick develop an undeniable attraction to each other.

The trailer, we see the first moments of Frances and Nick’s extramarital affair. Subsequently, Frances openly questions whether the affair makes them bad people. The other half of each couple aren’t entirely blameless. Melissa and Bobbi are openly flirting in front of Nick and Frances. The key difference is that Frances and Bobbi aren’t together anymore. Regardless, both Bobbi and Melissa will likely see the affair as a betrayal.

Alison Oliver stars in the 12-episode miniseries as Frances, with Sasha Lane as Bobbi Connolly, Joe Alwyn as Nick Conway, and Jemima Kirke as Melissa Conway.

Lenny Abrahamson (Room) and Leanne Welham directed the miniseries from scripts by Alice Birch, Mark O’Halloran, Meadhbh McHugh, and Susan Soon He Stanton. Conversations With Friends will premiere on Hulu and BBC Three in May.

