  1. Movies & TV

Conversations With Friends trailer reveals a secret affair

By

Two years ago, Hulu and BBC Three adapted Sally Rooney’s second novel, Normal People, as a miniseries. Later this year, BBC Three and Hulu are reteaming for a new adaptation of Rooney’s debut novel, Conversations With Friends. Now, the first trailer for the miniseries has arrived, and it reveals the complicated relationships within.

The main characters are Frances and Bobbi, two young women who were previously in a relationship with each other. Despite the end of their romance, Frances and Bobbi are still seemingly joined at the hip. They even perform spoken word poetry together. However, their unity is challenged when they meet another couple, Melissa and Nick. And while the couples are fast friends, it isn’t long until Frances and Nick develop an undeniable attraction to each other.

The trailer, we see the first moments of Frances and Nick’s extramarital affair. Subsequently, Frances openly questions whether the affair makes them bad people. The other half of each couple aren’t entirely blameless. Melissa and Bobbi are openly flirting in front of Nick and Frances. The key difference is that Frances and Bobbi aren’t together anymore. Regardless, both Bobbi and Melissa will likely see the affair as a betrayal.

Alison Oliver in Conversations With Friends.

Alison Oliver stars in the 12-episode miniseries as Frances, with Sasha Lane as Bobbi Connolly, Joe Alwyn as Nick Conway, and Jemima Kirke as Melissa Conway.

Lenny Abrahamson (Room) and Leanne Welham directed the miniseries from scripts by Alice Birch, Mark O’Halloran, Meadhbh McHugh, and Susan Soon He Stanton. Conversations With Friends will premiere on Hulu and BBC Three in May.

Editors' Recommendations

The ‘real’ Buzz returns in new trailer for Pixar’s Lightyear

Chris Evans in Lightyear.

CalDigit’s 18-port dock might be the ultimate Mac accessory

caldigit 18 port thunderbolt 4 station mac accessory 720x720

PlayStation beta test introduces much-needed social tweaks

The PS5 is the fastest selling console in U.S. history

The best mesh Wi-Fi systems for 2022

modem vs. router

The best color laser printers for 2022

Bose updates speakers and soundbars with Chromecast built-in

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 close-up.

How to connect AirPods to an Apple TV

Apple AirPods held in hand.

The best smart plugs of 2022: Our top picks

A Wemo Indoor smart plug on a table.

Fox Weather expands to new streaming, linear platforms

Fox Weather on YouTube TV.

Our 5 biggest predictions for the February Nintendo Direct

Nintendo Direct Composite

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs. Google Pixel 6: Battle of affordable flagships

The camera app of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

The best wireless keyboards for 2022

Microsoft Surface Studio 2

Best Nest Thermostat deals for February 2022

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1