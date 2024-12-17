 Skip to main content
Craving more Yellowstone? Then watch these 5 movies right now

John Dutton from Yellowstone resting on a fence and looking outward with a cowboy hat and sunglasses.
After five seasons and plenty of behind-the-scenes drama, Yellowstone is now officially over. Just because it’s reached the end of the road doesn’t mean that its fans aren’t eager for the feelings they got while they were watching it.

If you’re looking for movies that have the same vibe as Yellowstone, we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together five movies that get at different elements of what made the series great.

Hell or High Water (2016)

Ben Foster stands near Chris Pine in Hell or High Water.
Lionsgate/CBS Films, 2016 / Lionsgate

Before Taylor Sheridan created Yellowstone, he was the writer behind Hell or High Water. Instead of telling the story of a wealthy ranching family, though, Hell or High Water follows two brothers who decide to rob the branches of the bank that has foreclosed on their family home.

As they make their way across Texas, they’re chased by a veteran lawman who seems to have a few tricks of his own up his sleeve. Hell or High Water has the same cadences and rhythms as Yellowstone, but the writing is even sharper, and it’s complemented by some genuinely thrilling action.

You can watch Hell or High Water on Amazon Prime Video. 

Horizon: An American Saga (2024)

Horizon: An American Saga | Official Trailer #2

If what you liked about Yellowstone was actually its star, then you might be curious to check out what Kevin Costner made instead of the show’s final season. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 is supposed to be the start of a multipart epic about the founding of the American West, but the first movie didn’t make enough money to make future chapters inevitable.

As incomplete as Chapter 1 is, though, there’s definitely things about it that are worth watching. The movie is organized into a series of disparate vignettes following various characters, and it’s incredibly sentimental and sincere. It won’t be to everyone’s taste, but if you find yourself compelled, you should give it a try.

You can watch Horizon: An American Saga on Max. 

The Harder They Fall (2021)

A revisionist Western that has all the fun the genre can contain at its best, The Harder They Fall tells the story of an outlaw who discovers that his sworn enemy is being released from prison and decides to reunite his former gang in order to take revenge. The twist? The cast of The Harder They Fall is almost entirely Black.

The film is lavishly shot and filled with stars, including Idris Elba and Regina King. In fact, the movie is packed with so much charisma that sometimes it seems like it’s going to burst. What the movie ultimately is, though, is just a heck of a lot of fun.

You can watch The Harder They Fall on Netflix. 

Unforgiven (1992)

Clint Eastwood rides a horse in Unforgiven.
Warner Bros.

One of the great Westerns ever made, Unforgiven is a reflection on Clint Eastwood and the violent legacy of his career. The director and star plays a retired outlaw who gets back in the game to collect a reward for catching two cowboys who disfigured a prostitute.

As he clashes with the local sheriff, he reckons with the violence of his own past — and his reticence to kill again. Unforgiven is a propulsive, entertaining movie, but it’s also a brilliant reflection on what the Western genre has wrought, both for good and for ill.

You can watch Unforgiven on Max.

Montana Story (2021)

A quiet, contemplative story set in the modern American West, Montana Story follows two siblings who return to Montana to take care of their ailing father. Haley Lu Richardson and Owen Teague’s compelling central performances are the main reason to turn this movie on, but the stunning Montana vistas will remind you of Yellowstone at its most beautiful.

There definitely isn’t as much soapy intrigue in Montana Story as there is in a typical hour of Yellowstone, but it is another perspective on life in one of America’s most beautiful states.

You can watch Montana Story on Hulu.

