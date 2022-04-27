Crime seems to be pretty much everywhere on TV. There’s fraud, scams, trials, and plenty of murder, but it can be hard to figure out which shows are actually worth watching within that burgeoning genre. In one of the busiest TV seasons in recent memory, Under the Banner of Heaven is preparing to join the fray, telling the story of a murder in the LDS church in the 1980s.

The true story behind the case, as well as the all-star roster of talent assembled to tell the story, make Under the Banner of Heaven one of the more intriguing series of the spring. Once you’re finished with that series, though, you may be looking for others that scratch a similar itch. Here are 10 series like Under the Banner of Heaven that may fit the bill.

True Detective (2014) Trailer 73 % 8.9/10 tv-ma 3 Seasons Genre Drama Cast Mahershala Ali, Stephen Dorff, Carmen Ejogo Created by Nic Pizzolatto watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Although it has come to define an entire era of prestige TV, True Detective, and especially its first season, smartly tackles the way crimes ripple out and impact a community. The series takes occasional turns toward the fantastical, but is ultimately most fascinated by good and evil, and the reasons that evil persists in a world where most people try to fight against it. It’s not a true crime story per se, but its story of ritualistic murders and of a largely indifferent society feels true, even if it wasn’t ripped from the headlines. Read less Read more

The Wire (2002) Trailer 91 % 9.3/10 tv-ma 5 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Cast Dominic West, Lance Reddick, Sonja Sohn Created by David Simon watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max The most definitive statement on the broken nature of systems ever put to screen, The Wire takes the usual premise of a cop show and turns it on its head. Following both the cops and the drug kingpins of the city of Baltimore, the show offers a glimpse at the corruption inherent in both sides. As The Wire continued to broaden its scope, it showed how corrupt individuals can wield broken systems to create awful outcomes. Even those who have the best intentions ultimately find themselves incapable of making change because the systems they work within are totally intractable. It’s depressing, but only because it’s rings so true. Read less Read more

Unbelievable (2019) Trailer 83 % 8.4/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Drama, Crime Cast Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette, Merritt Wever Created by Susannah Grant watch on Netflix watch on Netflix Telling the true story of a young girl who was raped and then convinced to recant her statement by the police, Unbelievable is harrowing because of the way its central character is traumatized both during the assault and during every interaction she has with police. Thankfully, in this case, the truth was discovered and justice was ultimately done. Thanks to remarkable work from Merritt Weaver, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Deaver, Unbelievable is both excruciating and extraordinary. Read less Read more

The Girl From Plainville (2022) Trailer 6.6/10 1 Season Genre Drama, Crime Cast Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan Created by Patrick Macmanus, Liz Hannah watch on Hulu watch on Hulu There are plenty of true stories that don’t get the attention they deserve, but some, like the story of Michelle Carter’s trial over her role in Conrad Roy III’s death by suicide, had already gotten plenty of notice before an entire miniseries was dedicated to them. Even though most people knew the story, The Girl From Plainville still managed to shed plenty of light on the case and complicate the simple narratives that had dominated press coverage. Michelle’s texts did encourage Conrad to kill himself, but both Michelle and Conrad lived full lives before that day. In The Girl From Plainville, we get to learn more about the people behind the salacious headlines. Read less Read more

When They See Us (2019) Trailer 86 % 8.9/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Drama Cast Jharrel Jerome, Ethan Herisse, Marquis Rodriguez Created by Ava DuVernay watch on Netflix watch on Netflix Perhaps the most searing indictment of the criminal justice system that’s ever aired on TV, When They See Us is a look at the Exonerated Five, the young Black kids who were accused of assaulting a woman in Central Park. The miniseries takes us through their trial, conviction, imprisonment, and ultimate release, and provides a full portrait of how this false accusation rippled through their lives. To its credit, When They See Us is almost totally uninterested in solving the crime that is at its center. These young boys did not commit it, and they were railroaded by the justice system anyway. Read less Read more

Mindhunter (2017) Trailer 80 % 8.6/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Drama, Crime Cast Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv Created by Joe Penhall watch on Netflix watch on Netflix A fictionalized show about real criminals, Mindhunter is maybe the very best seedy crime show in the game. Telling the story of the earliest days of the FBI’s behavioral studies department, the show is premised in part on a series of interviews that its two lead characters conduct with notorious serial killers. The show is about how these killers’ brains work, and about how studying that can hopefully help cops get better at catching them. It’s a fascinating show about the darkness many people choose to bury, and a great meta-commentary on our current obsession with true crime and serial killers. Read less Read more

The Night Of (2016) Trailer 90 % 8.5/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery Cast Riz Ahmed, John Turturro, Bill Camp Created by Steven Zaillian, Richard Price watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max The HBO miniseries that launched Riz Ahmed, The Night Of is a story about one guy who found himself in the wrong place on the wrong night. When he’s accused of murdering a girl, he finds himself transformed by his time spent in holding on Riker’s Island before he’s even been convicted of anything. The show is remarkable in part because, even as it digs into who may actually be guilty of the crime in question, it also examines the gaping flaws in our criminal justice system, and how they can transform one man’s life. Read less Read more

Barry (2018) Trailer 85 % 8.3/10 tv-ma 3 Seasons Genre Comedy, Crime Cast Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Henry Winkler Created by Bill Hader, Alec Berg watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Barry certainly has the most bizarre mix of tonal elements of any show on this list, but it works in part because its creative team is so assured. Starring Bill Hader as a former hitman who decides to give acting a whirl, Barry is ultimately about the impossibility of outrunning your past, even as you try desperately to become a better person. It’s not true crime, exactly, but it takes many of the best elements from those shows and spins them to its own end. Neither a comedy nor a drama, Barry is its own thing, and that seems to be exactly what it wants to be. Read less Read more

Justified (2010) Trailer 86 % 8.6/10 tv-ma 6 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Cast Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Joelle Carter Created by Graham Yost watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Telling the story of a U.S. Marshal who has a old testament sense of justice, Justified was a crime show designed for a different TV era. Over the course of its six season run, the series proved compelling in part because it managed to recruit a truly outstanding array of on screen talent. While it may seem like a relic of a different TV era, Justified is a great show to return to or check out for the first time if you enjoy watching cops solve cases, but are looking for something a little bit lighter than Under the Banner of Heaven. Read less Read more

Better Call Saul (2015) Trailer 85 % 8.8/10 tv-ma 6 Seasons Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama Cast Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn Created by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan watch on Netflix watch on Netflix Perhaps the best crime show currently airing new episodes, Better Call Saul is the Breaking Bad prequel that’s managed to eclipse its predecessor. The show, which tells the origin story of Breaking Bad lawyer Saul Goodman, is a nuanced exploration of a group of people addicted to the grift. Whereas Breaking Bad told a Shakespearean story of one man’s descent into hell, Better Call Saul has been much more circular and slow moving, to its great benefit. Bob Odenkirk is a remarkable lead performer, and he’s surrounded by enough great talent to make Better Call Saul sing in every moment. Read less Read more

