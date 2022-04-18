AMC’s Dark Winds trailer uncovers reservation murders

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin and actor Robert Redford are an extremely unlikely duo, and yet they are teaming up for a new AMC original series, Dark Winds. The show is based upon Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novels, and the TV series will retain the early ’70s setting in Navajo country.

In the first trailer for Dark Winds, veteran Joe Leaphorn and his new colleague, Jim Chee, appear to have very different approaches to law enforcement. However, Joe and Jim will need to work together as they try to hunt down a serial killer. At the same time, the evidence points to a larger conspiracy that may be linked to a very brazen daylight robbery.

AMC also released the official synopsis for the series.

“Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee, [and he] too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other. and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.”

Zahn McClarnon stars in the series as Joe Leaphorn, with Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee, Noah Emmerich as Whitover, Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito, Rainn Wilson as Devoted Dan, and Deanna Allison as Emma.

Graham Roland created and developed the series for television. Dark Winds will premiere with two episodes on AMC and AMC+ on June 12. New episodes will be released weekly.

Editors' Recommendations