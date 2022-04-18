 Skip to main content
  1. Movies & TV

AMC’s Dark Winds trailer uncovers reservation murders

By

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin and actor Robert Redford are an extremely unlikely duo, and yet they are teaming up for a new AMC original series, Dark Winds. The show is based upon Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novels, and the TV series will retain the early ’70s setting in Navajo country.

In the first trailer for Dark Winds, veteran Joe Leaphorn and his new colleague, Jim Chee, appear to have very different approaches to law enforcement. However, Joe and Jim will need to work together as they try to hunt down a serial killer. At the same time, the evidence points to a larger conspiracy that may be linked to a very brazen daylight robbery.

AMC also released the official synopsis for the series.

“Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee, [and he] too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other. and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.”

Zahn McClarnon in Dark Winds.

Zahn McClarnon stars in the series as Joe Leaphorn, with Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee, Noah Emmerich as Whitover, Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito, Rainn Wilson as Devoted Dan, and Deanna Allison as Emma.

Graham Roland created and developed the series for television. Dark Winds will premiere with two episodes on AMC and AMC+ on June 12. New episodes will be released weekly.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Lego games of all time

best lego games featured

Watch Hikaru Utada play Kingdom Hearts hits at Coachella

kingdom hearts backlog key art

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 drops to $1,000 during Best Buy sale

The display of the Surface Pro 8.

This Surface Laptop Go deal slashes $350 off the price tag

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go on a desk.

Sonic the Hedgehog gets his own music-based Wordle clone

fan creates sonic the hedgehog version of heardle dj

A first look at Twitter’s in-progress edit button

The edit Tweet button shown in the Twitter app on a phone.

Intel’s Arc Alchemist desktop GPUs may be delayed once again

Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

Godfall Ultimate Edition beginner’s guide: 12 tips and tricks to get started

Godfall players preparing for combat.

The best upcoming Xbox One games

Vehicles in Saints Row.

Intel Arc Alchemist: Everything we know

A render of Intel's Arc Alchemist desktop GPU.

How to turn off the camera sound on an iPhone

how to turn off the camera sound on an iPhone

How to play co-op in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lando and R2D2 stand by a Bantha in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The best racing games for Xbox Series X

best xbox one x games forza horizon 4 review 12