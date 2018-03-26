FX drops ‘Deadpool’ animated series co-created by Donald Glover

Share

The plan to bring Deadpool to television has hit a snag. FX network has decided not to move forward with the animated series that would have been written and produced by Donald Glover and was expected to air on the comedy-focused network FXX.

“Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series,” announced the network in a statement reported by Deadline. “FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on Legion, which will continue.”

Originally announced back in May 2017, the series was intended to be produced and written by Atlanta creator and star Glover, as well as his brother Stephen, who also works on the Golden Globe-winning FX series. FXX ordered 10 episodes of the Deadpool series, and both brothers were attached as the animated series’ showrunners, too. The show was expected to premiere after the new season the hit animated series Archer later this year, and was envisioned as one of the major new programs cementing the adult-audience comedy offerings on FXX.

It’s uncertain at this point whether the series will find another home, but with Fox currently owning the rights to the character and Disney in the midst of an acquisition of Fox and its properties, it’s anyone’s guess as to where the mouthy mercenary’s small-screen adventures will eventually end up.

Glover himself is quite busy at the moment, which could also complicate matters.

Beyond Atlanta season 2, he plays Lando Calrissian in this year’s Star Wars spinoff movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, and voices Simba in Disney’s 2019 live-action Lion King remake.

Fortunately, Deadpool fans don’t have long to wait for more of the character’s irreverent, fourth-wall-breaking action. After the 2016 film earned more than $363 million in U.S. theaters and $783.1 million worldwide — and broke some records along the way — a sequel was green-lit shortly thereafter.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds reprises his role in May’s Deadpool 2, and 20th Century Fox released a new trailer for the film in March that showcases the multitude of mutants making their debut in the movie.

Updated on March 26: Added the announcement that FX has dropped the series.