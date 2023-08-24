5 best Disney+ comedies that are perfect to watch in the summer

In the Peak Era of streaming, there are plenty of options across multiple platforms. And believe it or not, Disney+ still manages to have a wide selection that doesn’t necessarily have to be Marvel, Star Wars, or even Disney animation.

On weekends when you can take a break from the daily grind, watching a feel-good comedy that elicits laughter or, at the very minimum, a smile will undoubtedly help you shake off those bad workweek vibes. So, if you’re wanting to make use of your Disney+ subscription, but are tired of Star Wars cosmic dogfights or Disney princesses, we’ve got you covered with some of the best comedy options on the platform.

Recommended Videos

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

This classic film starring Rick Moranis as the clumsy, but seemingly brilliant inventor and patriarch of the Szalinski household is one for the whole family. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids is a wild film about Wayne Szalinksi’s shrink ray invention that reduces his children, along with some neighbor kids, to the size of ants – or even smaller, in fact. It’s goofy, just as the title implies.

It’s mostly all lighthearted fun, despite a few perilous moments. The Szalinski kids and their neighbor pals go on an awe-inspiring adventure through their backyard, which has been expanded given their new perspectives and feels akin to traversing a lush jungle teeming with dangerous wildlife. The micro-sized children take shelter inside of a seemingly massive Lego brick, make friends with a giant (to them) ant, and run for their lives from a remote control lawn mower. There’s never a dull moment in this family comedy.

Deadpool (2016)

Sure, we said there are plenty of options outside of superheroes, but hear us out: Deadpool is the most non-superhero superhero film around. It helped kickstart an age of mature Marvel and DC films and TV shows geared toward adults. To prep for 2024’s Deadpool 3, it would behoove you to watch this hilariously meta film about a dangerous fellow who obtains regenerative powers.

Ryan Reynolds commands attention as the titular vigilante. Let’s be honest, he’s not so much of a hero as he is a violent do-gooder who never misses a chance to dismember any merc-for-hire wearing brown pants. Now there’s a joke you can only understand by watching the film. Do yourself a favor, and watch Deadpool for the your sixth, seventh, or very first time. You won’t regret it.

Free Guy (2021)

No, we’re not quite done with Ryan Reynolds yet. After all, he’s got a knack for this comedy stuff. Enter Free Guy — a film about a sentient video game character who dares to question both his virtual world and his place within it. He’s just the average joe NPC (non-player character) most game players pass on the streets of their favorite open-world titles. But he’s more special than anyone ever realizes. He longs to be the big action hero.

His life is juxtaposed with the game’s developers reacting to this strange NPC’s online shenanigans. The film stars Stranger Things actor Joe Keery and The Last Duel star Jodie Comer in the roles of the game’s original creators, who ultimately seek a bit of justice for their IP being stolen and exploited. You don’t have to be a fan of video games to enjoy this romp, though it certainly ramps up the humor on-screen.

Night at the Museum (2006)

It may be more than 15 years old, but Night at the Museum is still just as clever and fun as ever. This wholesome family film features Ben Stiller in the role of Larry Daley, a man who finds a job as a nighttime security guard. Out of desperation, he accepts the job so that he can continue seeing his son. Larry is an unsuccessful inventor without stable work, and his ex-wife demands he find stability if he wishes to keep his son in his life.

Of course, the Museum of Natural History is a rather special place. Larry learns quickly that the displays and exhibits within spring to life after dusk. This might be fine and a tad weird when it comes to a wax sculpture of Teddy Roosevelt (Robin Williams), But it becomes a bit more perilous the moment an animated Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton enters the mix. The sequel film, Night at the Museum: Battle for the Smithsonian is, unfortunately, not available on Disney+ (but it is on Starz). However, the third film, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, is also on Disney+ if you’re looking for more time with Larry and his museum buddies.

George of the Jungle (1997)

Brendan Fraser was at the height of his career in the ’90s. He slipped out of the limelight, but has since made a return in a big way with his stellar dramatic performance in The Whale. However, adults or young fans who wish to see some of his quirkier film offerings from decades past should check out George of the Jungle. If you’re wondering what you’re in for, think of Tarzan or Mowgli from The Jungle Book, with a splash of silliness. (Note: the movie is actually based on a 1960s cartoon serial.)

George might be a simple boy who was raised in the jungle and has befriended many animals, including a talking Gorilla ironically named Ape, but he ultimately finds a stirring connection with Ursula (Leslie Mann), a woman who ventures into the jungle alongside poachers and her fiancé. This film is good fun for the whole family and is rife with Three Stooges-esque humor throughout — sound effects and all.

Editors' Recommendations