Memorial Day may be a somewhat somber holiday, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t have some fun on the long weekend. And judging from the dismal box office of both Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie, it seems like most movie lovers are already staying home this weekend. In that case, we’re going to share our suggestions for the five best Netflix comedy movies you should watch on Memorial Day.

These five flicks really are among the top comedy offerings on Netflix. But two of them are leaving in June, so watch them while you can because you may not get a chance when a new month begins next Saturday.

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Happy Gilmore is one of Adam Sandler’s most successful films, and also one of his most iconic characters. As a hockey player, Happy’s a bust. But his slapshot ability translates very well to driving the ball on a golf course. And in order to save the house of Gradma Gilmore (Frances Bay), Happy takes up professional golfing to raise the money on Grandma’s behalf.

Standing in the way of Tiger Woods-like success is Happy’s terrible putting game and his nearly uncontrollable temper. The pro golf tour’s PR expert, Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen), tries to help Happy get a handle on his emotions, while Derick “Chubbs” Peterson (Carl Weathers) makes him a better golfer. But against Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald), a professional golfer – and a real jerk – Happy is going to need more than just skills and etiquette to come out on top.

Watch Happy Gilmore on Netflix.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

There aren’t many action comedies that are better than the original Beverly Hills Cop. Ironically, Netflix is losing this film in just a few weeks, so it won’t be around when the new sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, debuts on Netflix on July 3. Eddie Murphy originated his role as Detective Axel Foley for this movie, and it’s his presence that makes Beverly Hills Cop credible as both an action flick and as a comedy.

Axel is a Detroit cop who comes to Beverly Hills to investigate the murder of his friend, Michael “Mikey” Tandino (James Russo). Detective William “Billy” Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Sergeant John Taggart (John Shaston) try to keep Axel out of trouble while he’s on the West Coast, but they would have had better luck trying to keep the Pacific Ocean from making waves. Once Axel decides he’s going to do something, nothing can stop him.

Watch Beverly Hills Cop on Netflix.

Animal House (1978)

Despite having more than its share of outrageous scenes, sometimes it’s the little moments like facial expressions that get the biggest laughs in Animal House. There have been many raunchy college comedies since Animal House, but none of those movies had comedy legend John Belushi as John “Bluto” Blutarsky.

Bluto and the rest of his Delta House fraternity are perpetually in trouble at Faber College. Yet, they never let that get in the way of an outrageous prank or a raging party. And when the Dean tries to have Delta House and everyone in it expelled from the school, Bluto and his friends escalate things even further.

Watch Animal House on Netflix.

Bullet Train (2022)

Bullet Train is a very modern action comedy that puts Brad Pitt in the lead as an assassin with the very unflattering code name Ladybug. Additionally, Ladybug is so overcome by anxiety that he’s starting to rethink his life. First, he’ll have to survive one last mission on a Japanese bullet train.

Unfortunately for Ladybug, he’s not the only the only assassin on the train. The others include brothers Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), The Hornet (Zazie Beetz), The Wolf (Bad Bunny), and The Prince (Joey King). Ladybug is particularly taken aback when some of his rivals attempt to kill him. Every killer on the train has an agenda, even The Elder (Shogun‘s Hiroyuki Sanada). And if Ladybug wants to get out alive, he’ll have to start making some new friends.

Watch Bullet Train on Netflix.

No Hard Feelings (2023)

Almost everyone hits a rough patch in their lives, but Maddie Barker (Jennifer Lawrence) is at a really low point in No Hard Feelings. She’s strapped for cash, her car and her home are nearing repossession, and she needs a lifeline. What she gets instead is an unusual job offer from Laird (Matthew Broderick) and Allison Becker (Laura Benanti). In exchange for dating their socially awkward son, Percy Becker (Andrew Barth Feldman), Maddie will get the car she needs.

Of course, no one told Percy about the deal. And he doesn’t know what to make of it when a beautiful older woman like Maddie aggressively comes on to him. Anyone else would have been scared off by Percy’s inept response to being courted. But not Maddie. She’s willing to go all the way, and then even farther than that.

Watch No Hard Feelings on Netflix.

