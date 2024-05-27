If you’re curling up at home on Memorial Day, you might be looking to dive into a good movie or TV show that fits with the theme of the day. Amazon Prime Video is home to tons of war and war-related movies as well as TV shows, including both fictional tales and docuseries from educational networks like History Channel.

We have rounded up three great Amazon Prime Video shows you should watch on Memorial Day as you look back at everything the military has done and celebrate its triumphs and remember its downfalls. Two of the shows selected are great escapist entertainment if you need something to take your mind off the somber tone of the day.

The Man in the High Castle (2015-2019)

What would have happened if things turned out differently during World War II? The Man in the High Castle is a dystopian alternate history story where the Axis powers of Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan emerged victorious and now rule the world. Produced by Ridley Scott and based on the Philip K. Dick novel of the same name, the parallel universe angle in this series will make you thankful for the outcome we actually had and for all the freedoms it affords.

With overwhelmingly positive reviews, The Man in the High Castle is unique, interesting, and sparks conversation. USA Today’s Kelly Lawler describes the series as a “smart take on what life might have been, with a little fantasy thrown in.” It’s the perfect show to binge on your day off.

Stream The Man in the High Castle on Amazon Prime Video.

The World Wars (2014)

Fittingly premiering on History Channel a decade ago on Memorial Day 2014, it’s the perfect time to watch, or re-watch, this six-hour miniseries that takes a deep dive into various aspects of war. Narrated by Jeremy Renner, there are interviews with experts, including historians and authors as well as political figures, combined with reenactments and archival stills and footage.

Introduced by President Barack Obama with a short, recorded message at the beginning of the series, The World Wars covers the prior 30 years of world wars, conflict, and world leaders, all of which played a role in affecting the course of history. Several actors play influential figures in the dramatic reenactments, though they are mostly unknown so there’s no dramatic Hollywood-ization of the events with recognizable faces. Educational, interesting, and topical, The World Wars is worth watching to honor fallen soldiers and those who continue to serve.

Stream The World Wars on Amazon Prime Video.

Jack Ryan (2018-2023)

Sometimes, the best thing to do on a day like Memorial Day is sit back and enjoy something. Jack Ryan is an action-packed, fictional story that will keep you entertained and at the edge of your seat. The title character (The Office‘s John Krasinski) is a CIA analyst who is pulled from his desk job to work in the field, finding himself integral to stopping attacks by an Islamic terrorist. The plot takes twists and turns through the four seasons, touching on everything from political warfare to internal corruption, a drug cartel, and a powerful terrorist organization.

Jack Ryan brings Tom Clancy’s lead character and his Ryanverse franchise to life for the small screen, set in modern times with timely themes and the same good-guy hero story. The political action thriller might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of what to watch on Memorial Day, but you won’t be disappointed and will likely find yourself binging through all four seasons in the days (or weeks) that follow.

Stream Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video.

