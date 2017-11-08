Drake and chill — ‘Hotline Bling’ rapper has plans for Netflix and Apple

It may not be the Degrassi revival you were hoping for, but Drake is planning to return to TV. During a recent Hollywood Reporter interview, it was revealed that Drake is working on multiple film and TV projects for Netflix and Apple.

The first project the Hotline Bling rapper is attached to is an executive producer position on the revival of British crime series Top Boy. The series originally aired on British broadcaster Channel 4 between 2011-2013, and made Drake a zealous fanatic after he found the series on YouTube. The Netflix revival is set to begin production on November 9 with a 2019 release date, all thanks to Lil Wayne’s most successful signee. “Drake’s passion for Top Boy was clear from the first conversation, and he really drove its resurrection,” Netflix’s vice president of original content, Cindy Holland, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Bringing a show back from the dead would be an impressive feat, but Drake has bigger plans for a Hollywood takeover. Drake is also partnering on an unnamed TV series with Steve Golin, founder and CEO of Anonymous Content, the production company behind USA Network’s Mr. Robot. He is also working with A24, the film studio behind the Best Picture Academy Award-winning film Moonlight.

You may also see Drake on Apple Music again, but not in the way you might expect. Drake has been the streaming service’s poster boy since he helped unveil the service back in 2015, and signed a lucrative partnership with Apple. The Hollywood Reporter article did not specify what Drake is currently working on with Apple, but does state Apple “has given him the go-ahead to produce whatever he chooses — at least, according to Drake and Future (Drake’s business partner).” Drake made his 25-minute short film Please Forgive Me an Apple Music exclusive in 2016.

Drake also executive produced The Carter Effect, a documentary on NBA legend and former Toronto Raptors star Vince Carter’s effect on the city of Toronto. The article states the documentary may land on Netflix, as Drake and his business partner Adel “Future” Nur are currently shopping the doc, which premiered at this year’s Toronto Film Festival.

The Toronto megastar said in the interview he plans to “take six months or a year to myself and do some great films,” which could eat into his time crafting hits. In March, he released More Life, the follow-up to his record-breaking album Views. On the More Life outro Do Not Disturb, he rapped “I’ll be back in 2018 to give you the summary,” hinting that we may not get new Drake music until next year. We’ll just have to be content with binge-watching Drake.