 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Netflix is planning to open entertainment-focused stores

Trevor Mogg
By

Netflix is planning to launch entertainment-focused stores where people can shop, eat, and enjoy other activities linked to their favorite movies and TV shows, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Those other activities could include something like a Squid Games-themed obstacle course, the report said.

Recommended Videos

Josh Simon, Netflix’s vice president of consumer products, said the store could be called Netflix House, with the first two sites set to open in the U.S. in 2025 before arriving in other locations around the world. The locations for the first sites have yet to be revealed, though Hollywood would seem like an obvious target for the company.

Related

As Bloomberg points out, the video streaming giant has already been trialing in-person experiences for fans of particular shows, including a party-based event based on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton that’s been taken to a number of cities.

While some may see the move as a bid by Netflix to diversify its income following other efforts such as a move into gaming, it appears that at this stage the initiative is more focused on promoting its content rather than boosting its bottom line.

What seems certain is that everything in Netflix House will be linked to movies and shows that are popular at the time, from branded clothing and other merchandise to restaurant menus featuring dishes from popular cooking shows, along with entertainment experiences that tie in with Netflix content.

With 238 million subscribers globally and a growing list of original hit shows and movies under its belt, the company seems confident that there’s an appetite for such an offering.

Commenting on the matter, Simon said: “We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
The best Netflix original series right now
The cast of One Piece.

Thanks to a decade of unparalleled spending, Netflix has an unmatched library of its own shows. But wading through this selection to find the best Netflix original series can occasionally be a challenge. Thankfully, it's not impossible, especially when shows like One Piece jump out of the gate so quickly that Netflix renewed the series for a second season right in the middle of the writers and actor strikes. The romantic drama, Virgin River, has proven to be a strong performer as well.

The new shows on Netflix almost always have a few surprises as well. For this month, it was Wrestlers, a documentary series about one of the minor league wrestling promotions and the people who dream of making it big in the industry. For next month, who can say which show will be the big breakout hit? As always, we'll keep our fingers on the streaming pulse with our updated list of the best Netflix original series right now.

Read more
Everything coming to Netflix in October 2023
The cast of The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Fall of the House of Usher | Official Trailer | Netflix

While there's a multitude of streamers to choose from, Netflix continues to be the primary destination for streaming movies and TV shows. With recent hit shows like The Lincoln Lawyer, Suits, and The Witcher season 3, plus blockbuster movies like Heart of Stone and the popular rom-com Love at First Sight, Netflix still rules the streaming landscape like no other.

Read more
This Dwayne Johnson film is Netflix’s most popular action movie. Here’s why you should watch it
Dwayne Johnson in Snitch.

Earlier this year, Snitch celebrated its 10th anniversary in a very subdued fashion. After all, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has starred in so many action flicks that they all tend to blur together. In the movie, Johnson plays John Matthews, a father who is alarmed when his son, Jason Collins (Rafi Gavron), is sentenced to jail for 10 years on bogus drug charges. To help his son earn his freedom, John agrees to undertake a very deadly personal mission and infiltrate the criminal underworld in order to expose drug dealers who have escaped justice until now.

Snitch may have been destined to remain forgotten until it debuted near the top of Netflix's Netflix's top 10 most popular movies. And suddenly, a mid-budget action film from a decade ago has become a streaming hit. But there's more to Snitch's newfound success than Netflix's infamous algorithm. This is a movie that has earned its revival by offering things that many of Johnson's other action films couldn't provide. That's why we're sharing the three reasons why you should watch Snitch on Netflix, especially if you want to save yourself a trip to the theater this weekend.
It has one of Dwayne Johnson's best performances

Read more