HBO and Netflix dominate Emmys race, combine for more than 200 nominations

Why it matters to you Get a pulse on this year's Emmys race with our roundup of the nominees in all the top categories.

The 2017 Emmy Awards nominations were announced by Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington, Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky, and Criminal Minds’ Shemar Moore early Thursday morning — and there are quite a few newcomers bunched in with Emmy mainstays.

Last year, HBO dominated the race with a staggering 94 overall nominations — 23 of them for its crown jewel, Game of Thrones. This year, Game of Thrones is not nominated due to its new season debuting after the nominations, but HBO still reigns supreme. HBO leads the pack once again with a monstrous 110 nominations, including multiple nominations in key categories such as outstanding comedy series and outstanding limited series.

Netflix is not far behind with 91 nominations, anchored by the first-year success of Stranger Things which garnered 18 total nominations. The 91 nominations for Netflix is more than double the 34 combined nominations streaming competitors Hulu and Amazon garnered.

This year’s crop has a few first-time nominees that were expected ever since they stepped on the screen in their roles, and a few that might be surprising. Donald Glover garnered his first three Emmy nominations for his acting and directing on Atlanta, the most of any first-time nominee this year. Snoop Dogg can add an Emmy nod for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program to his illustrious résumé. He co-hosts the VH1 show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party with Martha Stewart.

The full list of nominees are live on the Emmys website. The 69th annual Emmy Awards will be held at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 17. Here are the highlights of the nominations: