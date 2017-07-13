HBO and Netflix dominate Emmys race, combine for more than 200 nominations

Get a pulse on this year's Emmys race with our roundup of the nominees in all the top categories.
The 2017 Emmy Awards nominations were announced by Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington, Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky, and Criminal Minds’ Shemar Moore early Thursday morning — and there are quite a few newcomers bunched in with Emmy mainstays.
Last year, HBO dominated the race with a staggering 94 overall nominations — 23 of them for its crown jewel, Game of Thrones. This year, Game of Thrones is not nominated due to its new season debuting after the nominations, but HBO still reigns supreme. HBO leads the pack once again with a monstrous 110 nominations, including multiple nominations in key categories such as outstanding comedy series and outstanding limited series.
Netflix is not far behind with 91 nominations, anchored by the first-year success of Stranger Things which garnered 18 total nominations. The 91 nominations for Netflix is more than double the 34 combined nominations streaming competitors Hulu and Amazon garnered.
This year’s crop has a few first-time nominees that were expected ever since they stepped on the screen in their roles, and a few that might be surprising. Donald Glover garnered his first three Emmy nominations for his acting and directing on Atlanta, the most of any first-time nominee this year. Snoop Dogg can add an Emmy nod for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program to his illustrious résumé. He co-hosts the VH1 show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party with Martha Stewart.
The full list of nominees are live on the Emmys website. The 69th annual Emmy Awards will be held at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 17. Here are the highlights of the nominations:
Lead Actress in Drama Series
- Viola Davis, above (How to Get Away with Murder)
- Claire Foy (The Crown)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Keri Russell (The Americans)
- Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
- Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama series
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Anthony Hopkins, above (Westworld)
- Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
- Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
- Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)
- Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Outsanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Riz Ahmed, above (The Night Of)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)
- Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
- Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
- Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
- John Turturro (The Night Of )
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Carrie Coon (Fargo)
- Felicity Huffman (American Crime)
- Nicole Kidman, above (Big Little Lies)
- Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)
- Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)
- Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
- Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
- Donald Glover, above (Atlanta)
- William H. Macy (Shameless)
- Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
- Tracee Ellis-Ross (Black-ish)
- Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)
- Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
- Allison Janney (Mom)
- Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, above (Veep)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black)
- Millie Brown (Stranger Things)
- Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
- Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- John Lithgow (The Crown)
- Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
- Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
- Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
- David Harbour, above (Stranger Things)
- Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
- Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
- Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)
- Anna Chlumsky, above (Veep)
- Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
- Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alec Baldwin, above (Saturday Night Live)
- Louie Anderson (Baskets)
- Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
- Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
- Tony Hale (Veep)
- Matt Walsh (Veep)
Outstanding Limited Series or Movie
- Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Fargo (FX)
- Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
- The Night Of (HBO)
- Genius, above (National Geographic)
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- This Is Us (NBC)
- Westworld (HBO)
- House of Cards, above (Netflix)
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Atlanta (FX)
- Black-ish (ABC)
- Modern Family (ABC)
- Master of None, above (Netflix)
- Silicon Valley (HBO)
- Veep (HBO)
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)