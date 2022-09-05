 Skip to main content
‘Framed’ today, September 5: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Monday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 5 and need some help?

Happy Labor Day! Today, we honor the labor movement and the contributions of workers in the United States. As a gift to those celebrating, we decided to give you one more hint about today’s movie that features Jack Black…

Did you guess it yet? We have more hints below, so keep reading because they will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players can see up to a maximum of six images. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Monday, September 5

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2005.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Peter Jackson.
  • Today’s Framed stars Andy Serkis and Naomi Watts.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Monday, September 5

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

King Kong

