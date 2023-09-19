 Skip to main content
5 movies leaving Prime Video in September you have to watch

Christine Persaud
By

Have you ever seen a great movie on your favorite streaming service list only to bookmark it then return later to watch and realize that it’s gone? Content licensing deals mean that streaming services often only have access to certain movies (that aren’t originals) for a limited time. If you don’t follow the departure dates, you could miss it.

The list of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video is constantly changing, so we’re here to help with five movies leaving Prime Video in September that are worth watching now. All these movies are still streaming, but they will be gone before the end of the month. So, if you want to watch, queue them up ASAP and enjoy before they’re gone.

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (2002)

Ryan Reynolds in a white T-shirt with two men dressed as doctors in a scene from National Lampoon's Van Wilder.
Myriad Pictures / Artisan Entertainment

Can you really have enough Ryan Reynolds in your life? Before he was Deadpool, the owner of the Wrexham English football team, and a Canadian national treasure, Reynolds was an actor just looking to hit his stride. One of his earlier roles was in National Lampoon’s Van Wilder, an attempt to bring the popular National Lampoon’s franchise into the 21st Century.

He plays a Ferris Bueller-like character who has made going to college a job of sorts, spending his years helping undergrads succeed while he continuously fails to graduate. When his tuition is cut off by his father, however, Wilder embarks on a variety of schemes to keep his party lifestyle going.

Stream National Lampoon’s Van Wilder on Prime Video.

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

Rebel Without a Cause | Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment

When it comes to dreamy actors who embodied everything a “man’s man” wanted to be back in the ‘50s, James Dean tops the list. Arguably his most iconic film, Rebel Without a Cause is a coming-of-age romantic drama about a teenager named Jim (Dean) who constantly gets into trouble. It seems, however, his issues stem from a troubled home life.

A story with deeper teachings about parenting, the American youth, and generational differences, Rebel Without a Cause is one of those historically significant movies that everyone knows about but not everyone has actually seen. Now is the time to check it out before it’s gone.

Stream Rebel Without a Cause on Prime Video.

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Yours, Mine and Ours (2005) Official Trailer #1 - Dennis Quaid Movie HD

Dennis Quaid and Rene Russo star in this family comedy about a blended family with an incredible 18 total children between them. A remake of the 1968 movie of the same name, the story in Yours, Mine & Ours follows Frank (Quaid) who meets with an old flame named Helen (Russo). Frank has eight kids from his first marriage and the widowed Helen has 10, including six adopted kids.

When they decide to get married on a whim, the kids are shocked and thrown for a loop when the two homes combine. Yours, Mine & Others didn’t receive rave reviews, but if you’re looking for some good, light-hearted, predictable fun, it’s worth checking out with the family.

Stream Yours, Mine & Ours on Prime Video.

Wrath of Man (2021)

WRATH OF MAN | Official Trailer | MGM Studios

When you’re in the mood for a good heist action thriller, one of the first names that might pop up on your watch list is Jason Statham. The actor is among the best in the action movie genre, and he shines in Wrath of Man, written and directed by Guy Ritchie. He plays Patrick Hill, an armored truck guard who is present during a robbery but is suspected by his co-workers to potentially be involved.

The story in Wrath of Man is uniquely told in four acts, each one showing Hill at a different point in his life before and after the events. The movie isn’t going to win any awards, but in terms of the high-stakes action you expect from Statham, Wrath of Man delivers in spades.

Stream Wrath of Man on Prime Video.

Night Train to Lisbon (2013)

Nighttrain to Lisbon Trailer HD

Based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Pascal Mercier, Night Train to Lisbon is about Raimund (Jeremy Irons), a Swiss teacher who is in the right place at the right time and ends up using his intuition to detect that something is wrong to save a woman’s life. But when she takes off, leaving her coat behind, he embarks on a journey to find her using a book and a train ticket she left in her pocket.

As he follows the trail, Raimund discovers more about the mysterious woman. Night Train to Lisbon received mixed reviews, with some critics calling it “devoid of tension.” Nonetheless, the movie features beautiful cinematography, shot throughout Germany, Portugal, and Switzerland.

Stream Night Train to Lisbon on Prime Video.

