5 movies leaving Max in September you have to watch

There’s just a week left in September, and Max subscribers only have a few days to catch some films before they leave at the end of the month. But to help you get the most out of your subscription, we’ve put together a list of the five movies leaving Max in September that you have to watch.

For September’s picks, we have a classic rom-com, one of Jim Carrey’s best comedies, an animated showcase, a genuine Oscar-winner for Best Picture, and a mind-bending horror thriller that absolutely deserves a larger audience than it got in theaters. These are the five movies to watch on Max. But if you happen to miss your chance to watch them, keep in mind that there are new movies coming to Max on October 1.

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

1994 was near the beginning of Jim Carrey’s best years on the big screen, and Dumb and Dumber remains one of his all-time great comedies. Carrey and his co-star Jeff Daniels headline the film as Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne, respectively, a pair of nitwits who are barely employed. While working as a limo driver, Lloyd becomes infatuated with his latest client, Mary Swanson (Lauren Holly). He also misinterprets Mary’s attempt to make a ransom drop at an airport and he retrieves her briefcase before the people who kidnapped her husband can pick it up.

Soon after, Lloyd convinces Harry to accompany him on a cross-country trip to Colorado to return the briefcase to Mary. However, Harry and Lloyd are oblivious to the fact that they are both in danger because a pair of killers are following them in an attempt to reclaim the ransom money.

Watch Dumb and Dumber on Max.

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Iron Giant may be the best animated movie that Warner Bros. Pictures has ever released, even though the studio bungled the film’s original release. Brad Bird made his directorial debut with this Cold War-era story about a boy named Hogarth Hughes (Eli Marienthal) and his giant robot from another world, as voiced by Vin Diesel before he became a star.

Although the Iron Giant has a gentle personality and truly adores Hogarth, alarming visions from his past suggest that he was built to be a weapon in some far-off alien war. At the same time, the robot’s presence on Earth has not gone unnoticed, and a paranoid government agent named Kent Mansley (Christopher McDonald) will stop at nothing to find and destroy the Iron Giant.

Watch The Iron Giant on Max.

Last Night In Soho (2021)

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho is a very strange movie, but it’s also a lot of fun if you’re willing to go with its touches of fantasy and horror. Thomasin McKenzie stars as Eloise “Ellie” Turner, a student at a London fashion college who is quickly alienated from her classmates. After renting an off-campus room from Ms. Collins (Diana Rigg), Ellie begins experiencing vivid dreams about Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), a young singer in the ’60s who lived in the same room decades earlier.

The lines between Ellie and Sandie begin to blur as more shared dreams and memories shed light on Sandie’s past. Ellie even changes her whole persona to be more like Sandie. But when Ellie has a vision of Sandie’s apparent murder, she becomes determined to bring her killer to justice even as her own sanity rapidly slips away.

Watch Last Night in Soho on Max.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Slumdog Millionaire was 2008’s winner for Best Picture at the Oscars, and it has a story that still resonates 15 years later. The film follows Jamal Malik (Dev Patel), a young man who has been poor for his entire life. Against the odds, Jamal has landed a spot on India’s version of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? and he comes within one question of winning the $1 million dollar prize. Jamal does so well that the show’s host and the police believe that he’s cheating.

While under interrogation, Jamal recounts the stories of his life and the unusual circumstances of how he came to know the answers to each question he got right. The film also explores Jamal’s love for Latika (Freida Pinto), even as events conspire to keep them apart.

Watch Slumdog Millionaire on Max.

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Later this year, director Nora Ephron’s You’ve Got Mail will celebrate its 25th anniversary. It’s a great rom-com, but it is also very much a film of its time. After all, there aren’t many people who still use AOL for e-mail! Tom Hanks stars in the film as Joe Fox, the heir to the Fox Books empire who soon butts heads with Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan), the owner of the beloved independent book store, The Shop Around the Corner. Kathleen has good reasons to worry that the newly opened Fox Books store in her neighborhood may drive her out of business. And Joe bears the brunt of her anger for that.

What Joe and Kathleen don’t know is that they’ve been communicating for months through online alter egos, and they have no idea that they dislike each other in real life. When Joe finally realizes the truth, he’s unsure how or if he can romantically pursue Kathleen after all of the hard feelings that have passed between them.

Watch You’ve Got Mail on Max.

