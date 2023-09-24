 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 movies leaving Max in September you have to watch

Blair Marnell
By

There’s just a week left in September, and Max subscribers only have a few days to catch some films before they leave at the end of the month. But to help you get the most out of your subscription, we’ve put together a list of the five movies leaving Max in September that you have to watch.

For September’s picks, we have a classic rom-com, one of Jim Carrey’s best comedies, an animated showcase, a genuine Oscar-winner for Best Picture, and a mind-bending horror thriller that absolutely deserves a larger audience than it got in theaters. These are the five movies to watch on Max. But if you happen to miss your chance to watch them, keep in mind that there are new movies coming to Max on October 1.

Recommended Videos

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in Dumb and Dumber.
New Line Cinema

1994 was near the beginning of Jim Carrey’s best years on the big screen, and Dumb and Dumber remains one of his all-time great comedies. Carrey and his co-star Jeff Daniels headline the film as Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne, respectively, a pair of nitwits who are barely employed. While working as a limo driver, Lloyd becomes infatuated with his latest client, Mary Swanson (Lauren Holly). He also misinterprets Mary’s attempt to make a ransom drop at an airport and he retrieves her briefcase before the people who kidnapped her husband can pick it up.

Soon after, Lloyd convinces Harry to accompany him on a cross-country trip to Colorado to return the briefcase to Mary. However, Harry and Lloyd are oblivious to the fact that they are both in danger because a pair of killers are following them in an attempt to reclaim the ransom money.

Watch Dumb and Dumber on Max.

The Iron Giant (1999)

Hogarth and the Giant in Iron Giant.
Warner Bros. Animation

The Iron Giant may be the best animated movie that Warner Bros. Pictures has ever released, even though the studio bungled the film’s original release. Brad Bird made his directorial debut with this Cold War-era story about a boy named Hogarth Hughes (Eli Marienthal) and his giant robot from another world, as voiced by Vin Diesel before he became a star.

Although the Iron Giant has a gentle personality and truly adores Hogarth, alarming visions from his past suggest that he was built to be a weapon in some far-off alien war. At the same time, the robot’s presence on Earth has not gone unnoticed, and a paranoid government agent named Kent Mansley (Christopher McDonald) will stop at nothing to find and destroy the Iron Giant.

Watch The Iron Giant on Max.

Last Night In Soho (2021)

Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy in Last Night In Soho.
Focus Features

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho is a very strange movie, but it’s also a lot of fun if you’re willing to go with its touches of fantasy and horror. Thomasin McKenzie stars as Eloise “Ellie” Turner, a student at a London fashion college who is quickly alienated from her classmates. After renting an off-campus room from Ms. Collins (Diana Rigg), Ellie begins experiencing vivid dreams about Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), a young singer in the ’60s who lived in the same room decades earlier.

The lines between Ellie and Sandie begin to blur as more shared dreams and memories shed light on Sandie’s past. Ellie even changes her whole persona to be more like Sandie. But when Ellie has a vision of Sandie’s apparent murder, she becomes determined to bring her killer to justice even as her own sanity rapidly slips away.

Watch Last Night in Soho on Max.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Dev Patel in Slumdog Millionaire.
Pathé Distribution

Slumdog Millionaire was 2008’s winner for Best Picture at the Oscars, and it has a story that still resonates 15 years later. The film follows Jamal Malik (Dev Patel), a young man who has been poor for his entire life. Against the odds, Jamal has landed a spot on India’s version of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? and he comes within one question of winning the $1 million dollar prize. Jamal does so well that the show’s host and the police believe that he’s cheating.

While under interrogation, Jamal recounts the stories of his life and the unusual circumstances of how he came to know the answers to each question he got right. The film also explores Jamal’s love for Latika (Freida Pinto), even as events conspire to keep them apart.

Watch Slumdog Millionaire on Max.

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in You've Got Mail.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Later this year, director Nora Ephron’s You’ve Got Mail will celebrate its 25th anniversary. It’s a great rom-com, but it is also very much a film of its time. After all, there aren’t many people who still use AOL for e-mail! Tom Hanks stars in the film as Joe Fox, the heir to the Fox Books empire who soon butts heads with Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan), the owner of the beloved independent book store, The Shop Around the Corner. Kathleen has good reasons to worry that the newly opened Fox Books store in her neighborhood may drive her out of business. And Joe bears the brunt of her anger for that.

What Joe and Kathleen don’t know is that they’ve been communicating for months through online alter egos, and they have no idea that they dislike each other in real life. When Joe finally realizes the truth, he’s unsure how or if he can romantically pursue Kathleen after all of the hard feelings that have passed between them.

Watch You’ve Got Mail on Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
5 Adam Driver movies you should stream right now
Adam Driver sits on the couch as Channing Tatum stands over him in Logan Lucky.

Adam Driver is one of the finest actors of his generation, and if you don't believe me, trust Martin Scorsese. Versatility is one of Driver's greatest strengths. The 39-year-old has found success in nearly every genre, from dramas (Scorsese's Silence) and comedies (Girls) to coming-of-age stories (Frances Ha) and blockbusters (Star Wars).

After starring in the sci-fi adventure, 65, Driver will next be seen in Michael Mann's long-awaited biopic, Ferrari, set to arrive on December 25, 2023. Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari, the Italian racing driver and founder of the legendary car manufacturer Ferrari. Before Ferrari, explore these five films in Driver's filmography that represent some of his finest roles.
Marriage Story (2019)

Read more
5 Netflix movies leaving in August you have to watch right now
A woman looks at a TV in The Ring.

Like clockwork, a plethora of movies and TV shows are added to and taken away from almost all streaming platforms each month. With Barbenheimer pulling everyone to movie theaters, those streaming queues have quickly piled up, and some selections may disappear as the end of August brings about changes in streamers' content libraries.

For Netflix viewers, these five movies will be leaving the popular streamer at the end of August. From an effective American remake of a Japanese horror classic to one of the best action movies of the 2000s, these movies are worth a watch before they leave your Netflix queue for good.
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Read more
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in August
James Gandolfini and Tom Hardy stand next to each other in front of a fence in The Drop.

In 2022, 449 movies were released in the U.S. and Canada, according to Statista. Pre-COVID, there were 792 released in 2019. With such a high output, there are bound to be movies that slip through the cracks for many reasons, from poor marketing and mixed reviews to crowded release dates and confusing distribution methods.

However, streaming services, including Max, have given many films a new life with a bigger audience and better promotion. If you're looking for a hidden gem, then watch these three underrated movies on Max.
The Drop (2014)

Read more